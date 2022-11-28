Read full article on original website
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1Cheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
Duquesne WR Transfer Abdul Janneh Sets Official Visits to Virginia Tech, UCF
While the transfer portal hasn't gone into full swing just yet with the FBS window for non-grad transfers not opening till next Monday, the portal is already fairly busy. That includes plenty of standout FCS talents like Duquesne WR Abdul Janneh who has several Power 5 offers and has set a pair of visits.
WSLS
UVA, Virginia Tech represented on All-ACC Teams
GREENSBORO, NC – Seven Virginia football players earned All-ACC honors for the 2022 season, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday, while six Hokies also earned honors. For the Cavaliers:. Cornerback Anthony Johnson, a first team All-ACC selection, led a group of seven Virginia football student-athletes were...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech CB DJ Harvey Enters the Transfer Portal
With the FBS transfer portal entry window for non-grad transfers opening next Monday, many players are beginning to declare their intentions to enter the transfer portal. Virginia Tech has had their first transfer portal entry of the offseason as CB DJ Harvey announced his intentions to enter the portal. Harvey...
WSLS
Virginia Tech head coach recaps season, looks ahead to offseason needs
BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Monday, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry addressed the media in what was a recap and look-ahead after the program’s abrupt end to the season after the final game of the season was canceled in the wake of a tragedy. The cancellation came a...
watchstadium.com
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts & Grant Basile Throw A Block Party
The Virginia Tech Hokies played defense above the rim in their 75-61 win over Minnesota in the first game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday. The Tech defense recorded 8 blocks in the game including a couple of denials of dunk attempts that you’ve got to see. Grant Basile finished with 4 blocks and […]
Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 67-57 loss to Virginia Tech
Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson spoke with the media following the Gophers 67-57 loss at Virginia Tech. Here is everything Ben Johnson had to say. What about the Virginia Tech defense made it a tough shooting day for you guys?. Ben Johnson: “I thought they did a pretty good job...
WSLS
Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
Franklin News Post
Comets crash Eagles' season opener
Halifax County used a 16-10 second stanza scoring surge to break a first-period stalemate in a 40-34 non-district boys junior varsity basketball win over Franklin County Monday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The contest, which was tied at 7 after the first quarter, was the 2022-2023 season opener for both...
Franklin News Post
Raising anchor: WDBJ-7 fixture Robin Reed to retire
About 10 years ago, Dan Reed invited a few friends over to his parents’ farm for a campout on a super-hot summer day. The group spent the afternoon outdoors, fishing and tubing before unrolling sleeping bags in the evening, picking guitars and relaxing in a field as clouds obscured the stars.
NRVNews
Albert, Jr., Howd Thomas
Howd Thomas Albert, Jr., age 45, of Christiansburg died, Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was a hardworking man with a big heart and a contagious laugh. He is survived by his daughters, Keira N. Albert (Jon Ratliff), Britani P. Albert; grandchild, Elyrah Ratliff; mother and stepfather, Carol and Eric Davis; father, Howd Albert, Sr.; brother, Jesse Davis; sisters, Candace Davis, Cheyanne Albert; mother of his children, Christina Albert; his best friend, Savage.
patricksbbqtrail.com
Bluegrass BBQ Revisited, Pembroke, VA
Today Tammy and I made a stop at Bluegrass BBQ in Pembroke, VA. You may recall that we have been here before. You can check that visit out at: Bluegrass BBQ, Pembroke, VA – Patrick’s BBQ Trail (patricksbbqtrail.com) . But that was nearly 3 years ago. Having made an emergency visit to West Virginia we decided to check them out on the way home to see how they fared through the pandemic. So it was great to see that they are survivors and appear to be doing quite well. Here’s how it went this time around.
The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
pmg-va.com
Bedford High School Class of '60 holds reunion
The Bedford High School Class of 1960 gathered at the Bower Center on Oct. 8 for a reunion. Those in attendance are pictured here (left to right): Sneed Adams, Katy, TX; Jeff Goggin, Bedford, VA; CS Jackson, Greensboro, NC; Barbara Helms, Bedford, VA; Phillip Burks, Richmond, VA; Betsy Klein, Bedford, VA; Tucker Powers, Bedford, VA; Bobby Arrington, Bedford, VA; Joyce Moorman, Bedford, VA; O.S. Noel, Bedford, VA; Barbara Powers, Bedford, VA; Johnny Powers, Bedford, VA; Donald Morris, Bedford, VA; Marcella Skinnell, Wooster, Ohio; Sue woods, Bedford, VA; Carolyn Davenport, Bedford, VA; Mary Alice Kinzer, VA; and Marietta Smith, Bedford, VA.
wfirnews.com
AG Miyares warns about scams aimed at seniors
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares was in Roanoke this morning to promote the TRIAD program, a multi-agency effort designed to better protect and serve Virginia’s seniors. Later today Miyares will tour Straight Street Ministries on Luck Avenue; Straight Street has been working to combat human trafficking in the area – an issue Miyares has also focused on at the statewide level. Also appearing at the TRIAD event in Roanoke at Eureka Park were representatives from AARP, the Local Office on aging and other organizations that deal with a host of senior issues.
wfxrtv.com
Digging Deeper: Massie's Mobile Home Park bought out by hedge fund; Resident fighting evictions and better living conditions
Billie Massie bought the land, that is now Massie's Mobile Home Park, in 1978. A few years later, Massie began building the trailer park in 1984. Digging Deeper: Massie’s Mobile Home Park bought …. Billie Massie bought the land, that is now Massie's Mobile Home Park, in 1978. A...
WDBJ7.com
Harvest Foundation aims to help region grow economically
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation aims to support Martinsville and Henry County grow into a place where everyone has the opportunity to live, work and play. Kate Keller joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how the Foundation prides itself in being a resource for economic development and job creation in Martinsville and Henry County.
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic
Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville’s tallest building in uptown will be transformed into housing
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Built in 1956 as the BB&T building, the structure is the tallest in uptown Martinsville. Now, the cash registers, ATMs, and offices will be transformed into bedrooms, a fitness center, and a commercial space. In 2020, the bank vacated the building, and the city acquired it...
Franklin News Post
Roundabout nears completion in Wirtz
A new roundabout is beginning to take shape at the intersection of Brooks Mill Road and Burnt Chimney Road in Wirtz. It will be the second in the area constructed to improve safety at once dangerous intersections. Construction began on the $4.7 million project in June. Funding was provided through...
