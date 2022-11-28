ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

BBC

Peru bird flu: Thousands of pelicans found dead

More than 5,500 pelicans have died in Peru in recent weeks due to an outbreak of bird flu. Several beaches are littered with the carcasses of the dead animals and some have also been found in protected areas. In total, more than 13,000 birds have been killed by the H5N1...
CNET

Extremely Rare White Bald Eagle Captured on Video Looking Majestic

As a newbie amateur birder, I've been surprised to learn about the many different looks of the iconic American bald eagle. There's the adult form with the bright white head and dark body, but juveniles have a scruffy, mottled appearance. And I've never seen a white-bodied bald eagle, until now.
The Associated Press

US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration declared the northern long-eared bat endangered on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to save a species driven to the brink of extinction by white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease. “White-nose syndrome is decimating cave-dwelling bat species like the northern long-eared bat at unprecedented rates,” said Martha Williams, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency is “deeply committed to working with partners on a balanced approach that reduces the impacts of disease and protects the survivors to recover northern long-eared bat populations,” she said. First documented in the U.S. in 2006, the disease has infected 12 types of bats and killed millions. The northern long-eared bat is among the hardest hit, with estimated declines of 97% or higher in affected populations. The bat is found in 37 eastern and north-central states, plus Washington, D.C., and much of Canada.
AFP

Bird flu kills almost 14,000 pelicans, seabirds in Peru

The highly contagious H5N1 avian flu virus has killed thousands of pelicans, blue-footed boobies and other seabirds in Peru, according to the National Forestry and Wildlife Service (SERFOR). "The latest official report carried out at a national level shows more than 13,869 wild seabirds killed by the dangerous H5N1 avian flu virus," said a SERFOR statement released late Tuesday.
Northern Long-Eared Bats Now Listed as “Endangered” Due to White-Nose Syndrome

Like snakes or bees, bats get a bad rap. Though they're often depicted as evil, ugly creatures, they are — in reality — adorable, mosquito-eating mammals. That's precisely why conservationists are devastated over the fact that northern long-eared bats were recently listed as endangered. Many of them had contracted a fatal disease, called white-nose syndrome, which had been devastating populations nationwide for years.
Discover the Fastest Animals in Kansas

Kansas is a landlocked state in the midwest best known for twisters, rolling tall grass prairies, and miles upon miles of natural beauty. Its extensive prairies are home to many animals who love roaming these wide open spaces. Two of the speediest animals on earth call Kansas their home: the peregrine falcon (240 mph) and the pronghorn (60 mph). However, many states contain these species. So for the sake of redundancy, we have left them out. This list includes fast animals unique to the state’s ecosystem; discover the fastest animals in Kansas.
