Related
Iran’s police mowed down a helpless protestor with a motorcycle, live ammunition and beatings while the death toll of Iranians demonstrators killed by the regime reached at least 277 protestors as of Wednesday.
Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
Rishi Sunak has denounced the arrest of a BBC journalist covering protests in China as “shocking and unacceptable”.Ed Lawrence was detained at a demonstration in Shanghai over Covid restrictions on Sunday and held for several hours before being released.Footage shared on social media showed several police officers grabbing Mr Lawrence and pinning him to the ground. The BBC said he was beaten and kicked by police officers, and then taken away in handcuffs.The incident comes ahead of a major foreign policy speech by the prime minister on Monday, in which he is expected to argue for “robust pragmatism” in...
French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
Cops in Hazmat Suits Beat Back Fiercest Chinese Protests Yet
Billy club-wielding police officers in hazmat suits have wrestled angry anti-zero-COVID protesters into submission across China—at least for the moment. Battlegrounds in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and elsewhere, where fierce fighting between protesters and security forces raged Tuesday, were hauntingly quiet on Wednesday, according to several international press outlets allowed to report from the country on the biggest act of civil disobedience under Xi Jinping’s reign.
While a lot of attention has been given to the unprecedented protests in China about the “dynamic zero COVID” policy, not much has been written about the wider political context, and particularly the young people leading the protests. These young protesters have proven to be agile, and appear...
The Iranian regime is "fundamentally" misunderstanding its own citizens by blaming outside actors for the protests raging throughout the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday. "What's happening in Iran is first and foremost about Iranians, about their future, about their country. And it's...
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Over the past week, thousands of Chinese in numerous cities have protested against China's COVID-19 lockdown policies, in one of the biggest acts of public defiance seen since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012.
Rishi Sunak is being urged to expel Chinese diplomats and take a tougher stance on China following the Communist Party's brutal crackdown of protestors, which included the beating of a BBC journalist covering the events. Former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg argued diplomats should be expelled, and even suggested the Dalai...
A journalist with the BBC was beaten and arrested by Chinese police in Shanghai while covering the anti-lockdown protests that have swept China in response to the government’s harsh “Zero COVID” policies. A viral video Sunday showed reporter Ed Lawrence pulled to the ground and arrested by...
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls...
Chinese authorities told the BBC that the journalist was detained to protect him from getting COVID.
Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Harvard University and near Chinese consulates in New York and Chicago to support protesters who have called for that country's leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades. About 50 protesters, mostly students...
The wave of protests currently rocking China have inspired sympathetic hearts and minds around the world to stage demonstrations of their own against the Chinese Communist Party. Since the new protests broke out last week, likeminded demonstrations have been staged in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the U.K., U.S. and Canada,...
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis condemned China's "zero COVID" strategy and praised the ongoing protests against lockdown policies.
Announcements ordered the removal of ‘control orders’ and to designate areas as low risk
