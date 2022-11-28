Can you solve it? Puzzles for blockheads
Today’s questions come from this year’s Mathigon puzzle advent calendar. One of the many reason to be cheerful (Pt. 3) at this time of year.
If you have a head for blocks, the first one is for you.
1. Hit me with your four cube stick
2. Timelines
3. Eight heavy adult females
4. Slice of orange
. 5. Bucket list
All today’s puzzles were taken from the forthcoming Mathigon advent calendar , which presents a puzzle a day from Dec 1 to 24.
Mathigon is a beautiful, incredibly engaging and free interactive website for the maths-curious. If you haven’t visited it before, I recommend a browse. And if you have, it’s worth a checking out again since new features are always coming online.
