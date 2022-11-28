Read full article on original website
Avian flu outbreak hits record, killing over 50 million birds in the United States
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that avian flu has killed 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making the outbreak the country’s deadliest in its history. Often, when a bird infected with the virus dies, entire flocks have to be killed to avoid further transmission. As...
Deadly Bird Flu Outbreak Is The Worst In U.S. History
A highly contagious strain of avian influenza has killed more birds in the country than any past flare-up.
Thousands of wild birds dead across Oregon: bird-flu outbreak blamed
An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in both wild birds and backyard flocks has killed thousands of birds throughout the state, Oregon wildlife and agriculture officials say. The disease, typically known as bird flu, has been detected in almost every county in Oregon. Its current strain is especially deadly...
BBC
Peru bird flu: Thousands of pelicans found dead
More than 5,500 pelicans have died in Peru in recent weeks due to an outbreak of bird flu. Several beaches are littered with the carcasses of the dead animals and some have also been found in protected areas. In total, more than 13,000 birds have been killed by the H5N1...
'Vulture bees' feed their babies rotting flesh, even though it breeds toxin-producing bacteria. They're a mystery to scientists.
After baiting the bees with raw chicken, scientists learned that these carnivores have guts more like vultures than pollen-eating bees.
CNET
Extremely Rare White Bald Eagle Captured on Video Looking Majestic
As a newbie amateur birder, I've been surprised to learn about the many different looks of the iconic American bald eagle. There's the adult form with the bright white head and dark body, but juveniles have a scruffy, mottled appearance. And I've never seen a white-bodied bald eagle, until now.
US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration declared the northern long-eared bat endangered on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to save a species driven to the brink of extinction by white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease. “White-nose syndrome is decimating cave-dwelling bat species like the northern long-eared bat at unprecedented rates,” said Martha Williams, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency is “deeply committed to working with partners on a balanced approach that reduces the impacts of disease and protects the survivors to recover northern long-eared bat populations,” she said. First documented in the U.S. in 2006, the disease has infected 12 types of bats and killed millions. The northern long-eared bat is among the hardest hit, with estimated declines of 97% or higher in affected populations. The bat is found in 37 eastern and north-central states, plus Washington, D.C., and much of Canada.
CBS News
Bird flu outbreak has killed more than 4.7M birds in Colorado
More than 85% of Colorado's table egg-laying bird population has been killed by this spike in bird flu cases. Experts are calling it unprecedented and consumers will see at least a 20% increase in the price of eggs, chicken and turkeys as a result.
Bird flu kills almost 14,000 pelicans, seabirds in Peru
The highly contagious H5N1 avian flu virus has killed thousands of pelicans, blue-footed boobies and other seabirds in Peru, according to the National Forestry and Wildlife Service (SERFOR). "The latest official report carried out at a national level shows more than 13,869 wild seabirds killed by the dangerous H5N1 avian flu virus," said a SERFOR statement released late Tuesday.
Northern Long-Eared Bats Now Listed as “Endangered” Due to White-Nose Syndrome
Like snakes or bees, bats get a bad rap. Though they're often depicted as evil, ugly creatures, they are — in reality — adorable, mosquito-eating mammals. That's precisely why conservationists are devastated over the fact that northern long-eared bats were recently listed as endangered. Many of them had contracted a fatal disease, called white-nose syndrome, which had been devastating populations nationwide for years.
Incredibly Rare All-White Bald Eagle Discovered In Oklahoma
Is this a good sign for the 50 stars and 13 bars in the World Cup?. According to For The Win, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a video of an incredibly rare white bald eagle. They shared in their Twitter account in all caps:. “Just in time for...
A disease spread by rat urine decimated Native American villages enabling the Mayflower pilgrims to land unhindered
Pilgrims meeting the Native AmericansPhoto byThomas Quine; CC-BY-2.0 It was called the Great Dying Plague and it lasted from 1616 to 1619. The plague was responsible for decimating the village of the Patuxet.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Fastest Animals in Kansas
Kansas is a landlocked state in the midwest best known for twisters, rolling tall grass prairies, and miles upon miles of natural beauty. Its extensive prairies are home to many animals who love roaming these wide open spaces. Two of the speediest animals on earth call Kansas their home: the peregrine falcon (240 mph) and the pronghorn (60 mph). However, many states contain these species. So for the sake of redundancy, we have left them out. This list includes fast animals unique to the state’s ecosystem; discover the fastest animals in Kansas.
