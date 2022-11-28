Read full article on original website
Equals Group Acquires Roqqett for £2.25 Million
Equals Group PLC has acquired fintech start-up Roqqett for £2.25 million. The acquisition gives the company access to Roqqett’s open banking checkout, as well as its acquiring technology, consumer app, and AIS and PIS licences. The acquisition of Roqqett is the latest step in Equals Group’s move to...
ITN Business and FINTECH Circle produce news-style programme exploring the role of fintech in society
With our everyday lives becoming more reliant on Financial Technology, FINTECH Circle and ITN Business have produced a news-style programme, ‘Fintech for Good’, to highlight the importance of fintech and the work the sector is doing to improve people’s lives. The programme highlights how fintech is empowering...
Avon Expands AI and AR Selling Tools in International Markets
Perfect Corp. has extended its partnership with Avon to launch a virtual try-on (VTO) online shopping experience in nine initial markets—UK, South Africa, The Philippines, Italy, Poland, Russia, Romania, Czech Republic, and Turkey. Through Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR virtual try-on technology, Avon’s customers are able to instantly try...
ClearBank Selects ThetaRay AI Monitoring Tech to Accelerate Business Growth
ClearBank, the largest next-generation clearing and embedded banking platform in the UK, and ThetaRay, provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced they will collaborate in cloud-native anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring to protect ClearBank against financial crime with ThetaRay’s robust and industry-leading AI solution. Through the agreement, ClearBank will...
Buckzy raises USD$14.5 million in Series A financing
Buckzy Payments, Inc., a leading real-time cross-border payments company, today announced it has secured USD$14.5 million in Series A financing. Buckzy will use the funds to enter new geographies and support the expansion of its product offerings. This all-equity financing was led by Mistral Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures, with...
Plum makes crypto investing available for EU customers
Plum, the European smart money app, is adding crypto investing to its range of investment options in France, Belgium, Spain and Ireland, via services provided by Bitpanda. Plum customers in these markets can now buy, sell or hold five popular cryptocurrencies through the app: Bitcoin (BTC); Ethereum (ETH); Cardano (ADA); Solana (SOL); Binance Coin (BNB). The company chose to offer these more established coins only at this stage to encourage a longer-term investing approach and reduce complexity. People will be able to buy fractional shares of these cryptocurrencies through the Plum app and can start investing in crypto with just €1. They will be able to access unlimited crypto transactions at a fixed rate of 2.5% per transaction.
Bybit Announces $100 Million Support Fund for Institutional Clients
Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has announced the launch of a $100 million support fund to shore up institutional market makers during this challenging period in the crypto industry. The fund will offer a helping hand to Bybit’s dedicated institutional clients with a maximum of up...
Saltbox Raises $35M In Series B Funding Round To Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement For Small Ecommerce Companies
Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, today announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc.; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
EXCLUSIVE: “Paying By Numbers” – Hugh Burden, AutoRek in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
With transaction processing happening at unprecedented speed and volume, quality data is the only way to complete the picture, says Hugh Burden of automated reconciliations provider AutoRek. THE PAYTECH MAGAZINE: Can you tell us more about yourself, your role at AutoRek and the company itself?. HUGH BURDEN: I head up...
Transact Payments Appoints Aaron Carpenter as CEO
Transact Payments today announces the appointment of Aaron Carpenter as its new CEO. The appointment comes at a time of consistent growth for the company, which is a leading provider of UK and European BIN sponsorship and modular payment services. In this new role, he will be primarily responsible for...
Moneybox appoints Director of Data & Insights and new Non-Executive Director to the Board
Moneybox has announced two senior appointments to further strengthen its business and governance. Jane Cahill joins the award-winning digital wealth manager as Director of Data, Insights & CRM. Jeremy Marsden has been appointed to the Moneybox Board as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board Risk Committee (subject to regulatory approval).
BT and Barclaycard Payments Announce Increased Offer to Give Business Customers 10% Cashback Over the Festive Period
BT today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Barclaycard Payments and will boost cashback for the UK’s smallest firms from 2% to 10% on all spend with BT and EE over the festive period. The increased cashback offer builds upon the partnership BT announced with Barclaycard Payments...
Nationwide’s Matt Cox on Modern Payments and Giving Customers Back Their Control Back
In this segment of The Fintech Show, Matt Cox, the Digital Platform Chief Product Officer (now the Director of Digital and Card Payments) at Nationwide, talks about customer centricity in payments, and the emerging use cases in retail banking. With the Cost of Living squeeze, Cox anticipates that customers will become more savvy and intuitive about the different services and lines of credits now available to them.
astrantiaPay Selects SaaScada to Enrich Swiss Landscape of Business Payments and Fill Market Gap
Cloud-native core banking engine, SaaScada, today announced it was selected by astrantiaPay to launch a Swiss point of contact for international businesses looking to open and run corporate bank accounts in Switzerland. Once regulatory approval is in place, astrantiaPay will provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and global companies.
Swift Go sign-ups triple as cooperative makes significant progress on G20 goals to enhance cross-border experience
Swift today reported significant progress in 2022 toward the G20’s goals for enhancing the cross-border experience, rapidly setting a new standard for low-value payments, transforming upfront payment processing to remove friction, bringing new levels of transparency to the securities industry, and delivering breakthrough innovation to integrate CBDCs into the financial ecosystem.
Paris Blockchain Week announces industry leaders and visionaries as keynote speakers, 20-24 March 2023
Paris Blockchain Week, the leading international conference dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and Web3 space, is excited to announce a host of keynotes from industry leaders and visionaries, including Marieke Flament, CEO, NEAR Foundation, Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, Steve Huffman, CEO, Reddit, and Ryan Selkis, Founder & CEO, Messari, who will hit the stage from 20th to 24th March in 2023.
Mastercard brings The Belle Block™ to Latin America and Caribbean to educate and empower women in Web3 and crypto
Mastercard introduced The Belle Block™ in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), during the 11th edition of the Mastercard LAC Innovation Forum. The Belle Block™ is a community launched in June 2022 to educate and empower women and non-binary individuals to benefit from Web3 technology and crypto. This expansion to the region comes in partnership with WAGMI LatAm, an education initiative aimed at bringing 5 million Latin women into Web3 by 2030.
Japanese business pushes Hotel Chocolat to a loss
Hotel Chocolat’s return from the lows of the pandemic was hampered by the close collapse of its Japanese business over the last financial year – but closer to home sales remained strong.The chocolate retailer said it was asking what could have been done differently as it wrote off around £22 million from the Japanese joint venture set up in 2018.It came as the business swung to a pre-tax loss of £9.4 million in the year to late June, down from a £3.7 million profit a year earlier.The business said without the Japanese impairments, and other one-off charges, its pre-tax profit...
Intix’s André Casterman On How Banks Should Respond to Regulatory Demands
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we sit with André Casterman, the Chief Marketing Officer of Intix, about the standards for higher value payments and the need for more precise financial reporting. Regulators are expecting banks to be more steadfast with their reporting – this is where automated capabilities would relieve the most tension.
A boost for blockchain infrastructure as EU passes Digital Decade policy program
The European Parliament has resoundingly passed a vote approving the European Union’s Digital Decade policy program, which includes investing in a “pan-European blockchain-based infrastructure” as part of its goals for 2030. The “Path to the Digital Decade” program is a step toward the EU’s digitization aims, including...
