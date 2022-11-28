ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Clothing brands’ push for gender inclusive clothing ripped as ‘marketing ploy,’ ‘confusing to children’

Fashion labels marketing “genderless,” “gender neutral” or “gender inclusive” clothing is championed by proponents as a groundbreaking movement that challenges the traditional gender stereotypes, but critics of the trendy category argue the industry is marketing off a social contagion, and could be doing irreparable harm, specifically to minors. Erin Schmidt, a senior analyst at Coresight Research, a global advisory and research firm specializing in retail and technology, said she noticed a shift in the industry about two to three years ago when there was more discussion around gender identity and pronoun usage in the workplace and in schools. “I believe that really helped to...
Robb Report

Mr Porter Helped 3 Young Brands Develop Exclusive New Menswear Collections

Mr Porter is giving three exciting young menswear brands a big boost. On Tuesday, the luxury retailer dropped three new collections by the winners of its Mr Porter Futures program, created in partnership with Klarna. The collections took just over a year to create, following a series of workshops on brand marketing, product range, cash flow and intellectual property. The four hand-picked designers, out of 1000 applicants from 77 countries, worked with Mr Porter’s in-house team to transform their designs into complete collections. Manaaki, a “spirited” collection features hand-drawn prints from New Zealand-born designer Kat Tua. Sports-influenced jersey jackets and shorts...
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
Sourcing Journal

Burberry Shoes and Bags Are About to Be Everywhere

Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said will leverage the brand’s “Britishness” and connection with British design, craft and culture to become a true powerhouse in luxury. The company want sales of higher margin accessories including handbags and shoes to account for more than half of the total in the near term. In a Nutshell: “Burberry has an extraordinary legacy, a unique British heritage and a very strong platform to build on, as shown in our half-year results. Our focus in this next phase is on growth and acceleration,” Akeroyd said on Thursday when the company reported first half results. Akeroyd joined the fashion...
TechSpot

Billionaire Jeff Bezos advises people to be careful with their money this holiday season

In context: We're just over one week away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means retailers are getting ready to start (or have already started) their discount sales. Amazon sees billions of dollars worth of purchases over this period, so it's somewhat surprising to hear the company's founder and Chief Executive, Jeff Bezos, advising people to be frugal.

