ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Crews rescue 2 from plane caught in power lines in Maryland

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YDvB_0jPZe6pf00

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — (AP) — Two people were rescued early Monday more than six hours after their small plane crashed into live power lines, causing widespread outages in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane got stuck in the lines about 100 feet (30 meters) above the ground at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Responders secured it to the tower at 12:16 a.m. Monday, and the first occupant was removed from the plane at 12:25 a.m. The second occupant was out at 12:36 a.m.

Maryland State Police identified them as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and passenger Janet Williams, 66, of Marrero, Louisiana. Both suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and that hypothermia had set in while they waited to be pulled from the plane, Goldstein said.

The single-engine Mooney M20J hMad departed White Plains, New York, and crashed into a power line tower near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The FAA, National Transportation Safety Board and Maryland State Police are investigating.

Utility contractors had to disconnect the high-tension wires to make it safe for rescuers to stabilize the plane.

The utility Pepco had reported that about 120,000 customers were without power in Montgomery County, but most of them, outside of the crash site, had their electricity restored before the people were pulled from the plane.

The Montgomery County Public School system decided late Sunday night to close its schools and offices Monday due to the outage's impact on safety and school operations. The closures extended to child care programs, the system tweeted Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Firefighters respond to apartment blaze in Laurel

Firefighters in Prince George’s County, Maryland, responded Wednesday afternoon to a blaze involving a multifamily building in Laurel. The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said it responded around 2:45 p.m. to the blaze, which occurred in the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive. Flames could be seen...
LAUREL, MD
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Fire Burns Through Apartment Roof in Laurel

A two-alarm fire burned through an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, Wednesday, authorities said. The fire started at about 2:45 p.m. at a building in the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive. At the scene, firefighters found a three-story apartment with a fire burning in the roof, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said.
LAUREL, MD
theburn.com

Breaking News: Fuel truck overturns, snarls traffic in Loudoun

(Updated 1:30 p.m.) Local officials have cleared an overturned tanker truck that made for a rush hour nightmare Wednesday morning and all lanes on Route 7 have reopened. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel when it rolled over in the pre-dawn hours early Wednesday morning. The accident happened on one of the cloverleaf entrance ramps connecting to the highway.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Deck Fire Monday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in the 3900blk of Denfield Ave, near Brandywine Street, in Kensington on Monday, November 28 around 8am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire appeared to have started on the exterior (deck) and extended to the house. The fire has been extinguished and all occupants are out of the home. EMS is transporting one adult (civilian) with non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
KENSINGTON, MD
Government Technology

Washington County, Md., Hit With Thanksgiving Day Cyber Attack

Washington County, Md., is wrestling with the effects of a cyber incident that struck on Thanksgiving and disrupted some government systems, it announced. Several services and websites remain unavailable. The county is actively investigating with the help of third-party partners. As a result of the incident, the government is currently...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials Revealed As Cause For Monday Morning Fire

In an update to yesterday’s fire on the 3900 block of Denfeld Ave in Kensington, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have determined that improperly discarded smoking materials and cardboard boxes on the deck were the cause of a fire that caused approximately $60K in damages. One adult suffered minor injuries trying to move the cardboard boxes away from the house.
KENSINGTON, MD
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy