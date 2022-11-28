Read full article on original website
Farmland Values Hit Record Highs, Pricing Out Farmers
Joel Gindo thought he could finally own and operate the farm of his dreams when a neighbor put up 160 acres of cropland for sale in Brookings County, South Dakota, two years ago. Five thousand or six thousand dollars an acre should do the trick, Gindo estimated.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:15 p.m. EST
Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, loses corruption case appeal. BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the extortion and fraud convictions of a once-celebrated young Massachusetts mayor who was found guilty of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. In a ruling published Monday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series of challenges to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Corriea’s 2021 trial, concluding that the 30-year-old was “fairly tried and lawfully convicted by an impartial jury.” Lawyers for Correia declined to comment on Tuesday. In their appeal, they accused prosecutors of carrying out an “unfair smear campaign in the courtroom” and called the evidence against their client “remarkably shallow.”
Yellen says she 'certainly' plans to remain as Treasury secretary
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said she "certainly" planned to remain on in her job. Yellen told an event hosted by the New York Times Dealbook she had no plans to leave Treasury.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks, oil slide to start week as COVID protests erupt across China
U.S. stocks tumbled Monday as unrest in China over the nation's restrictive COVID controls weighed on global sentiment and Wall Street returned from a holiday weekend. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) posted roughly the same percentage loss, or nearly 500 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined by 1.6%.
Biden hosts Macron amid friction over US climate law
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the longstanding U.S.-French relationship — but these are friends with differences. The French president is using his visit to Washington to sharply criticize aspects of the U.S. president’s signature climate law as a bad deal for Europe.
Trump news - today: House Democrats obtain Trump’s tax returns as Fuentes meeting backlash grows
A powerful House committee has finally obtained Donald Trump’s tax returns — six years’ worth — after a protracted legal battle that ended at the Supreme Court.The US Treasury Department confirmed to CNN that it had completed a request from the House Ways and Means Committee to produce the forms. Lawmakers on the panel will now have until January to take any actions with the power of the committee’s chair before Republicans take power.Meanwhile, criticism continues to pour in after the former president hosted a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West, who has gone on an antisemitic rampage of...
Europe Markets Close Slightly Lower as Traders Monitor China's Covid Policy; HSBC Up 5% on RBC Deal
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed fractionally lower on Tuesday after a choppy session, as investors continued to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed flat, down 0.1%, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.5%. Basic resources added...
Equities, oil prices slide on China unrest
Stocks and oil prices slid Monday on concerns about protests across China calling for political freedoms and an end to the government's hardline zero-Covid policy, fuelling uncertainty in the world's number-two economy. The prospect of a hit to demand in the world's biggest crude importer hammered oil prices, with both main contracts down around three percent.
Stocks, oil skid as China's COVID protests roil sentiment
SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Stocks and oil weakened on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy raised worries about management of the virus in the world's second-largest economy.
China's factory activity at lowest reading since April; Hong Kong stocks briefly rise 2%
Asia-Pacific shares were mostly higher on Wednesday as the reading for China's November factory activity fell short of expectations, dropping to the lowest reading since April 2022. Chinese health officials on Tuesday announced measures to boost vaccination among the elderly, an indicator which is seen as important for reopening the...
U.S. Consumer Confidence at Four-Month Low; House Price Inflation Slows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a four-month low in November, with households less keen to spend on big-ticket items over the next six months amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs, heightening the risks of a recession next year. But the survey from the Conference Board on...
Dollar Rebounds on Fed Expectations, Aussie Drops
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback rebounded in early U.S. trading and added to...
S&P 500, Nasdaq book 3-day losing streak as investors gauge China zero-COVID policies and await Powell speech, jobs data
U.S. stocks finished a volatile session mostly lower on Tuesday as investors gauged the chances that China may ease its zero-COVID policies which provoked widespread protests over the weekend and added to investor worries about global economic growth. Wall Street also weighed downbeat data on U.S. consumer confidence and the...
Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates
Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. "(The dollar) is just off the high of the day, we saw some U.S. equities selling off...
US stock futures jump after report shows inflation cooling
Wall Street looks set to jump Thursday after a government report showed inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. Futures for U.S. stock indexes surged 2% or more, indicating a big increase once trading begins, while Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed. Even bitcoin rose, clawing back some of its steep plunge from prior days caused the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence. A slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates. Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s troubles this year and are threatening a recession.
U.S. consumer confidence falls in November
John Leer, chief economist for Morning Consult, joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with a look at the latest index of U.S. consumer confidence, out Tuesday.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Treasury Yields Rise
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.16% and 0.73%, respectively. On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat on the day. The technology sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.96%. Conversely, the real...
The Secrets Behind the Federal Reserve
Federal Reserve Note 20 dollar 1996 print reverseWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The majority of people believe that the Federal Reserve is a branch of government. Not at all. It is a business. It is a hybrid organization that combines elements of both government and private enterprises. This is supported by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis' own website. The Federal Reserve Banks were established by a law passed by Congress and are not a part of the federal government (The 1913 Federal Reserve Act). The Federal Reserve Banks are organized similarly to commercial organizations; member banks own shares in them and get dividends.
Markets Surge as Fed Chair Suggests `Moderating' Rate Hikes
Fed Chair confirms central bank may ease magnitude of interest rate hikes. U.S. stocks, bonds rally as investors celebrate scaled-down increases. Jobs data remain key element in assessing progress on inflation. U.S. stocks jumped to the highest since mid-September and bonds surged Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said...
Wall Street ends sharply higher after Powell comments
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December.
