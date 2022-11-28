Read full article on original website
Walmart Cyber Monday Deals 2022: These Robot Vacuums are on Sale Right Now
Black Friday might have gone and passed, but worry not because Cyber Monday provides no better time to buy the vacuum cleaner you have been dreaming of. Thanks to amazing deals from Walmart, you can get big discounts on these robot vacuums that can make tidying up quicker and easier, especially when the holidays come:
Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Enjoy 13% Off on an Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A13
Now that Black Friday is done, Cyber Monday has come to once again give you deals for the gadgets you might want. From laptops to smartphones, several retailers are putting out discounts on many items. If you're looking for a new phone, perhaps you'd be interested in this particular deal.
PlayStation Exclusive Gran Turismo Might Become Available for PC
The Gran Turismo game franchise has been an exclusive for PlayStation for two and a half decades. However, recent reports say that Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of the named game, might have plans for a PC port. Yamauchi expressed that Polyphony Digital, the developer of the racing game, has their development team looking into making it PC compatible.
Samsung Could Release a Galaxy Self-Repair Assistant App for DIY Repairs
Samsung may soon give a guide for users to repair their smartphones themselves. The tech giant recently submitted a patent application for a "Self Repair Assistant" app that would allow Samsung phone users to fix their Samsung smartphones on their own, per SamMobile. Samsung's patent application submission follows the establishment...
Cross Browser Testing: The Ultimate Guide
With companies becoming more focused upon creating a strong presence and brand online, it is essential that websites are accessible on as wide a range of platforms as possible. This is why effective and thorough cross browser testing is essential for any business or corporation that intends to communicate through...
Windows 11 KB5020044 Update Is Now Available — Here’s What You Need To Know
Microsoft's last preview update for Windows 11 is now up for grabs. The Redmond-based tech giant recently released Windows 11's optional KB5020044 update, which comes with more than a handful of bug fixes and enhancements to OneDrive and File Explorer. Windows 11's KB5020044 update is the last preview update Microsoft...
