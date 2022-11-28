Read full article on original website
A cold and windy day Wednesday
Despite a break in the clouds Wednesday afternoon, temperatures were very cold as much cooler air traveled in after a cold front moved through the area Tuesday night. Temperatures this afternoon were in the lower to mid 20s, significantly cooler than the day prior when we were in the mid 50s.
Wind driven rain showers Tuesday evening
A strong cold front will continue to move across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Tuesday evening. Ahead of the front a line of wind-driven rain showers has developed and will quickly move through the Stateline during the evening. These showers will continue to move east over the next couple of...
A quick warmup Friday followed by a quick shot of cold weather for Saturday – Gary
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms
MIAMI (AP) — An Atlantic hurricane season that had 14 named storms officially ended on Wednesday, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. The 2022 season had...
How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in Illinois?
Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a cost to run those lights. With utility bills expecting to rise this winter, it may be worth nothing what that cost could be. How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in …. Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a...
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived. One of dozens of...
Illinois historical marker dedicated to Obama
Former President Barack Obama's announcement to run for the White House back in 2007 in Springfield has been memorialized. Former President Barack Obama's announcement to run for the White House back in 2007 in Springfield has been memorialized. How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in …. Like...
Pritzker expects only minor changes to Illinois law that eliminates cash bail
Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday to discuss potential changes to the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail and goes into effect on January 1st, 2023. Pritzker expects only minor changes to Illinois law …. Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday to discuss potential changes to the SAFE-T Act, which...
Landmark trial over Arkansas youth gender care ban resumes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A psychiatrist called to the stand by Arkansas as the state defends its ban on gender-affirming care for children said Monday he was concerned about the impact the law could have on some transgender youth who would see their treatments cut off. Dr. Stephen...
