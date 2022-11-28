Less humid air arrives behind a cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The cold front that brought a line of showers last night continues to push south. Behind the front, humidity will fall through the day today.

We’ll have plenty of afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. It should feel quite pleasant outside.

Temperatures drop into the upper 50s to low 60s tonight, so it may feel a bit cool by Tuesday morning.

With highs in the low 80s and comfortable humidity, it will be a great day tomorrow.

Humidity builds during the day on Wednesday as the next cold front approaches. Highs will be in the low 80s Wednesday, and the front brings a line of showers through the Tampa Bay area after sunset.

The rain ends early on Thursday morning, and the humidity drops once again. Temperatures remain seasonably comfortable with highs near 80 degrees through the weekend.

