ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121

BOSTON (AP) — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics' bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving keep Nets rolling in win over Wizards

The Nets weathered the loss of one star Wednesday night because their biggest star would not let them lose. They missed Ben Simmons on the glass and on defense under the hoop, too often looking too small and too thin. But Kevin Durant, fresh off a 45-point explosion two nights earlier, poured in 39 points, helping the Nets outshoot their rebounding issues in a 113-107 win over the Wizards at Barclays Center. The Nets (12-11) have won a season-high three straight and are above .500 for the first time in 2022-23. They have yet to lose to begin a seven-game homestand that Kyrie...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (neck) out Monday for Celtics' back-to-back

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) is out Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Brown is dealing with some neck stiffness after scoring a season-high 36 points on Sunday, but hopefully the absence has more to do with maintenance on the second leg of a back-to-back against a weak opponent. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams figure to see additional minutes on Monday. There will also likely be an uptick in usage for Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Stromile Swift Felt About Celtics’ Luke Kornet’s Celebration

Luke Kornet has been a solid bench contributor for the Boston Celtics this season, but it’s the center’s on-court quirks that have caught the attention of the NBA world. The sixth-year big man first captured people’s gaze when he started to contest 3-pointers from the paint. His teammate Marcus Smart approved of what some fans call “The Eclipse,” which has its effectiveness depending on who is shooting the ball.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Hornets takeaways: C's offense explodes in Tatum's return

For the second consecutive night, the Boston Celtics offense proved capable of putting up historic numbers without one of their stars. This time, Jayson Tatum was in and Jaylen Brown was out. Al Horford also was sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back. Despite their absences, the Celtics didn't miss a beat.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy