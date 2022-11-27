SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday and happy December! We’re almost there! We have another chilly day in store for us but wind conditions will cooperate today and not make it feel much worse than it is, unlike the windy Wednesday we had. Highs today will reach the mid and upper-50s across the region with sunshine and clouds going back and forth. Increasing cloud cover is expected overnight; as a result, we will see warmer low temperatures in the mid-40s. There is a slight chance for a stray shower overnight, leading to our Friday rain chances.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO