Fort Lauderdale, FL

I-95 shooting in Broward leaves two adults and a minor injured, detectives say

By Jeff Kleinman, Omar Rodriguez Ortiz
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Two adults and a minor were injured Sunday night in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale that shut down a stretch of the highway for hours, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Fort Lauderdale police officers responded to the shooting on southbound I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard exits. Officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Both adults who were in the same car were taken to the hospital. The woman’s injuries were deemed life threatening. Detectives say that a girl who was in another vehicle was found at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to a preliminary investigation, a white BMW side-swiped the adults’ Nissan Sentra and the people in each car began arguing. At that point, the BMW driver started shooting, police said.

Police shut down a stretch of southbound Interstate 95 in Broward late Sunday into early Monday after the shooting. Southbound traffic was backed up from Broward Boulevard to Oakland Park Boulevard near Fort Lauderdale, according to Florida 511. The highway reopened just after 2:30 a.m. although traffic remained heavy in the area.

Southbound drivers caught in the shutdown were stopped for several hours before they could exit, many of them at Sunrise Boulevard.

BSO’s Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App . If you wish to remain anonymous, you are encouraged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org , or by dialing **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

Miami Herald

