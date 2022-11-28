Alabama on Tuesday faces a risk of severe weather with hail, flooding and tornadoes all possible. Follow us here throughout the night for the latest on the weather threat. 8 p.m. overview: Storms continued to fire across parts of Alabama as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. There have been several tornado warnings and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings so far today. More severe storms are expected through the overnight hours. There are two tornado watches in effect, one for part of west Alabama, and another one for southwest Alabama. Both will last until 11 p.m. Forecasters are also becoming more concerned about the potential for flooding, and flood watches have been issued for parts of north, central and southwest Alabama. More updates are below:

