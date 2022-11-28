ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Jiang Zemin, Chinese President Who Came to Power After Tiananmen Square Protests, Dies at 96

Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
The Independent

Rishi Sunak denounces Chinese arrest of BBC journalist as ‘shocking and unacceptable’

Rishi Sunak has denounced the arrest of a BBC journalist covering protests in China as “shocking and unacceptable”.Ed Lawrence was detained at a demonstration in Shanghai over Covid restrictions on Sunday and held for several hours before being released.Footage shared on social media showed several police officers grabbing Mr Lawrence and pinning him to the ground. The BBC said he was beaten and kicked by police officers, and then taken away in handcuffs.The incident comes ahead of a major foreign policy speech by the prime minister on Monday, in which he is expected to argue for “robust pragmatism” in...
The Independent

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
Reuters

French police stop around 50 migrants on way to Britain

Sangatte, FRANCE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - French police stopped close to 50 migrants on Tuesday from attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain after mild weather and calm waters led a growing number of people to undertake the dangerous journey in recent days.
Daily Beast

Cops in Hazmat Suits Beat Back Fiercest Chinese Protests Yet

Billy club-wielding police officers in hazmat suits have wrestled angry anti-zero-COVID protesters into submission across China—at least for the moment. Battlegrounds in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and elsewhere, where fierce fighting between protesters and security forces raged Tuesday, were hauntingly quiet on Wednesday, according to several international press outlets allowed to report from the country on the biggest act of civil disobedience under Xi Jinping’s reign.
US News and World Report

What the Protests in China and Iran Are Really About

While a lot of attention has been given to the unprecedented protests in China about the “dynamic zero COVID” policy, not much has been written about the wider political context, and particularly the young people leading the protests. These young protesters have proven to be agile, and appear...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Blinken says Iran making 'profound' mistake in ignoring true cause of sweeping protests

The Iranian regime is "fundamentally" misunderstanding its own citizens by blaming outside actors for the protests raging throughout the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday. "What's happening in Iran is first and foremost about Iranians, about their future, about their country. And it's...
Reuters

Factbox: A chronology of dissent in China in recent decades

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Over the past week, thousands of Chinese in numerous cities have protested against China's COVID-19 lockdown policies, in one of the biggest acts of public defiance seen since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012.
Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak is urged to 'expel Chinese diplomats' over brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in China as ambassador to the UK is hauled into the Foreign Office over an alleged attack on a BBC journalist

Rishi Sunak is being urged to expel Chinese diplomats and take a tougher stance on China following the Communist Party's brutal crackdown of protestors, which included the beating of a BBC journalist covering the events. Former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg argued diplomats should be expelled, and even suggested the Dalai...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: BBC journalist beaten and arrested by Chinese police during protests

A journalist with the BBC was beaten and arrested by Chinese police in Shanghai while covering the anti-lockdown protests that have swept China in response to the government’s harsh “Zero COVID” policies. A viral video Sunday showed reporter Ed Lawrence pulled to the ground and arrested by...
wtaj.com

China sends students home, police patrol to curb protests

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls...

