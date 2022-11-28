ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the New York Giants fan in your life

By Giants Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Happy holidays, Giants fans!

We’re into the home stretch of the NFL season and it’s really the most wonderful time of the year.

After a tough Thanksgiving-Day loss against the Cowboys, Giants Wire is here to give you a reason to celebrate this holiday season.

Fanatics is offering 30% off all orders on Cyber Monday, so take at least 30% off the prices in the list below and get the perfect gift for the Giants fan in your life.

Whether you’re all in on Danny Dimes or just really love to reminisce about the days of Lawrence Taylor, Michael Strahan and Eli Manning, we’ve got you covered with our list of best Giants gifts for the holiday season.

If you need another gift for the football fan in your life, consider a subscription to The Huddle. Win your fantasy football league with The Huddle’s award-winning fantasy football cheat sheets, rankings, sleepers and insider tools. Sign up today.

Lawrence Taylor New York Giants Mitchell & Ness Legacy Replica Jersey

Daniel Jones New York Giants Nike Game Player Jersey

Saquon Barkley New York Giants Nike Women's Classic Player Game Jersey

Kayvon Thibodeaux New York Giants Nike 2022 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey

New York Giants New Era 2022 Salute To Service 9FIFTY Snapback Hat

New York Giants Antigua Victory Pullover Hoodie

New York Giants New Era 2021 NFL Sideline Sport Official Pom Cuffed Knit Hat

New York Giants '47 Women's Harper Pullover Hoodie

New York Giants FOCO Gradient Jogger Pants

New York Giants Starter Extreme Pullover Hoodie

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Giants Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

