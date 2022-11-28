OCEAN, MEET THE UNIVERSE: You don't have to stretch too far to find true commonalities between the Big Water and the Vast Out There. The H2O-filled parts of our planet and the far-reaching corners of the cosmos are both filled with wonder, majesty, and mystery, and riding the science wave through both topics can give anyone a thrill. But finding those places where the splashy side of our home turf meets what's beyond the stratosphere isn't always simple, unless, of course, the holidays are near and a particular place chooses to cheerily wed the two concepts. And Ventura Harbor will merrily do just that when its popular Parade of Lights sails over two mid-December nights. True, all of California's famous boat parades are known for their light displays, but the Ventura two-nighter has a theme that'll make a sci-fi fan's heart take flight: Prepare to travel "Out of This World!" as you watch the festive vessels float by.

VENTURA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO