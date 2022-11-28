ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ffnews.com

Equals Group Acquires Roqqett for £2.25 Million

Equals Group PLC has acquired fintech start-up Roqqett for £2.25 million. The acquisition gives the company access to Roqqett’s open banking checkout, as well as its acquiring technology, consumer app, and AIS and PIS licences. The acquisition of Roqqett is the latest step in Equals Group’s move to...
Happi

Avon Expands AI and AR Selling Tools in International Markets

Perfect Corp. has extended its partnership with Avon to launch a virtual try-on (VTO) online shopping experience in nine initial markets—UK, South Africa, The Philippines, Italy, Poland, Russia, Romania, Czech Republic, and Turkey. Through Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR virtual try-on technology, Avon’s customers are able to instantly try...
ffnews.com

ClearBank Selects ThetaRay AI Monitoring Tech to Accelerate Business Growth

ClearBank, the largest next-generation clearing and embedded banking platform in the UK, and ThetaRay, provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced they will collaborate in cloud-native anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring to protect ClearBank against financial crime with ThetaRay’s robust and industry-leading AI solution. Through the agreement, ClearBank will...
ffnews.com

Buckzy raises USD$14.5 million in Series A financing

Buckzy Payments, Inc., a leading real-time cross-border payments company, today announced it has secured USD$14.5 million in Series A financing. Buckzy will use the funds to enter new geographies and support the expansion of its product offerings. This all-equity financing was led by Mistral Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures, with...
ffnews.com

Plum makes crypto investing available for EU customers

Plum, the European smart money app, is adding crypto investing to its range of investment options in France, Belgium, Spain and Ireland, via services provided by Bitpanda. Plum customers in these markets can now buy, sell or hold five popular cryptocurrencies through the app: Bitcoin (BTC); Ethereum (ETH); Cardano (ADA); Solana (SOL); Binance Coin (BNB). The company chose to offer these more established coins only at this stage to encourage a longer-term investing approach and reduce complexity. People will be able to buy fractional shares of these cryptocurrencies through the Plum app and can start investing in crypto with just €1. They will be able to access unlimited crypto transactions at a fixed rate of 2.5% per transaction.
ffnews.com

Bybit Announces $100 Million Support Fund for Institutional Clients

Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has announced the launch of a $100 million support fund to shore up institutional market makers during this challenging period in the crypto industry. The fund will offer a helping hand to Bybit’s dedicated institutional clients with a maximum of up...
Black Enterprise

Saltbox Raises $35M In Series B Funding Round To Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement For Small Ecommerce Companies

Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, today announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc.; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
ffnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: “Paying By Numbers” – Hugh Burden, AutoRek in ‘The Paytech Magazine’

With transaction processing happening at unprecedented speed and volume, quality data is the only way to complete the picture, says Hugh Burden of automated reconciliations provider AutoRek. THE PAYTECH MAGAZINE: Can you tell us more about yourself, your role at AutoRek and the company itself?. HUGH BURDEN: I head up...
ffnews.com

Transact Payments Appoints Aaron Carpenter as CEO

Transact Payments today announces the appointment of Aaron Carpenter as its new CEO. The appointment comes at a time of consistent growth for the company, which is a leading provider of UK and European BIN sponsorship and modular payment services. In this new role, he will be primarily responsible for...
ffnews.com

Moneybox appoints Director of Data & Insights and new Non-Executive Director to the Board

Moneybox has announced two senior appointments to further strengthen its business and governance. Jane Cahill joins the award-winning digital wealth manager as Director of Data, Insights & CRM. Jeremy Marsden has been appointed to the Moneybox Board as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board Risk Committee (subject to regulatory approval).
ffnews.com

Nationwide’s Matt Cox on Modern Payments and Giving Customers Back Their Control Back

In this segment of The Fintech Show, Matt Cox, the Digital Platform Chief Product Officer (now the Director of Digital and Card Payments) at Nationwide, talks about customer centricity in payments, and the emerging use cases in retail banking. With the Cost of Living squeeze, Cox anticipates that customers will become more savvy and intuitive about the different services and lines of credits now available to them.
ffnews.com

astrantiaPay Selects SaaScada to Enrich Swiss Landscape of Business Payments and Fill Market Gap

Cloud-native core banking engine, SaaScada, today announced it was selected by astrantiaPay to launch a Swiss point of contact for international businesses looking to open and run corporate bank accounts in Switzerland. Once regulatory approval is in place, astrantiaPay will provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and global companies.
ffnews.com

Swift Go sign-ups triple as cooperative makes significant progress on G20 goals to enhance cross-border experience

Swift today reported significant progress in 2022 toward the G20’s goals for enhancing the cross-border experience, rapidly setting a new standard for low-value payments, transforming upfront payment processing to remove friction, bringing new levels of transparency to the securities industry, and delivering breakthrough innovation to integrate CBDCs into the financial ecosystem.
ffnews.com

Paris Blockchain Week announces industry leaders and visionaries as keynote speakers, 20-24 March 2023

Paris Blockchain Week, the leading international conference dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and Web3 space, is excited to announce a host of keynotes from industry leaders and visionaries, including Marieke Flament, CEO, NEAR Foundation, Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, Steve Huffman, CEO, Reddit, and Ryan Selkis, Founder & CEO, Messari, who will hit the stage from 20th to 24th March in 2023.
ffnews.com

Mastercard brings The Belle Block™ to Latin America and Caribbean to educate and empower women in Web3 and crypto

Mastercard introduced The Belle Block™ in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), during the 11th edition of the Mastercard LAC Innovation Forum. The Belle Block™ is a community launched in June 2022 to educate and empower women and non-binary individuals to benefit from Web3 technology and crypto. This expansion to the region comes in partnership with WAGMI LatAm, an education initiative aimed at bringing 5 million Latin women into Web3 by 2030.
The Independent

Japanese business pushes Hotel Chocolat to a loss

Hotel Chocolat’s return from the lows of the pandemic was hampered by the close collapse of its Japanese business over the last financial year – but closer to home sales remained strong.The chocolate retailer said it was asking what could have been done differently as it wrote off around £22 million from the Japanese joint venture set up in 2018.It came as the business swung to a pre-tax loss of £9.4 million in the year to late June, down from a £3.7 million profit a year earlier.The business said without the Japanese impairments, and other one-off charges, its pre-tax profit...
ffnews.com

Intix’s André Casterman On How Banks Should Respond to Regulatory Demands

In this segment of The Fintech Show, we sit with André Casterman, the Chief Marketing Officer of Intix, about the standards for higher value payments and the need for more precise financial reporting. Regulators are expecting banks to be more steadfast with their reporting – this is where automated capabilities would relieve the most tension.
coingeek.com

A boost for blockchain infrastructure as EU passes Digital Decade policy program

The European Parliament has resoundingly passed a vote approving the European Union’s Digital Decade policy program, which includes investing in a “pan-European blockchain-based infrastructure” as part of its goals for 2030. The “Path to the Digital Decade” program is a step toward the EU’s digitization aims, including...

