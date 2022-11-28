ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cameroon vs. Serbia final score, result: Indomitable Lions launch fightback to avoid record-equalling World Cup defeat

By Bryn Palmer
Sporting News
 2 days ago
Vincent Aboubakar leads Cameroon comeback in six-goal draw vs Serbia

Cameroon vs Serbia could go down as the match of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, where a 3-3 draw included a Vincent Aboubakar-inspired two-goal comeback in Al Wakrah. Jean-Charles Castelletto staked Cameroon to a first-half lead but Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in first-half stoppage time to give Serbia a halftime lead.
Cameroon comeback stuns Serbia in World Cup

Serbia seemed to take control of their World Cup match vs. Cameroon with a pair of stoppage time goals to end the first half to put them ahead 2-1. They bolstered their lead with another goal early in the second half. Cameroon looked dead in the water until smart substitutions and two quick goals flipped the game on its head. Here’s how fast it went down:

