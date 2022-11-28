The head of the Metropolitan Police said it is “completely mad” the force has around 100 officers not trusted to speak to the public.Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the officers are working under “very restrictive” conditions because “frankly we don’t trust them to talk to members of the public”.The chief of the UK’s biggest police force has been pushing for new powers to allow force bosses to reopen misconduct cases against officers and staff.He previously estimated hundreds of officers on the force have been getting away with misconduct or criminal behaviour – but has no way of sacking them.A report...

6 DAYS AGO