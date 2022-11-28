Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
Indiana car theft suspects arrested in Monroe County chase
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County deputies track down two car theft suspects after a chase along Interstate 75. On Tuesday night, cameras helped investigators locate a stolen Honda Civic with an Indiana license plate in a parking lot next to the Johnsonville Road exit off I-75. Monroe County...
Two teens arrested after eight-mile chase in stolen car in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after an eight mile car chase in a stolen car on Tuesday, according to an alert in their app. They say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were alerted through the FLOCK camera system that a stolen car was in the Johnsonville Road and I-75 area.
41nbc.com
Schools in Warner Robins, Houston County safe after state-wide shooting threat hoax
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several state and area schools received threats Wednesday, but schools in Warner Robins and Houston County were spared. The Warner Robins Police Department issued a statement saying there had been no threats to schools. However, police said they were working with the Houston County...
wgxa.tv
Report of active shooter at Macon school part of statewide hoax
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A phone call about a possible active shooter at a Bibb County high school is being investigated. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in reporting an active shooter at Westside High School in Macon. The Sheriff's Office said initially it's likely a false claim, but they are investigating it. Bibb County School District officials have confirmed the call came in, but say there is no validity to the claim.
'I just don't know what transpired': Sister questions GBI, Macon DA after brother shot, killed on I-75
MACON, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed by officers on I-75 in February is still looking for the full story. Feb. 23, a GBI report says Steven Finfrock was traveling through Macon on I-75 Northbound when he pulled over into an emergency lane. "I know...
41nbc.com
3 arrested on multiple charges following Monroe County traffic stop
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are in custody after being pulled over in Monroe County Tuesday. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says drug investigators stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41 South just before 3 p.m. Investigators say...
3 arrested for drugs, guns near Monroe County school
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested three people for allegedly having weapons and drugs near a school Tuesday. It happened just before 3 p.m. near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41. Drug investigators made a traffic stop on a car with three people...
wgxa.tv
Two arrested in Macon, more arrests to come, following drug and gun investigation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are in jail after the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit followed up on a complaint that led investigators to find drugs and guns in a Macon residence. When investigators arrived at the residence on Monday, they saw a woman, now identified as 38-year-old...
WMAZ
Family questions GBI, Macon district attorney after spring I-75 shooting
Steven Finfrock was the 18th officer involved shooting in Georgia. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the number is now 107.
41nbc.com
Complaint leads to drug, gun arrests at Macon home
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A complaint about a Macon home leads to a couple arrested on gun and drug charges. On November 28th, investigators were checking out a complaint at a home on Brigham Street in Macon. When investigators arrived, they found 38-year-old Christian Kuntz walking away from the...
Monroe Sheriff's Office says most of the City of Forsyth without power
FORSYTH, Ga. — Most of the City of Forsyth is without power on Wednesday after severe weather moves across Central Georgia. Georgia Power has been called out to address the issue, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. They are currently working to get all power restored. There have...
41nbc.com
Baldwin High victim of statewide ‘school shooting hoax’
MILLEDGEVILE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin High School is the latest campus to be the victim of a statewide school shooting hoax, according to the Baldwin County School District. A news release from the school district states that the Milledgeville Police Department received a call about an active shooter at...
WALB 10
2 injured in Saturday night Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting that happened in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of S 15th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police said a man and a woman were shot. The suspected shooter...
Newnan Times-Herald
CCSO seizes numerous drugs with arrest of Douglasville man
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office got a number of drugs off the street with the Saturday arrest of a Douglasville man. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Nestor Deleon, 38, of Douglasville, on charges of felony methamphetamine trafficking, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of heroin and fentanyl.
52-Year-Old Leon James Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Macon. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
Woman searching for her brother finds out he died in Clayton County Jail
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who said she had been searching for her brother for days found out he had died inside the Clayton County Jail. Laterral England said her brother, Terry Lee Thurmond, left his phone at her house on Thanksgiving, and she hadn’t heard from him since.
wfxg.com
Suspected stabbing leaves one dead in Washington County, GBI says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The GBI says it is investigating a suspected stabbing that left one man dead in Washington County. Authorities say a woman is suspected of stabbing 54-year-old Edward Porter following an incident at their Harrison home. The GBI says Porter was allegedly involved in a reported assault on a juvenile at the home prior to the stabbing.
41nbc.com
Man in Fort Valley arrested after running from officers
FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) –A man in Fort Valley was taken into custody Monday after running from police. Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 3 p.m. in the area of Indian Oaks Apartments. When they arrived on scene, Rickey Collier Jr., ran off. He was caught after a short foot chase.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man killed in Macon wreck Saturday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after a fatal wreck Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 5800 block of Thomaston Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say 52-year-old Clemex Gross was driving east on Thomaston Road when he lost control of his car. The car left the road and flipped. Gross died on the scene.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Damages That Can be Recovered in a Macon, GA Car Accident Case
A car accident can be life-changing and can make it hard to do just about anything. If you have been in a car accident, there are some things that you can do to get your damages covered. If you are dealing with the aftermath of a car accident, Macon car accident attorney David Mann can help.
Comments / 0