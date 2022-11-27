Read full article on original website
KSLA
Warmer weather returns, but so do the rain chances
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Generally warmer weather is on the way back in over the next week. Temperatures will fluctuate some over the weekend as a cold front pushes into the area, but then quickly lifts out next week. Along with the milder conditions, expect to see some scattered showers and a few storms at times, but no major weather makers are expected over the next week or so.
KSLA
Warmer going into the weekend; minor rain chances
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday and happy December! We’re almost there! We have another chilly day in store for us but wind conditions will cooperate today and not make it feel much worse than it is, unlike the windy Wednesday we had. Highs today will reach the mid and upper-50s across the region with sunshine and clouds going back and forth. Increasing cloud cover is expected overnight; as a result, we will see warmer low temperatures in the mid-40s. There is a slight chance for a stray shower overnight, leading to our Friday rain chances.
KSLA
Storms moves out...cooler air moves in
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Showers and storms will end with a cold front sweeping across the region tonight. After a brief cooldown, we’ll return to mild and muggy weather this weekend with showers and storms possible at times. Showers and a few storms will hang around into the evening...
KSLA
Temporary I-20 ramp night closures announced by CPSO, DOTD
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, there will be temporary ramp closures over the course of two days. Two scheduled nighttime ramp closures will be happening on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The closures are related to ongoing signage replacements along I-20. Closure dates...
KSLA
SFD: Home engulfed in flames in Mooretown neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) fights housefire in the Mooretown neighborhood on Norton Street. At 3:59 a.m., the SFD responded to a reported single-story house fire on the 5700 block of Norton Street, in the Mooretown neighborhood, Shreveport. When SFD arrived they discovered a large fire on the left side of the house.
KSLA
8th Annual Tinsel chauffeurs shopping experience on Line Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s unique shopping experience that is dubbed “Locals Black Friday”, Tinsel, returns and chauffeurs shoppers onto multiple trolley stops along Line Avenue. On Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., the 8th Annual Tinsel returns, bringing shoppers along a chauffeured shopping...
KSLA
Sisters put “5 Days from Home” back on big screen as fundraiser for Springhill
SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport-Bossier City area is no stranger to moviemaking. In the years after Hurricane Katrina, a number of productions scheduled for the New Orleans area were moved north. But we’re taking you back to 1978. Take a look at “5 Days from Home” and...
KSLA
Teen missing from Shreveport found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The Shreveport Police Department says the missing 17-year-old girl was found safe. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old. On Nov. 29, SPD issued a request for assistance from the public to find a missing teen....
KSLA
Get discounted oil change at Take 5 by donating toys
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Take 5 locations are giving back to the community this holiday season. From now until Dec. 17, they will be accepting toy donations at the following locations:. 8000 Youree Dr., Shreveport. 525 E Kings Highway, Shreveport. 1995 Airline Dr., Bossier City. 924 Homer Rd., Minden. Don...
KSLA
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
KSLA
Mt. Canaan Baptist hosts Suits for Saints; suits for anyone to dress for success
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Suits for Saints and Shreveport-Bossier Dress for Success partnered up to collect 200 men’s suits and now they plan to give them away to anyone who wants clothing. On Dec. 3, Suits for Saints will be held at MCBC Harry Blake Family Life Center from...
KSLA
Family of missing woman continues search for answers four years later
PANOLA COUNTY, La. (KSLA) - The family of Lauren Thompson is still holding out hope for answers four years after the disappearance of their loved one. Thompson went missing in Panola County on Jan. 10, 2019. Dispatch received a 911 call from Thompson who stated she was in a wooded area and someone was chasing her. Officials say dispatchers were able to get a general area of the call through cell phone tower pings. Officers were able to locate Thompson’s vehicle, with no sign of her.
KSLA
Gunshots lead to school lockdowns in Minden; 2 arrested for suspected involvement
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Gunshots were heard in broad daylight in Minden, leading to the schools in the area to lock down. On Nov. 29, a Minden Police Department (MPD) lieutenant heard several shots being fired near the area of Talton Street. The schools in the area were placed on lockdown.
KSLA
Shreveport sorority chapter makes special donation to Philadelphia Center for World AIDS Day
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. To recognize this day, the Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presented the Philadelphia Center with some special donations. The Philadelphia Center first started operating in 1990 in response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The center serves northwest Louisiana by empowering those living with HIV, eliminating new HIV transmissions, and enhancing community wellness.
KSLA
Man charged in connection to officer-involved shooting in Shreveport subdivision
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sept. 14, 2022. Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, is the suspect in the incident that took place in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision. Officials say Anthony’s father reported that his son took weapons from their home and pointed a handgun at officers when they arrived.
KSLA
Christmas in The Sky returns with a Kiss a Frog; evening filled with fairy tale wonder
BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - This year’s Christmas in The Sky celebrates the 19th biennial of the black-tie, glitzy, glamorous event. On Dec. 10, from 7 p.m. - 2 a.m., Shreveport Regional Art Council (SRAC) is hosting its big fundraising gala of the year, Christmas in The Sky, at Louisiana Downs, 8000 East Texas Street, Bossier City.
KSLA
Caddo Parish’s preterm birth rate worsens, receives ‘F’ grade
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In the 2022 March of Dimes Report Card, released in November, both Louisiana and Caddo Parish are given an “F” for preterm birth rates. In Louisiana, the preterm birth rate among Black women is 55% higher than the rate among all other women, according to the March of Dimes.
KSLA
Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
KSLA
Police find evidence of a rolling shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A car struck a utility pole in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police suspect the vehicle was abandoned after having been involving in a rolling shootout. Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened at 6:35 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. “No victims to report. No...
