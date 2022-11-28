ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Update: SLO police believe Gallo workers were fatally struck by car while walking dog

A car likely struck and killed a San Luis Obispo couple who worked for E.&J. Gallo Winery, police in that city said Monday. Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were found under dense brush near the intersection of Sacramento Drive and Basil Lane on Nov. 22. That was several hours after police received a report of a dead dog in a creekbed, according to a news release.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single family residence sells for $2.3 million in San Luis Obispo

The spacious property located in the 6000 block of Balm Ridge Way in San Luis Obispo was sold on Nov. 10, 2022 for $2,345,000, or $720 per square foot. The house built in 2003 has an interior space of 3,256 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top five most expensive homes sold in Cambria the week of Nov. 20

A house in Cambria that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cambria in the last four weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million, $620 per square foot.
CAMBRIA, CA

