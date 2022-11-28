Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 9 most expensive homes sell for in San Luis Obispo the week of Nov. 20?
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last two weeks. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $920,556. The average price per square foot ended up at $551.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento suburb Assembly seat flips Republican after Ken Cooley concedes to Josh Hoover
Sacramento’s eastern suburbs will have Republican representation in the California Assembly after Democratic incumbent Ken Cooley on Tuesday conceded to GOP newcomer Josh Hoover. Hoover, a Republican who served as chief of staff to Rocklin Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, received a concession call from Cooley on Tuesday evening, according to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A young man died on a busy Sacramento street. His family claims the road is unsafe by design
The family of a 22-year-old Sacramento man killed in a traffic incident last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against local government agencies, saying the road has a high-speed limit, lacks crosswalks and is unsafe. The parents of Pedro Ramon Garcia Aguila, 22, are suing the driver, city, county...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Update: SLO police believe Gallo workers were fatally struck by car while walking dog
A car likely struck and killed a San Luis Obispo couple who worked for E.&J. Gallo Winery, police in that city said Monday. Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were found under dense brush near the intersection of Sacramento Drive and Basil Lane on Nov. 22. That was several hours after police received a report of a dead dog in a creekbed, according to a news release.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single family residence sells for $2.3 million in San Luis Obispo
The spacious property located in the 6000 block of Balm Ridge Way in San Luis Obispo was sold on Nov. 10, 2022 for $2,345,000, or $720 per square foot. The house built in 2003 has an interior space of 3,256 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Attorney behind thousands of Northern California ADA lawsuits pleads guilty in tax case
Sacramento attorney Scott Norris Johnson, who gained notoriety among California business owners as he filed thousands of disability lawsuits over the past 20 years, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single count of filing a false tax return, part of a plea agreement that could net him 18 months of home confinement.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 7 most expensive homes sell for in North SLO County the week of Nov. 20?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North SLO County in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $764,429, $451 per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top five most expensive homes sold in Cambria the week of Nov. 20
A house in Cambria that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cambria in the last four weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million, $620 per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What SLO County restaurants could be fined for violations? See results of October inspections
One local restaurant didn’t appear to have food safety training, some needed to clean their facilities and several had issues with thawing foods. Those were some of the notable conditions San Luis Obispo County health inspectors found in October during hundreds of surprise visits to eating and drinking establishments.
