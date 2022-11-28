Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Related
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
SkySports
Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens quarterback deletes profane tweet after loss to Jacksonville Jaguars
Lamar Jackson tweeted - and then deleted - a profane response to a social-media critic after the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Ravens fell to a 28-27 defeat late on to the Jaguars, with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker coming up short on an NFL-record 67-yard field-goal attempt at the last second.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Run Defense vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers missed 15 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, according to coach Matt LaFleur.
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, part of an infamous 1974 trade, dies at 82
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, who became the unfortunate centerpiece of an epic failed trade in 1974, died Wednesday at age 82, according to his alma mater the University of Kansas. Hadl's career included six Pro Bowl selections, but Green Bay fans remember him as the player Packers coach Dan...
numberfire.com
Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. According to Rodgers, Green Bay's quarterback plans to play after he "got good news with the scans." In a potential matchup versus a Bears' defense allowing 17.3 FanDuel points to quarterbacks this season, our models project Rodgers to score 18.5 FanDuel points.
Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?
The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
NBC Sports
How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night
As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
Bills' Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs have wholesome moment on Thanksgiving (video)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs had one of the most wholesome moments you’ll see on a football field on Thanksgiving. In a downright cute manner, Allen and Diggs were stretching together before the Bills’ matchup against the Lions. The Bills (8-3) went on to...
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after a 40-33 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. During the loss, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury and was replaced by Jordan Love. It’s not yet known whether or not Rodgers will play, but he let his thoughts be known. The Packers Week 13 matchup against the Chicago Bears screams an opportunity for him to rest. Then again, Green Bay cannot afford another loss.
numberfire.com
Update: Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) expected to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday but is expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is still expected to be available on Sunday. If Rodgers were to be ruled out, Jordan Love would be under center against the Bears.
Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
Packers sign S Innis Gaines from practice squad to replace S Johnathan Abram
The Green Bay Packers made a roster change at safety on Tuesday, waiving Johnathan Abram from the 53-man roster to make room for Innis Gaines, who was signed from the practice squad. Abram’s release was reported earlier Tuesday. Gaines was elevated to the gameday roster for Week 12 against...
Sean Payton’s next team speculation points to pair of expected Super Bowl contenders
Aside from one year lost to suspension due to Bountygate, Sean Payton has been an NFL head coach for each
Comments / 0