The Green Bay Packers playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after a 40-33 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. During the loss, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury and was replaced by Jordan Love. It’s not yet known whether or not Rodgers will play, but he let his thoughts be known. The Packers Week 13 matchup against the Chicago Bears screams an opportunity for him to rest. Then again, Green Bay cannot afford another loss.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO