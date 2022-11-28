Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
A Ventura Holiday Tradition Will Rocket to Outer Space
OCEAN, MEET THE UNIVERSE: You don't have to stretch too far to find true commonalities between the Big Water and the Vast Out There. The H2O-filled parts of our planet and the far-reaching corners of the cosmos are both filled with wonder, majesty, and mystery, and riding the science wave through both topics can give anyone a thrill. But finding those places where the splashy side of our home turf meets what's beyond the stratosphere isn't always simple, unless, of course, the holidays are near and a particular place chooses to cheerily wed the two concepts. And Ventura Harbor will merrily do just that when its popular Parade of Lights sails over two mid-December nights. True, all of California's famous boat parades are known for their light displays, but the Ventura two-nighter has a theme that'll make a sci-fi fan's heart take flight: Prepare to travel "Out of This World!" as you watch the festive vessels float by.
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Death investigation underway for Ojai couple
Detectives are investigating the deaths of an Ojai couple found dead in their home with a firearm, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The post Death investigation underway for Ojai couple appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
SoCal weather: Prepare for rain and snow this week
Get ready for some snow and rain in Southern California as the region starts to feel a bit more like winter this week.
kclu.org
Rain! Tri-Counties going to see two storm systems by the end of the weekend
Rain is on the way for the Tri-Counties. But, it may not be as much as first expected. It’s going to be wet for the next few days, but not as wet as we thought earlier in the week. The first of a pair of storm systems will arrive...
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
Welfare check leads to grim discovery; 2 dead in Ojai
Two people were found dead inside a home in Ojai, according to Ventura County sheriff's authorities, prompting an investigation.
kclu.org
Two found dead in Ventura County home
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the deaths of two people in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Meiners Oaks Tuesday afternoon to check on the well-being of two people. They found a couple dead in a home. The names of the two people haven’t been released.
Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention
Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes. The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Road closures planned for local Christmas holiday parades
The public will encounter road closures for the City of Lompoc Children’s Christmas Parade and for the 46th annual Downtown San Luis Obispo Holiday Parade.
Husband and wife found dead in Ojai home
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced an investigation into the deaths of a 68-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman in Ojai. Officials said that on Tuesday, at around 4:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 1200 block Cruzero Street for a “wellness check on family members.” Deputies assigned to […]
Eyeglass Factory gives parents half off during December to go with free kids glasses
The Eyeglass Factory has a free offer for kids, and in December half off for their parents. It's a gift of vision for the holidays. The post Eyeglass Factory gives parents half off during December to go with free kids glasses appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
welikela.com
Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles
You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, California, is a beach destination that is great for weekend and summer fun. It has several beaches since Oxnard is in Ventura County, California, which lies on the coast of the Pacific Ocean. Its location brings diverse animal species to the city’s numerous natural parks. Ordinary activities, including...
kclu.org
Detectives release new details of deaths of man, woman in Ventura County
Detectives have released new details about the deaths of a husband and wife in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were asked by family members to do a welfare check on the couple, who lived just outside of Ojai. The family told deputies they received a concerning letter. Officers...
NBC Los Angeles
What to Know About Overnight Construction Closures on the 5 Freeway North of LA
Part of the 5 Freeway will close overnight this week for construction work north of Los Angeles. The work is part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, designed to improve the main route of travel between Northern and Southern California through the state's Central Valley. Here's what drivers should...
Deputy resuscitates man overdosing in Goleta
A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy successfully resuscitated a man he found overdosing in Goleta Monday.
sitelinesb.com
Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale
••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
Comments / 0