GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Military families across the U.S. will have a taste of Christmas from Wisconsin Christmas tree growers. A number of farms that are part of the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association brought 325 trees to the parking lot outside Lambeau Field on Tuesday as part of the Trees for Troops program, which is in its 18th year.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO