NEW YORK -- Police say two children were stabbed to death in the Bronx on Saturday, and their mother has been taken into custody.It happened at an apartment in a family shelter on Echo Place near Anthony Avenue in the Mount Hope section. The NYPD says around 7:20 p.m., officers were sent to the apartment for a report of a female acting irrationally. Police were told she did not have any weapons, but she was trying to burn items in the kitchen area.When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman inside the apartment, acting irrationally. She was taken into...

BRONX, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO