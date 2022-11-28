Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game
Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's...
Packers coach Matt LaFleur says QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) feeling better, but no update on status
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said quarterback Aaron Rodgers was feeling better Monday after sustaining a ribs injury in a Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but LaFleur had no true update beyond that. "I know he's feeling better today," LaFleur told reporters on Monday. "I think...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Run Defense vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers missed 15 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, according to coach Matt LaFleur.
Aaron Rodgers Injures Ribs In Packers’ Loss To Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Rodgers kept bending, wincing, the Green Bay star and reigning NFL MVP openly in pain. Rodgers was forced out by injuries in a loss to the Eagles. He’s not ready to wave the white flag on the season. “As long as we are mathematically...
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, part of an infamous 1974 trade, dies at 82
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, who became the unfortunate centerpiece of an epic failed trade in 1974, died Wednesday at age 82, according to his alma mater the University of Kansas. Hadl's career included six Pro Bowl selections, but Green Bay fans remember him as the player Packers coach Dan...
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops shocking injury status update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears
For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.
WATCH: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones asks for Jack Daniels shot after coughing fit during live broadcast
Dallas Cowboys president and owner Jerry Jones is 80 years old but has not lost his sense of humor. During a live radio interview on Tuesday morning, Jones had a coughing fit and joked about needing a shot of Jack Daniels whiskey to help him regain composure. The exchange happened...
Packers' AJ Dillon: Hits pay dirt on SNF
Dillon rushed eight times for 64 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 40-33 loss to Philadelphia. Dillon and Aaron Jones (15 touches for 99 yards and a score) literally carried the Packers offense in a heated primetime battle against the top contender in the NFC. It was the 24-year-old's first touchdown since Week 1, which seems low given his size (6-foot, 247 pounds) and bruising running style. Aaron Jones is still the lead back in Green Bay, but his backup has received double-digit touches in four of the last five contests while serving in a complementary role. Dillon will look to build off of his best game of the 2022 season in a soft matchup against the Bears on Sunday.
Buccaneers coach offers bizarre explanation for not letting Tom Brady try to beat Browns in regulation
There were definitely some questionable clock management decisions in the NFL in Week 12 -- hello, Colts -- but one of the most bizarre decisions came in Cleveland where Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles decided for some reason that he wasn't going to let Tom Brady try to beat the Browns in regulation on Sunday.
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF
Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
Nick Sirianni on the Eagles' running game vs. Packers
The Eagles head coach marveled at the job his team did rushing for 363 yards in beating Green Bay in Week 12
Mike Tomlin didn't sleep following Monday's win while getting prepared for Steelers' upcoming game vs. Falcons
During his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin alluded to his team needing to "sleep fast" as the Steelers moved past Monday night's 24-17 win over the Colts while getting started on their upcoming game in Atlanta this Sunday. Roughly 12 hours after that press conference, Tomlin conducted his usual weekly...
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday
Smith-Schuster won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Smith-Schuster now has two more days to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if the wide receiver is able to play this weekend, he'll continue to be a key cog in Kansas City's passing game. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will also miss practice Wednesday and looks like a far less certain bet than Smith-Schuster to make it back for the Week 13 contest.
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Sidelined due to illness
Diggs didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Diggs and Michael Gallup were both sidelined to start Week 13 prep due to an illness that is apparently making the rounds around Dallas' locker room. The severity of the aliment remains unclear, but the star cornerback will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's primetime matchup against the Colts.
Packers release former first-round pick Johnathan Abram after 20 days in Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers have released former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Johnathan Abram just 20 days after claiming the safety off of waivers, the team announced. The 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft played just one snap on defense and 28 special teams snaps during his first two games with Green Bay against the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans in Weeks 10 and 11. He was inactive for Sunday night's Packers-Eagles game in Week 12. He made a couple of tackles playing for Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who was his former interim head coach with the Raiders.
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Five catches in Week 12 win
Johnson caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. The Steelers made a concerted effort to get Johnson involved early after he was held to 21 receiving yards last week. Kenny Pickett's first two passes both went Johnson's way, and the wide receiver turned them into a pair of 11-yard gains to quickly surpass his Week 11 yardage total. Johnson remained involved after that, leading the team in targets and catches, though he had a drop in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers overcame that error with a two-yard Benny Snell touchdown run on the next play to take a 24-17 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Johnson's still searching for his first touchdown of the season, but maybe a Week 13 date with the leaky Falcons secondary will help him find it.
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Heads back to practice squad
Jackson reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Jackson was elevated for the second time this season and appeared to serve as the Ravens' No. 3 wideout behind Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson in Week 12. While the 35-year-old Jackson ultimately played fewer offensive snaps (10) than James Proche (14), the veteran deep threat made a bigger impact by catching two of his three targets for 74 yards. Jackson will now be eligible for just one more activation from the practice squad before requiring an active roster spot to continue suiting up for Baltimore this season.
Patrick Peterson says Kyler Murray only cares about himself; Cardinals QB calls out former teammate on Twitter
The 2022 season has been a turbulent one for the Arizona Cardinals in more ways than one. The biggest lightning rod surrounding the club has been quarterback Kyler Murray. This offseason, he inked a massive extension with the team, but that hasn't stopped reports of tension between he and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Making progress
Okudah (concussion) logged a limited practice Wednesday. Okudah was forced out of Week 11's win over the Giants with a concussion, and he was unable to clear protocols in time to play Thanksgiving day against the Bills. However, with his ability to take the field for practice Wednesday, it appears he is making progress on clearing those protocol hurdles. If he remains out Sunday against the Jaguars, Jerry Jacobs and Mike Hughes will likely be the biggest beneficiaries for snaps.
