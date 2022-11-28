ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:15 p.m. EST

Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, loses corruption case appeal. BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the extortion and fraud convictions of a once-celebrated young Massachusetts mayor who was found guilty of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. In a ruling published Monday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series of challenges to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Corriea’s 2021 trial, concluding that the 30-year-old was “fairly tried and lawfully convicted by an impartial jury.” Lawyers for Correia declined to comment on Tuesday. In their appeal, they accused prosecutors of carrying out an “unfair smear campaign in the courtroom” and called the evidence against their client “remarkably shallow.”
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Stocks, oil slide to start week as COVID protests erupt across China

U.S. stocks tumbled Monday as unrest in China over the nation's restrictive COVID controls weighed on global sentiment and Wall Street returned from a holiday weekend. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) posted roughly the same percentage loss, or nearly 500 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined by 1.6%.
The Independent

Trump news - today: House Democrats obtain Trump’s tax returns as Fuentes meeting backlash grows

A powerful House committee has finally obtained Donald Trump’s tax returns — six years’ worth — after a protracted legal battle that ended at the Supreme Court.The US Treasury Department confirmed to CNN that it had completed a request from the House Ways and Means Committee to produce the forms. Lawmakers on the panel will now have until January to take any actions with the power of the committee’s chair before Republicans take power.Meanwhile, criticism continues to pour in after the former president hosted a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West, who has gone on an antisemitic rampage of...
AFP

Equities, oil prices slide on China unrest

Stocks and oil prices slid Monday on concerns about protests across China calling for political freedoms and an end to the government's hardline zero-Covid policy, fuelling uncertainty in the world's number-two economy. The prospect of a hit to demand in the world's biggest crude importer hammered oil prices, with both main contracts down around three percent.
CNBC

China's factory activity at lowest reading since April; Hong Kong stocks briefly rise 2%

Asia-Pacific shares were mostly higher on Wednesday as the reading for China's November factory activity fell short of expectations, dropping to the lowest reading since April 2022. Chinese health officials on Tuesday announced measures to boost vaccination among the elderly, an indicator which is seen as important for reopening the...
US News and World Report

U.S. Consumer Confidence at Four-Month Low; House Price Inflation Slows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a four-month low in November, with households less keen to spend on big-ticket items over the next six months amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs, heightening the risks of a recession next year. But the survey from the Conference Board on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

Dollar Rebounds on Fed Expectations, Aussie Drops

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback rebounded in early U.S. trading and added to...
CNBC

Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates

Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. "(The dollar) is just off the high of the day, we saw some U.S. equities selling off...
The Associated Press

US stock futures jump after report shows inflation cooling

Wall Street looks set to jump Thursday after a government report showed inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. Futures for U.S. stock indexes surged 2% or more, indicating a big increase once trading begins, while Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed. Even bitcoin rose, clawing back some of its steep plunge from prior days caused the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence. A slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates. Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s troubles this year and are threatening a recession.
ARIZONA STATE
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Treasury Yields Rise

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.16% and 0.73%, respectively. On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat on the day. The technology sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.96%. Conversely, the real...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Secrets Behind the Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve Note 20 dollar 1996 print reverseWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The majority of people believe that the Federal Reserve is a branch of government. Not at all. It is a business. It is a hybrid organization that combines elements of both government and private enterprises. This is supported by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis' own website. The Federal Reserve Banks were established by a law passed by Congress and are not a part of the federal government (The 1913 Federal Reserve Act). The Federal Reserve Banks are organized similarly to commercial organizations; member banks own shares in them and get dividends.
Investopedia

Markets Surge as Fed Chair Suggests `Moderating' Rate Hikes

Fed Chair confirms central bank may ease magnitude of interest rate hikes. U.S. stocks, bonds rally as investors celebrate scaled-down increases. Jobs data remain key element in assessing progress on inflation. U.S. stocks jumped to the highest since mid-September and bonds surged Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy