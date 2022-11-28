Read full article on original website
WLBT
8 tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s severe weather
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, the National Weather Service surveys have found a total of 8 tornadoes from Tuesday’s storms. Large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes damaged homes, collapsed a road, and destroyed a fire station during two rounds of severe weather. Here’s a birds-eye view of the...
prentissheadlight.com
Two possible tornadoes reported in the county
There are being reports of two possible tornado touch downs earlier this afternoon. Jefferson Davis County firefighters are reporting debris and structural damage from one of the possible tornadoes off Barnes Avenue in Bassfield. MHP has also reported a possible tornado touched down on Highway 35 at the Jefferson Davis/Marion County Line.
WLBT
‘Prepare to leave your home ASAP‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly has issued an emergency proclamation due to the threat of severe weather across Central Mississippi Tuesday. The city is also encouraging certain residents to evacuate. “We are also asking that if you are in the Martin Luther King area or any other...
WAPT
Some schools close due to threat of severe weather
JACKSON, Miss. — Some area schools have delayed or canceled classes because of the threat of severe weather. Madison County schools are dismissing preschool students at 10 a.m., elementary schools at 11:30 a.m., middle schools at 12:15 p.m., Rosa Scott School at 12:20 p.m. and high schools at 12:30 p.m.
WLBT
State announces closures of MDHS headquarters, county offices, due to inclement weather
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has announced that the agency’s main office and county offices will be closed for the remainder of the day due to inclement weather. Tuesday is an Alert Day, with the potential for severe weather across the viewing area. Offices...
WLBT
USPS closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have some holiday gifts to place in the mail, the United States Postal Service has announced new closure dates this year. Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Sundays when post office locations nationwide are already closed. As a result, all post offices...
WLBT
School districts discuss factors that go into decision making for weather-related early dismissals or closures
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Schools can’t wait for the weather to go sideways before they start thinking about when and where students will be when the worst of the weather hits their area. So, most districts consult with their local emergency management directors to get the 411. Here’s what we learned about the factors they’re taking into consideration.
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, December 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There are a lot of puzzle pieces that need to fit...
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old Mendenhall man
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Dennis Michael Murray of Mendenhall. He is five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket. He was...
WLBT
Capitol Police to provide additional security for SWAC Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Security will not be an issue in or outside the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium while fans are enjoying the SWAC Championship game Saturday. Capitol Police Chief Bo Lucky says there will be more boots on the ground stationed in all areas near The Vet. “Anybody that...
WLBT
One person injured in wreck involving two 18-wheelers
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Two 18-wheelers were involved in a wreck late Tuesday, leaving one person injured. It happened at the Old Highway 49 intersection, part of which is blocked Wednesday morning as crews continue to work on clearing the scene. There’s no word on the extent of the individual’s...
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, November 30
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Gov. Tate Reeves is praising the interim stipulated order that will...
WLBT
Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
breezynews.com
Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake
MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
prentissheadlight.com
County employee dies in early morning wreck
An accident early Wednesday morning claimed the life of a Jefferson Davis County employee. David S. McRaney was killed in an automobile accident on Clem Road just after 6 a.m. McRaney has worked for Jefferson Davis County for over 17 years as a District 4 Foreman, Rubbish Pit Foreman and most recently for District 3.
WAPT
Section of Capitol Street closed in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — A section of Capitol Street is closed to allow repairs and upgrades to the sign on top of Trustmark Bank. Capitol Street was closed Wednesday morning westbound from Congress Street to Lamar Street, as well as West Street from Capitol Street to Amite Street. The street in downtown Jackson is expected to be closed until noon Friday, city officials said.
WAPT
Doctors bracing for possible triple-threat
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals and urgent care centers are bracing for a possible so-called "triple-demic" threat. Doctors said they are seeing a very large number of patients in Mississippi who have either the flu, a respiratory virus or COVID-19. Baptist Hospital in Jackson said it had 543 cases of the flu in the month of November, and this is not the usual peak time.
Yazoo County deputies in need of new patrol vehicles
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders within the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office are asking county supervisors to purchase vehicles to replace aging patrol units. The Yazoo Herald reported the Board of Supervisors intends to meet with financial institutes to see what can be done to assist the department. According to the newspaper, the sheriff’s office […]
