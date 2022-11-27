ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NBC New York

NYC Mother Charged in Stabbings of Her 2 Boys; Family Tries Making Sense of Killings

A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday. Dimone Fleming, 22, is accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, who were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood were the family had been living. The children were pronounced dead at a hospital.
BRONX, NY
CBS News

New York woman in custody after toddler, 11-month-old found fatally stabbed in the Bronx

A toddler and a baby died in a Bronx apartment on Saturday night after each was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso, authorities said. The mother of both children, who were identified as 3-year-old and 11-month-old boys, was taken into custody and is being held as a "person of interest," according to the New York City Police Department. The police investigation is active and ongoing.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: 2 children fatally stabbed in Bronx, mom in custody

NEW YORK -- Police say two children were stabbed to death in the Bronx on Saturday, and their mother has been taken into custody.It happened at an apartment in a family shelter on Echo Place near Anthony Avenue in the Mount Hope section. The NYPD says around 7:20 p.m., officers were sent to the apartment for a report of a female acting irrationally. Police were told she did not have any weapons, but she was trying to burn items in the kitchen area.When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman inside the apartment, acting irrationally. She was taken into...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Mother considered person of interest in fatal stabbing of 2 young sons

NEW YORK -- Two young children were found dead with stab wounds in a Bronx family shelter on Saturday night.As CBS2's Kristie Keleshian reported Sunday, their mother was taken into custody and is considered a person of interest.A growing memorial sits outside the Echo Place family shelter in Mount Hope, remembering who police sources identify as 3-year-old Deshawn Fleming and 11-month-old Octavius Canada."It's shocking to me, especially to know that I knew the boys. I've gave them clothes. I've done things, even talking to her word for word," she said."I heard the father yelling, 'Help me!' I was watching out...
BRONX, NY

