Read full article on original website
Related
World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
AdWeek
Look Ahead With Elevate: Future of Shopping
With the holiday season in full swing—and many people starting their shopping as early as August—Adweek explored the latest trends during Elevate: Future of Shopping. The Nov. 16 event explored trends like livestreams, social commerce and BNPL (buy now, pay later). Executives from brands like Klarna, Amazon and Kroger were on hand to lend their predictions for the rest of 2022 and beyond.
AdWeek
Less Than 1% of Clothing Is Made Into New Garments. These Brands Want to Change That
The waste created by fast fashion is so staggering in scope that it’s nearly impossible to visualize. That’s prompting innovative brands to chart a new path forward—one that diverts fashion waste from landfill, instead using it to create a more circular, sustainable system. Brands such as SuperCircle,...
Digiday
As purpose-driven ads face challenges this holiday, could podcasting provide a lift?
Purpose-driven marketing may face growing challenges for the rest of this year as consumers wrestle with inflation and the ad market gets more competitive. While holiday-related digital ad spend is expected to hit $45 billion in 2022, according to video insights firm QuickFrame by MNTN, purpose-driven ads promoting social causes and mission-oriented brands are operating in a tough economy. Increasingly, major retailers are using ads with emotional storytelling to connect with consumers — resulting in a crowded space, as purpose-driven ads also aim to tell their stories.
Talon Metals Aiming to Provide Domestic Nickel For EVs
Todd Malan, chief external affairs officer and head of climate strategy for Talon Metals, joined Cheddar News to discuss the based metal company's operations for the domestic battery supply chain.
Freethink
A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use, and waste
Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon...
Phys.org
Adding a 'decoy option' may give extra boost to crowdfunding
Imagine walking into an ice cream shop and scanning your options. A sugar cone with one scoop is $3. A second scoop comes out to $4, but for just 50 cents more, you can get a large waffle cone with three scoops. Some people may not want that much ice cream. But for many, it's hard to pass up a good deal.
CNBC
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act makes green hydrogen profitable at scale, Goldman Sachs says
During an interview with CNBC, Goldman Sachs' Michele DellaVigna touches upon a number of issues related to the energy sector. He describes the Inflation Reduction Act as being "a great template." The IRA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August after being approved by U.S. lawmakers. During...
maritime-executive.com
Shell Acquires Europe’s Largest Producer of Biomethane
Shell is joining the other majors in the energy business in building an expanded presence in the supply of biomethane, which is viewed as one of the leading emerging alternative fuels for industries including shipping. Shell announced it will acquire Nature Energy Biogas, the largest producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in Europe.
BioMed Realty Receives Approval to Deliver Much-Needed Lab Space at Cambridge International Technology Park
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- BioMed Realty (“BioMed” or the “Company”), a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, received approval of plans to deliver 600,000 square feet of purpose-built laboratory space in Cambridge. The Company will deliver the new development on the 15-acre Cambridge International Technology Park site, which it acquired in September 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006141/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Tools of the Trade: Taylor Panconi of Glow
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
AdWeek
Fake Brand Accounts Are Also a Problem for Twitter's Emerging Rivals
Following Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter and the subsequent layoffs and policy changes that have followed, impersonator brand accounts have been on the rise. But it’s not a unique issue to the bluebird app. Twitter’s emerging challengers also host fake accounts posing as global brands.
AdWeek
Bob Iger Reportedly Plans to Shift Disney+’s Focus
Disney CEO Bob Iger is focusing on making Disney+ more profitable. In a town hall meeting on Monday in Burbank, California, Iger reportedly shared his plans to boost the streaming platform’s bottom line. “Instead of chasing (subscribers) with aggressive marketing and aggressive spend on content, we have to start...
The Rossignol Group to Invest $50M in Three Years Targeting Revenue Growth, Sustainability Leadership
ST-JEAN-DE-MOIRANS, France & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Targeting both significant revenue growth and category leadership in sustainable ski and outdoor products, the Rossignol Group this month unveiled a new strategic plan — called Ascension 2026 — that commits to investing $50 million between now and 2026 to achieve its goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005076/en/ Rossignol Group CEO, Vincent Wauters, with the Essential Ski (Photo: Business Wire)
South Africa can reduce emissions and create jobs. A tough task, but doable
South Africa has the dubious distinction of having one of the highest rates of unemployment and inequality in the world. It is also one of the world’s most emissions-intensive economies, measured in greenhouse gas emissions per unit of economic output. The co-existence of high unemployment and high emissions intensity...
AdWeek
Condé Nast Unveils New Commercial Products for 2023 to Diversify Revenue
As businesses prepare for a new calendar year, Condé Nast has unveiled a number of new commercial products, as well as enhancing existing ones, with the aim of making it easier for clients to work with the publisher amid an uncertain economic climate. The offerings fall into two camps,...
TechCrunch
Spend management platform Teampay expands partnership with Mastercard, raises $47M
It seems that his thesis was correct. Today, Teampay has hundreds of customers and significant venture capital financing behind it. This morning marked the close of the company’s $47 million ($35.25 million in equity, $11.75 million in debt) Series B led by Fin Venture Capital with participation from Mastercard, Proof Ventures, Trestle and Espresso Capital, bringing Teampay’s total raised to $65 million.
AdWeek
Acast Launches Self-Serve Platform to Get Brands of All Budgets Running Podcast Ads
Podcast platform Acast has made its self-serve ad platform widely available to all advertisers, including those running campaigns as low as $250, ahead of an uncertain economic climate. The tool has been running for two months, available for just 100 of Acast’s ad customers, and is already seeing early signs of success.
RideApart
Gogoro Brings Its Smart Battery Swapping Technology To The Philippines
Gogoro is one of the global leaders in the rapidly growing electric mobility industry, largely thanks to its intuitive and innovative battery swapping technology. Although the company has been around for several years now, it has seen a huge spike in expansion in recent years. The Taiwanese company has been opening its doors in several countries around Asia, and the most recent of which is the Philippines.
mytotalretail.com
Challenges for Retailers When Building Retail Media Networks
E-commerce exploded during the pandemic, growing by 50 percent in just a couple years. This incredible growth came hand-in-hand with an increase in retail media networks (RMNs), which help retailers grow their online advertising business and allow brands to put their product ads right in front of online shoppers who may be looking for a similar product or related service.
Comments / 0