ABC7 Chicago
Missouri State visits UIC after Anderson's 25-point game
LINE: UIC -4.5; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on the Missouri State Bears after Trevante Anderson scored 25 points in UIC's 78-64 win over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Flames are 2-1 on their home court. UIC has a 2-2 record against teams over .500. The Bears are...
ABC7 Chicago
Hinson, Pittsburgh rain 3s on Northwestern, wins 87-58
EVANSTON, Ill. -- - Blake Hinson shot 4 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 22 points as Pittsburgh posted its highest-scoring game in the last two seasons as the Panthers cruised past Northwestern, 87-58 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest on Monday night. Pittsburgh shot 14 for 22 (63.6%)...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Defensive Back Khalil Anderson Enters The Transfer Portal
Pitt has lost defensive back Khalil Anderson to the NCAA Transfer Portal. The redshirt freshman from Riverwood High School in Atlanta, Georgia announced that he’s leaving the program and looking for another place to call home. “Let me begin by thanking God for ordering my steps in the ongoing...
Pitt Lands Nine on All-ACC Teams
The Pitt Panthers earned the second-most All-ACC nods of anyone in the conference.
Brice Pollock Becomes Latest Pitt Recruit to Decommit
The Pitt Panthers lost a 2023 defensive back from their next recruiting class.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Reaches Out to 2023 7-Footer Braden Pierce
After signing a three-guard 2023 class in the early signing period, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel is now showing interest in a big from the class of 2023 in Braden Pierce. Pierce is a 7-foot, 230-pound forward from Woodstock, Georgia who plays for IMG Academy’s Post Graduate team, the same team that produced current Panthers Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham a season ago.
Experts Predict Pinstripe for Pitt During Bowl Season
All signs point to the Pinstripe Bowl for the Pitt Panthers.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star Steel Valley DB/ATH Cruce Brookins
Cruce Brookins is currently committed to Kent State, but he pledged himself back in August. Back before he led Steel Valley High to a WPIAL championship this season. With the Steel Valley supporters parked at Acrisure Stadium in the cold on Friday, Brookins racked up 183 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to lead the Ironmen to a 34-14 WPIAL 2A title.
diehardsport.com
Michigan On Verge Of Landing Pair Of Top Ohio Teammates?
After the Wolverines huge win over the Buckeyes on Saturday, Michigan landed the commitments from two Ohio prospects on their visit with Ohio State. Michigan is now primed to land two more of Ohio’s best in Youngstown, Ohio’s D’Juan Waller and Jason Hewlett. A one-time Cinci pledge, Hewlett is the higher ranked of the bunch as a four-star and the No. 10 player in the state of Ohio for the 2023 class:
Imani Christian transfers eligible for basketball season after PIAA overturns WPIAL decisions
Imani Christian transfers Robert Sledge and Kylan Holmes are now eligible to play basketball this winter after the PIAA overturned earlier decisions by the WPIAL. The two had appeal hearings Monday. “They were so excited and I understand why,” Imani Christian athletic director Cliff Simon said. “Both had legitimate reason...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign
Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
cranberryeagle.com
Lemieux Sports Complex gets $500,000 state grant
CRANBERRY TWP — A comprehensive expansion project for the UPMC Lemieux Sports Center will benefit from $500,000 in grant funding from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program. “This is the very early phase,” said Kevin Acklin, president of business operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins. “What we’re envisioning is...
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
insideradio.com
Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.
After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Pittsburgh
The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Pittsburgh. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Pittsburgh for the holidays, or even if you already live here in the Steel City, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
Pa. city among top 20 best for singles: study
Looking for a special someone to get cozy with this winter?. Well, if you’re in this city in Pennsylvania, your chances of finding that special someone may be higher than other areas of the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in...
No injuries reported when school bus crashes in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — No one was injured when a school bus and vehicle crashed this morning in Pittsburgh. A 911 dispatcher said the incident occurred around 9:10 a.m. at Penn and North Negley avenues in the East Liberty area. Students were on the bus and were checked out by medics....
top-ten-travel-list.com
Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh
A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
playpennsylvania.com
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
