Blacksburg, VA

WSLS

UVA, Virginia Tech represented on All-ACC Teams

GREENSBORO, NC – Seven Virginia football players earned All-ACC honors for the 2022 season, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday, while six Hokies also earned honors. For the Cavaliers:. Cornerback Anthony Johnson, a first team All-ACC selection, led a group of seven Virginia football student-athletes were...
GREENSBORO, NC
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech CB DJ Harvey Enters the Transfer Portal

With the FBS transfer portal entry window for non-grad transfers opening next Monday, many players are beginning to declare their intentions to enter the transfer portal. Virginia Tech has had their first transfer portal entry of the offseason as CB DJ Harvey announced his intentions to enter the portal. Harvey...
BLACKSBURG, VA
watchstadium.com

Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts & Grant Basile Throw A Block Party

The Virginia Tech Hokies played defense above the rim in their 75-61 win over Minnesota in the first game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday. The Tech defense recorded 8 blocks in the game including a couple of denials of dunk attempts that you’ve got to see. Grant Basile finished with 4 blocks and […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Comets crash Eagles' season opener

Halifax County used a 16-10 second stanza scoring surge to break a first-period stalemate in a 40-34 non-district boys junior varsity basketball win over Franklin County Monday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The contest, which was tied at 7 after the first quarter, was the 2022-2023 season opener for both...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Raising anchor: WDBJ-7 fixture Robin Reed to retire

About 10 years ago, Dan Reed invited a few friends over to his parents’ farm for a campout on a super-hot summer day. The group spent the afternoon outdoors, fishing and tubing before unrolling sleeping bags in the evening, picking guitars and relaxing in a field as clouds obscured the stars.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Albert, Jr., Howd Thomas

Howd Thomas Albert, Jr., age 45, of Christiansburg died, Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was a hardworking man with a big heart and a contagious laugh. He is survived by his daughters, Keira N. Albert (Jon Ratliff), Britani P. Albert; grandchild, Elyrah Ratliff; mother and stepfather, Carol and Eric Davis; father, Howd Albert, Sr.; brother, Jesse Davis; sisters, Candace Davis, Cheyanne Albert; mother of his children, Christina Albert; his best friend, Savage.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
patricksbbqtrail.com

Bluegrass BBQ Revisited, Pembroke, VA

Today Tammy and I made a stop at Bluegrass BBQ in Pembroke, VA. You may recall that we have been here before. You can check that visit out at: Bluegrass BBQ, Pembroke, VA – Patrick’s BBQ Trail (patricksbbqtrail.com) . But that was nearly 3 years ago. Having made an emergency visit to West Virginia we decided to check them out on the way home to see how they fared through the pandemic. So it was great to see that they are survivors and appear to be doing quite well. Here’s how it went this time around.
PEMBROKE, VA
WJHL

The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
VIRGINIA STATE
pmg-va.com

Bedford High School Class of '60 holds reunion

The Bedford High School Class of 1960 gathered at the Bower Center on Oct. 8 for a reunion. Those in attendance are pictured here (left to right): Sneed Adams, Katy, TX; Jeff Goggin, Bedford, VA; CS Jackson, Greensboro, NC; Barbara Helms, Bedford, VA; Phillip Burks, Richmond, VA; Betsy Klein, Bedford, VA; Tucker Powers, Bedford, VA; Bobby Arrington, Bedford, VA; Joyce Moorman, Bedford, VA; O.S. Noel, Bedford, VA; Barbara Powers, Bedford, VA; Johnny Powers, Bedford, VA; Donald Morris, Bedford, VA; Marcella Skinnell, Wooster, Ohio; Sue woods, Bedford, VA; Carolyn Davenport, Bedford, VA; Mary Alice Kinzer, VA; and Marietta Smith, Bedford, VA.
BEDFORD, VA
wfirnews.com

AG Miyares warns about scams aimed at seniors

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares was in Roanoke this morning to promote the TRIAD program, a multi-agency effort designed to better protect and serve Virginia’s seniors. Later today Miyares will tour Straight Street Ministries on Luck Avenue; Straight Street has been working to combat human trafficking in the area – an issue Miyares has also focused on at the statewide level. Also appearing at the TRIAD event in Roanoke at Eureka Park were representatives from AARP, the Local Office on aging and other organizations that deal with a host of senior issues.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Harvest Foundation aims to help region grow economically

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation aims to support Martinsville and Henry County grow into a place where everyone has the opportunity to live, work and play. Kate Keller joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how the Foundation prides itself in being a resource for economic development and job creation in Martinsville and Henry County.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic

Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Roundabout nears completion in Wirtz

A new roundabout is beginning to take shape at the intersection of Brooks Mill Road and Burnt Chimney Road in Wirtz. It will be the second in the area constructed to improve safety at once dangerous intersections. Construction began on the $4.7 million project in June. Funding was provided through...
WIRTZ, VA

