Monroe County, GA

41nbc.com

Indiana car theft suspects arrested in Monroe County chase

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County deputies track down two car theft suspects after a chase along Interstate 75. On Tuesday night, cameras helped investigators locate a stolen Honda Civic with an Indiana license plate in a parking lot next to the Johnsonville Road exit off I-75. Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Report of active shooter at Macon school part of statewide hoax

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A phone call about a possible active shooter at a Bibb County high school is being investigated. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in reporting an active shooter at Westside High School in Macon. The Sheriff's Office said initially it's likely a false claim, but they are investigating it. Bibb County School District officials have confirmed the call came in, but say there is no validity to the claim.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

3 arrested on multiple charges following Monroe County traffic stop

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are in custody after being pulled over in Monroe County Tuesday. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says drug investigators stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41 South just before 3 p.m. Investigators say...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

3 arrested for drugs, guns near Monroe County school

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested three people for allegedly having weapons and drugs near a school Tuesday. It happened just before 3 p.m. near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41. Drug investigators made a traffic stop on a car with three people...
41nbc.com

Complaint leads to drug, gun arrests at Macon home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A complaint about a Macon home leads to a couple arrested on gun and drug charges. On November 28th, investigators were checking out a complaint at a home on Brigham Street in Macon. When investigators arrived, they found 38-year-old Christian Kuntz walking away from the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Baldwin High victim of statewide ‘school shooting hoax’

MILLEDGEVILE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin High School is the latest campus to be the victim of a statewide school shooting hoax, according to the Baldwin County School District. A news release from the school district states that the Milledgeville Police Department received a call about an active shooter at...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WALB 10

2 injured in Saturday night Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting that happened in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of S 15th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police said a man and a woman were shot. The suspected shooter...
CORDELE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

CCSO seizes numerous drugs with arrest of Douglasville man

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office got a number of drugs off the street with the Saturday arrest of a Douglasville man. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Nestor Deleon, 38, of Douglasville, on charges of felony methamphetamine trafficking, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of heroin and fentanyl.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
wfxg.com

Suspected stabbing leaves one dead in Washington County, GBI says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The GBI says it is investigating a suspected stabbing that left one man dead in Washington County. Authorities say a woman is suspected of stabbing 54-year-old Edward Porter following an incident at their Harrison home. The GBI says Porter was allegedly involved in a reported assault on a juvenile at the home prior to the stabbing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man in Fort Valley arrested after running from officers

FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) –A man in Fort Valley was taken into custody Monday after running from police. Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 3 p.m. in the area of Indian Oaks Apartments. When they arrived on scene, Rickey Collier Jr., ran off. He was caught after a short foot chase.
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man killed in Macon wreck Saturday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after a fatal wreck Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 5800 block of Thomaston Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say 52-year-old Clemex Gross was driving east on Thomaston Road when he lost control of his car. The car left the road and flipped. Gross died on the scene.
MACON, GA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Damages That Can be Recovered in a Macon, GA Car Accident Case

A car accident can be life-changing and can make it hard to do just about anything. If you have been in a car accident, there are some things that you can do to get your damages covered. If you are dealing with the aftermath of a car accident, Macon car accident attorney David Mann can help.
MACON, GA

