Plum, the European smart money app, is adding crypto investing to its range of investment options in France, Belgium, Spain and Ireland, via services provided by Bitpanda. Plum customers in these markets can now buy, sell or hold five popular cryptocurrencies through the app: Bitcoin (BTC); Ethereum (ETH); Cardano (ADA); Solana (SOL); Binance Coin (BNB). The company chose to offer these more established coins only at this stage to encourage a longer-term investing approach and reduce complexity. People will be able to buy fractional shares of these cryptocurrencies through the Plum app and can start investing in crypto with just €1. They will be able to access unlimited crypto transactions at a fixed rate of 2.5% per transaction.

1 DAY AGO