Ventura County, CA

NBC Los Angeles

A Ventura Holiday Tradition Will Rocket to Outer Space

OCEAN, MEET THE UNIVERSE: You don't have to stretch too far to find true commonalities between the Big Water and the Vast Out There. The H2O-filled parts of our planet and the far-reaching corners of the cosmos are both filled with wonder, majesty, and mystery, and riding the science wave through both topics can give anyone a thrill. But finding those places where the splashy side of our home turf meets what's beyond the stratosphere isn't always simple, unless, of course, the holidays are near and a particular place chooses to cheerily wed the two concepts. And Ventura Harbor will merrily do just that when its popular Parade of Lights sails over two mid-December nights. True, all of California's famous boat parades are known for their light displays, but the Ventura two-nighter has a theme that'll make a sci-fi fan's heart take flight: Prepare to travel "Out of This World!" as you watch the festive vessels float by.
VENTURA, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

This is the best California town to visit for Christmas

As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
SOLVANG, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California

A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Two found dead in Ventura County home

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the deaths of two people in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Meiners Oaks Tuesday afternoon to check on the well-being of two people. They found a couple dead in a home. The names of the two people haven’t been released.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention

Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes.  The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

Husband and wife found dead in Ojai home

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced an investigation into the deaths of a 68-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman in Ojai.   Officials said that on Tuesday, at around 4:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 1200 block Cruzero Street for a “wellness check on family members.”   Deputies assigned to […]
OJAI, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles

You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Oxnard, CA

Oxnard, California, is a beach destination that is great for weekend and summer fun. It has several beaches since Oxnard is in Ventura County, California, which lies on the coast of the Pacific Ocean. Its location brings diverse animal species to the city’s numerous natural parks. Ordinary activities, including...
OXNARD, CA
sitelinesb.com

Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale

••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
SANTA BARBARA, CA

