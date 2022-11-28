Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Orda raises millions to digitize African restaurants with its cloud-based operating system
Orda, a Nigerian food tech platform that provides a cloud-based restaurant operating system to solve these issues for small, independent restaurants, is announcing that it has secured a $3.4 million seed investment. The two-year-old startup raised $1.1 million in pre-seed funding this January, bringing its total funding raised this year to $4.5 million.
aiexpress.io
Kiln Raises €17M in Funding
Kiln, a Paris, France-based enterprise-grade staking know-how platform supplier, raised €17M in funding. The spherical was led by Illuminate Monetary with participation Consensys, GSR, Kraken Ventures, Leadblock Companions, Sparkle Ventures, XBTO, 3KVC, Blue Yard Capital, SV Angel and Alven. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
salestechstar.com
Telstra Taps Katy Greenfield to Lead Customer Solutions for the Americas
Experienced technology operations and sales leader to drive Telstra’s development of market-focused network connectivity technologies and services. Telstra has named Katy Greenfield as Vice President of Customer Solutions for the Americas. She will lead a specialized team working directly with enterprises across the region to develop customized network connectivity products and services.
monitordaily.com
Monitor Launches W, a Monitor Suite Series Focused on Women in Equipment Finance
Monitor, the leading source of news for the equipment finance industry, has introduced Monitor W as part of Monitor Suite, the preeminent subscription platform for exclusive, premium equipment finance industry content. Monitor W is the industry’s first and only mixed media platform of premium content developed by and for women...
bicmagazine.com
Blackline Safety continues global growth with new deals in the Middle East, Europe
Blackline Safety Corp., a global leader in connected safety technology, announced strong international customer commitments through a series of multi-year deals secured across the Middle East and Europe in fiscal 2022. Blackline Safety closed its largest contract to date in the Middle East with a three-year value of almost $500,000...
aiexpress.io
Sphere Technology Solutions Raises $31M in Series B Funding
Sphere Technology Solutions, a Newark, NJ-based chief in identification hygiene, raised $31m in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Edison Companions, with participation from present investor Forgepoint Capital. As a part of the transaction, Edison Normal Companion Lenard Marcus will be part of SPHERE’s board of administrators.
aiexpress.io
SponsorCX Receives Growth Equity Funding
SponsorCX, a Lehi, UT-based supplier of a SaaS sponsorship administration platform, acquired a development fairness funding from Blueprint Fairness. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Along with the funding, Michael Merritt from Blueprint Fairness will be part of the Board of Administrators. The corporate intends to make use...
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
gcaptain.com
ABS Launches ‘Industry First’ Software Company to Streamline Fleet and Risk Management
On the floor of the International Workboat Show in New Orleans, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a leading international classification society, today launched ABS Wavesight™, described as an “industry first” maritime software as a service (SaaS) company dedicated to helping shipowners and operators streamline compliance. “Today...
maritime-executive.com
Port of Rotterdam Positions as Hydrogen Hub Hosting New Technologies
With demand expected to soar in the coming years for green hydrogen and new forms of electricity storage, the Port of Rotterdam is continuing to position itself as a hub for these new sustainable industries. With The Netherlands and Germany being two of the projected largest hydrogen consumers, the Port of Rotterdam is looking for new industries and as part of that announced plans to locate the world’s first large-scale Battolyser factory in the port to capitalize on the trends in hydrogen and energy storage.
aiexpress.io
CommonGround Raises $25M in Funding
CommonGroud, a Los Altos, CA and Tel Aviv, Israel-based firm constructing an immersive digital assembly expertise, raised $25M in funding. The spherical was led by Marius Nacht, Matrix Companions, Grove Ventures, and StageOne Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress and develop operations.
Digital Integrator Cohesive Group Acquires Vetasi, Leading Provider of IBM Maximo Managed Services
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Cohesive Group digital integrator business has acquired Vetasi, a leading international consultancy specializing in enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, with a strong focus on IBM Maximo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006068/en/ Image courtesy - Getty Images
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain-based supply chain platform canned by IBM and Maersk
United States technology company IBM and Danish logistics firm Maersk have decided to discontinue their co-developed blockchain-backed supply chain platform, TradeLens, citing a lack of “global industry collaboration” as a key reason behind the decision. Maersk stated on Nov. 29 that it has begun taking immediate action to...
aiexpress.io
Cambrex to Acquire Snapdragon Chemistry
Cambrex, an East Rutherford, NJ-based contract growth and manufacturing group (CDMO), acquired Snapdragon Chemistry, a Waltham, Massachusetts-based supplier of chemical course of growth companies. The quantity of the deal – anticipated to shut following the completion of customary regulatory approvals – was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Cambrex...
aiexpress.io
BI Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg
Liable for documenting the supply fields wanted & stage of high quality wanted with a purpose to present a supply. Supporting & serving to the supply system crew cleanse, map & full their knowledge. Analysing & auditing knowledge offered to make sure it meets EDI wants. Important {Qualifications} / Expertise.
aiexpress.io
Full Harvest Buys FarmersWeb
Full Harvest, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a B2B produce market specializing in surplus and imperfect produce, acquired FarmersWeb, a NY primarily based farm gross sales and stock administration SaaS supplier. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Full Harvest will develop its providing. Including...
thefastmode.com
STI Selects Nokia to Deploy Industrial-grade LTE Private Network in Port Terminal in Chile
Nokia announced that it will deploy the first industrial-grade LTE private network in a port terminal in Chile at San Antonio Terminal Internacional S.A. (STI). The new private wireless network will be based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platformand will use 4.9G LTE to deliver pervasive high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, and improved network predictability in piers and yards. It will reliably and securely connect hundreds of workers, sensors, equipment and vehicles across an area of 31 hectares. As the single supplier for this project, Nokia will also provide the RAN network, training, implementation services and remote support.
aiexpress.io
Round2 Capital Holds First Closing of €100M Software Lending Fund
Round2 Capital, a Vienna, Austria-based software program funding agency, accomplished the primary shut of its second software program lending fund with €62m. The Round2 Capital Fund II buyers embrace numerous household places of work and institutional buyers from Europe in addition to the US. The anchor investor is the European Funding Fund (EIF), which will likely be represented on the fund’s governance board.
aiexpress.io
Joy Raises $60M in Series B Funding
Joy, a San Francisco, CA-based wedding ceremony planning and common registry platform, raised $60M in Sequence B funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding to $106.5M, was led by Basic Catalyst, with Managing Director Niko Bonatsos and Co-Founder Joel Cutler additionally becoming a member of Pleasure’s Board as Observers.
aiexpress.io
Micron Biomedical Secures USD14M in Series A Financing
Micron Biomedical, an Atlanta, GA-based scientific stage life sciences firm, raised USD14M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by World Well being Funding Company and LTS Lohmann with participation from GRA Enterprise Fund. Along with these new traders, different companions and funders embody the Invoice & Melinda Gates Basis, the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC), UNICEF, PATH and a number of other personal and public undisclosed pharmaceutical firms. The corporate has additionally obtained help from the Georgia Analysis Alliance. Since inception, Micron has supported its R&D actions and proven scientific efficacy with greater than $40 million in non-dilutive financing.
