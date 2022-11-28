ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hunters kill 14% more deer during Wisconsin 9-day gun season

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters killed substantially more deer during Wisconsin’s nine-day gun season this year than in 2021 thanks largely to snow cover, relatively stable weather conditions and a lack of standing corn that deer use to hide, state wildlife officials said Tuesday. The nine-day season wrapped up Sunday afternoon. Hunters had 24 additional hours to register their kills online. The state Department of Natural Resources released data Tuesday that show hunters killed 203,295 deer during the season, up 14.4% from last year. The average percent change in each of the past five years has been a 7.7% increase....
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
MADISON, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Police Win Trifecta With Weed, Speeding, And Gun Arrest

This suspect in Wisconsin hit a triple for crime when police busted him with a loaded gun, cannabis, and driving over the speed limit. Unfortunately, many criminals don't have much of an education. If they did, then maybe the bad people would think before breaking the law. I don't have any experience with sketchy behavior but I do know common sense. Even if the suspects didn't go far in school, you would hope they at least had some street smarts.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Hunters Harvest Over 200,000 Deer During Gun Deer Hunt

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) — This year’s gun deer season in Wisconsin was a good one for hunters as the harvest came in just above average. Hunters registered over 203,295 deer during the 2022 gun deer season, including 98,397 antlered and 104,898 antlerless deer. That’s up 14.4% over last year.
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
B100

This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin

Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Southeast Wisconsin missing big winter storm to the north

Southeast Wisconsin is missing out on a big winter storm that will stay in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory and winter storm warning have been issued for these areas where they could see snow most of the day and parts of northern Wisconsin could get 4-8" of snow if not more!
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

The Lake Superior Lake Trout Season opens on Dec. 1.

Bayfield, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers that the opening of Lake Superior’s lake trout season is Dec. 1. The season runs until Sept. 30, 2023 or until the harvest cap is met. Anyone looking to harvest lake trout must purchase a Great...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close

HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season.  While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Towing companies ready for winter season in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the snow piling up, it’s impacting travel out on the roads. From rollovers and crashes to vehicles sliding into the ditch, towing companies across western Wisconsin are ready for a busy season head. As the snow falls, the calls for service come in at...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Fall for Eighth Straight Week

Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin declined again over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the average price per gallon of fuel fell 22 cents in Manitowoc County down to $3.13, which is the eighth consecutive week of declines. Sheboygan County’s average dipped 23 cents to $2.93,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy