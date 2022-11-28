Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Holiday gatherings could worsen already deadly flu season in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama's flu season is off to a deadly start and it's far from over. Already, 9 adults and 2 children in the state have died from the flu. The entire state of Alabama is blanketed with significant flu activity, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes Jefferson County where flu is proving to be a major problem for some.
WTVM
Alabama flu outbreak leads to 11 deaths statewide
ALABAMA (WTVM) - An early flu season is causing a widespread influenza outbreak in Alabama, leading to multiple deaths across the state. The state of Alabama has reported very high cases of influenza. According to Dr. Wes Stubblefield, there have been 11 flu-related deaths state-wide following the early flu season.
Alabama severe weather school delayed openings, remote learning for Wednesday, Nov. 30
ACCEL Academy (Mobile): One hour delay Wednesday. Birmingham City Schools: Arrington Elementary School closed due to power outage. Breakthrough Charter School: One hour delay Wednesday. Chambers County Schools: Two hour delay Wednesday. Chickasaw City Schools: School starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Greene County Schools: All schools closed Wednesday. Hale County...
An Alabama community seems to have been 'wiped off the map' by extreme storms and tornadoes, a local emergency official said
Severe weather ripped through parts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday.
WAAY-TV
Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
wbrc.com
Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are...
Damage reported in south Alabama after severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms. A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had […]
WAPT
Doctors bracing for possible triple-threat
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals and urgent care centers are bracing for a possible so-called "triple-demic" threat. Doctors said they are seeing a very large number of patients in Mississippi who have either the flu, a respiratory virus or COVID-19. Baptist Hospital in Jackson said it had 543 cases of the flu in the month of November, and this is not the usual peak time.
wbrc.com
Life saving Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The life saving drug Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter. It is a move the Medical Association for the State of Alabama supports. Association President Dr. Julia Boothe believes the wider access will undoubtedly save lives. She says that many of the people who overdose are not even aware something they are taking has fentanyl in it.
Over 39,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages
There is no word yet on how long it will take for power to be restored.
FDA issues oyster contamination warning for Florida, Alabama, 11 other states
The FDA issued a health warning over possible contaminated oysters in Florida and 12 other states.
Alabama severe weather threat brings tornado watches: Live updates
Alabama on Tuesday faces a risk of severe weather with hail, flooding and tornadoes all possible. Follow us here throughout the night for the latest on the weather threat. 8 p.m. overview: Storms continued to fire across parts of Alabama as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. There have been several tornado warnings and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings so far today. More severe storms are expected through the overnight hours. There are two tornado watches in effect, one for part of west Alabama, and another one for southwest Alabama. Both will last until 11 p.m. Forecasters are also becoming more concerned about the potential for flooding, and flood watches have been issued for parts of north, central and southwest Alabama. More updates are below:
ABC 33/40 News
Central Alabama storm shelter locations
A public tornado saferoom is located at Alexandria Middle School. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA. A public tornado saferoom is located at Thankful Community Park. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA.
6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama
A blue sign on the side of a building that says, "Welcome to Huntsville."Photo byPhoto by Alex Robinson on UnsplashonUnsplash. When you’re looking for the best place to call home, you need to take everything into account. This means weighing options like access to jobs, availability of local schools, and cost of living. You don't want to live in an expensive city where you'll have trouble supporting your family or a small town with limited job opportunities.
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
wvtm13.com
World AIDS Day on December 1
World AIDS Day is on Dec. 1 and folks are using their time to spread awareness about the epidemic and support progress in HIV prevention, treatment and care. The Alabama Department of Public Heath said the 2022 theme is "Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV." The...
wtvy.com
Alabama rescue facility housing 600 animals suffers storm damage
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An animal rescue organization that houses more than 600 animals was damaged during overnight storms that crossed Alabama. Troy Animal Rescue Project, located in Brundidge, is closed in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms. According to Director Tiffany Howington, two dogs were injured during the...
wbrc.com
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
WSFA
No-cost job training offered at Alabama community colleges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Community College System is expediting people to the workforce with its Skills for Success program. The program offers no-cost job training for multiple sectors needing skilled workers including the construction industry, which ACCS Innovation Center Director Julie Frizzell says is struggling. “We have been...
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
