Albany Herald
China entering 'new stage and mission' for Covid-19 controls, says official, following protests
China's most senior official in charge of its Covid response told health officials Wednesday that the country faced a "new stage and mission" in pandemic controls, state media Xinhua reported -- potentially indicating an adjustment to Beijing's "zero-Covid" strategy which has sparked days of nationwide protests. "With the decreasing toxicity...
Grant Shapps says ‘no excuse’ for media covering China protests to be beaten by police
Business secretary Grant Shapps said there was “no excuse” for the Chinese police to physically assault mediapersons covering protests after the BBC said its journalist was beaten and detained in Shanghai.“There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the protests going on, for being beaten by the police,” Mr Shapps told Sky News on Monday. “I know that’s a considerable concern.”The BBC has accused the Chinese police of assaulting one of its journalists Edward Lawrence while covering protests against the Communist party’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions in China.The broadcaster said it was “concerned” over the...
wealthinsidermag.com
: ‘No one is dying from COVID anymore, but we might die because of the zero-COVID policy.’ Protests expand in China over lockdowns.
A fire that killed at least 10 people on Thursday in northwestern China’s Urumqi city has led to a new round of protests online and offline, as many expressed anger around the country’s zero-COVID policy. The fire broke out in a high-rise building and took about three hours...
Bride and groom, 68 and 74, become latest wedding couple to have their big day cancelled as Home Office block-books hotels to house asylum seekers
A bride and groom are the latest couple to have their wedding cancelled after a hotel was booked out by the Home Office for asylum seekers. This comes after a man was forced to change his tattoo in February this year showing the time and date of his wedding after the hotel after it was cancelled due to the hotel being booked up for refugees.
Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?
Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
‘Treated like a criminal’: Nepali student wrongly detained at UK border loses uni place
Sulav Khadka was interrogated and held in custody despite providing proof of his place and finances
Moment man hurls 'canister' at revellers outside London nightclub in attack that left two women with serious head injuries - as police issue appeal to trace two suspects
This is the moment a man hurled a 'canister' at revellers outside a London nightclub in a violent attack that has left two women with serious head injuries. Detectives have now issued the shocking footage of the 4am attack in Camden as they try to identify the two male suspects involved.
BBC
Stabbed Withington teenager was kind and well-mannered, family say
The family of a teenager stabbed to death said he was a "kind and well-mannered young boy" who always "looked out for his family". Kyle Hackland, aged 17, was fatally stabbed in Southlea Road, Withington, Manchester at 11:30 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said. He was taken to hospital...
Pakistan arrests man accused in "honor killing" of his 18-year-old daughter who disappeared in Italy
A Pakistani man suspected of killing his 18-year-old daughter in Italy after she reportedly refused an arranged marriage has been arrested and is being questioned by investigators in the capital, Islamabad, a senior police official said Friday. Shabbir Abbas was arrested in his village in the eastern Punjab province following...
Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murdering 16-year-old boys in southeast London
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering two 16-year-old boys stabbed to death just a mile apart in southeast London, police said.Kearne Solanke was knifed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie Bartolo was found in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday.The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on Tuesday and a 15-year-old boy later in the day.Both were detained on suspicion of both murders and remain in custody, the force said.Another 16-year-old boy who was arrested on Sunday, also on suspicion of both murders, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.He is due...
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
BBC
Karnataka: Manipal University professor compares Muslim student to Kasab
A college professor in the southern Indian state of Karnataka has been barred from taking classes after he allegedly compared a Muslim student's name to that of a terrorist. A video of the student objecting to the remark has gone viral and been shared widely on social media. The college...
Met Police chief: We have 100 officers who are not trusted to speak to public
The head of the Metropolitan Police said it is “completely mad” the force has around 100 officers not trusted to speak to the public.Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the officers are working under “very restrictive” conditions because “frankly we don’t trust them to talk to members of the public”.The chief of the UK’s biggest police force has been pushing for new powers to allow force bosses to reopen misconduct cases against officers and staff.He previously estimated hundreds of officers on the force have been getting away with misconduct or criminal behaviour – but has no way of sacking them.A report...
BBC
Tribute to man killed in Temple Grafton pub attack
The family of a man who died after an attack at a village pub have said they are "completely devastated". William 'Billy' Carney, 31, was taken to hospital following an assault at the Blue Boar Inn pub, Temple Grafton in Warwickshire. He was assaulted during Thursday evening but died on...
BBC
Two jailed for Ancoats stab killing after shop disturbance
Two men who stabbed a father to death after a "disturbance in a local convenience store" have been jailed. Greater Manchester Police said Neri Morse, 24, died after he and another man were stabbed on Carruthers Street, Ancoats, on 20 April. Rushaun Brown was convicted of murder and Meshia Newby...
UK-led police operation busts phone scammers who targeted millions
UK police on Thursday said their biggest ever counter-fraud operation had disrupted an international criminal network targeting hundreds of thousands of victims in millions of spam phone calls. More than a third were in the UK, targeting 200,000 potential victims there alone.
Albany Herald
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic. "We had the lens of a very uncertain economic environment, as well as our having...
BBC
Lancashire teacher who drank alcohol in school is banned
A teacher who took a pupil's clothing to wear herself and drank alcohol on school premises from a coffee cup has been banned from the profession. Michela Hall worked at Lincoln House School in Burnley, Lancashire, from May to September 2019. A disciplinary panel heard Ms Hall, a teacher for...
Albany Herald
Twitter must comply with Europe's platform rules, EU digital chief warns Musk in virtual meeting
A top European Union official warned Twitter owner Elon Musk on Wednesday that the social media platform must take significant steps to comply with EU content moderation laws, and that European officials will be monitoring closely for compliance. Twitter has "huge work ahead" to meet its obligations under the Digital...
Boy, 16, arrested after two teenagers stabbed to death a mile apart in London
Police investigating the fatal stabbings of two teenagers in London have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of their murders.At around 5.10pm on Saturday, 26 November, police were called to reports of two people injured at two separate locations.These were Sewell Road in Abbey Wood and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead.Officers went to the scene with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.They found a 16-year-old boy at each location. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, both boys sadly died.The victims were named earlier today as Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke.Their families continue to be supported by...
