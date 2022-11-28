Read full article on original website
Clothing brands’ push for gender inclusive clothing ripped as ‘marketing ploy,’ ‘confusing to children’
Fashion labels marketing “genderless,” “gender neutral” or “gender inclusive” clothing is championed by proponents as a groundbreaking movement that challenges the traditional gender stereotypes, but critics of the trendy category argue the industry is marketing off a social contagion, and could be doing irreparable harm, specifically to minors. Erin Schmidt, a senior analyst at Coresight Research, a global advisory and research firm specializing in retail and technology, said she noticed a shift in the industry about two to three years ago when there was more discussion around gender identity and pronoun usage in the workplace and in schools. “I believe that really helped to...
Mr Porter Helped 3 Young Brands Develop Exclusive New Menswear Collections
Mr Porter is giving three exciting young menswear brands a big boost. On Tuesday, the luxury retailer dropped three new collections by the winners of its Mr Porter Futures program, created in partnership with Klarna. The collections took just over a year to create, following a series of workshops on brand marketing, product range, cash flow and intellectual property. The four hand-picked designers, out of 1000 applicants from 77 countries, worked with Mr Porter’s in-house team to transform their designs into complete collections. Manaaki, a “spirited” collection features hand-drawn prints from New Zealand-born designer Kat Tua. Sports-influenced jersey jackets and shorts...
Meghan Markle Partners With Fashion Brand Cuyana To Donate 500 Bags To Smart Works Charity
Meghan Markle has partnered with luxury leather goods brand Cuyana and the UK-based charity Smart Works to donate 500 handbags to charity. The Duchess, who is known for her philanthropy and power dressing, has been a patron of Smart Works, which provides a dressing and coaching service to women searching for employment, since 2019.
Alleged Former Ross Dress For Less Employees Warn Customers on TikTok and Reddit of Unsanitary In-Store Conditions
The stalwart clothing company, in the midst of an expansion, is also being criticized online by customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, and ConsumerAffairs.com.
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect
It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
MacKenzie Scott donates another $2bn as ex Jeff Bezos complains it is ‘hard’ to give away money
MacKenzie Scott just revealed she’s donated a whopping near $2bn to various causes on the very same day her ex Jeff Bezos announced he is struggling to give away his $124bn fortune. On Monday, Scott shared in a Medium blog post that she’d doled out “$1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations...
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
I'm a live shopping host who sells vintage luxury bags. I've already earned over $2 million in sales this year.
Kimberly Balance is a live shopping host on TikTok, Instagram, and Whatnot and makes millions in revenue per year. Here's her story.
Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive
Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
Twitter layoffs were so chaotic one employee was kicked off the company systems in the middle of a meeting, report says: 'A master class in how not to do it'
As Twitter laid off half its workforce, one person was in a meeting about Twitter Blue when they abruptly dropped off the call, sources told the NYT.
9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money
Costco is the place to go for anyone who wants to stock up on bulk items, prepare for a party or big event, and save money while doing so. The buying in bulk mentality, however, can often lead people...
How selling neighborhood 'trash' on Facebook Marketplace for 5 hours a week landed a 27-year-old an extra $37,000 this year
Sarah Scott only works on her Facebook Marketplace side hustle for five hours a week. The extra cash bumps her total income to six figures.
McDonald's Employees Frustrated with Customers Asking for Salt Packets After Ordering French Fries With 'No Salt Hack'
McDonald's sells around 9 million pounds of French fries daily and approximately 3.29 billion annually. For many people, there is nothing more disappointing than looking forward to some piping hot McDonald's French fries and they end up cold and soggy.
10 Costco Food Items to Stock Up for Winter
Millions of people worldwide flock to Costco every year to buy their most needed and wanted items in bulk. Costco has a lot of it, whether it be meats and cheeses or your favorite sweets. See Our...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos: 'I will do my best to do good things with this money'
Country music superstar Dolly Parton is no stranger to charitable giving. In 2020, she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University's coronavirus research, which helped create Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine. In 2021, she raised $700,000 to help victims of flooding in Tennessee. Now, the 76-year-old singer-songwriter has another $100 million to give...
Burberry Shoes and Bags Are About to Be Everywhere
Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said will leverage the brand’s “Britishness” and connection with British design, craft and culture to become a true powerhouse in luxury. The company want sales of higher margin accessories including handbags and shoes to account for more than half of the total in the near term. In a Nutshell: “Burberry has an extraordinary legacy, a unique British heritage and a very strong platform to build on, as shown in our half-year results. Our focus in this next phase is on growth and acceleration,” Akeroyd said on Thursday when the company reported first half results. Akeroyd joined the fashion...
Billionaire Jeff Bezos advises people to be careful with their money this holiday season
In context: We're just over one week away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means retailers are getting ready to start (or have already started) their discount sales. Amazon sees billions of dollars worth of purchases over this period, so it's somewhat surprising to hear the company's founder and Chief Executive, Jeff Bezos, advising people to be frugal.
Why Are So Many Companies Doing Layoffs Before the Holidays?
The holiday season and company layoffs go hand in hand. As the holidays draw closer, companies are facing lower consumer confidence and are thus evaluating plans for the 2023 fiscal year. See: 95%...
Amazon Prepares For A Not-So-Happy New Year As CEO Tells Workers To Brace For More Layoffs
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN CEO Andy Jassy said there will be more "role reductions" at the e-commerce behemoth in early 2023 as the company leadership continues to "make adjustments." What Happened: Jassy said in a letter to employees that Amazon's "annual planning process" which the company is in the midst of...
