6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Blake Griffin turns back clock in Celtics dominant win over Hornets
BOSTON — Blake Griffin has quietly embraced a new role with the Celtics this year at the end of the team’s bench but that didn’t stop him from turning back the clock for a bit on Monday night in the Celtics’ dominant 140-105 win over the Hornets.
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Celtics And Hornets Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown Listed As Questionable Tonight Against Miami Heat
The Miami Heat could receive a break tonight if Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is unable to play. Brown is listed as questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness. He is averaging 26.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally Sports...
FOX Sports
Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121
BOSTON (AP) — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics' bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum...
Yardbarker
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving keep Nets rolling in win over Wizards
The Nets weathered the loss of one star Wednesday night because their biggest star would not let them lose. They missed Ben Simmons on the glass and on defense under the hoop, too often looking too small and too thin. But Kevin Durant, fresh off a 45-point explosion two nights earlier, poured in 39 points, helping the Nets outshoot their rebounding issues in a 113-107 win over the Wizards at Barclays Center. The Nets (12-11) have won a season-high three straight and are above .500 for the first time in 2022-23. They have yet to lose to begin a seven-game homestand that Kyrie...
NBA Odds: Heat vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 11/30/2022
The Miami Heat (10-11) visit the Boston Celtics (17-4) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Celtics prediction and pick. Miami has won three straight games but still sits in tenth place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are...
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (neck) out Monday for Celtics' back-to-back
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) is out Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Brown is dealing with some neck stiffness after scoring a season-high 36 points on Sunday, but hopefully the absence has more to do with maintenance on the second leg of a back-to-back against a weak opponent. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams figure to see additional minutes on Monday. There will also likely be an uptick in usage for Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart.
Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Listed As Questionable Wednesday Versus Boston Celtics
Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. The Heat say Jovic is dealing with a foot injury. He didn't play in Sunday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Leader In COTY Odds, Public Catching On
At the end of September, Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla was thrown into a firestorm. At the end of November, he’s the odds-on favorite to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. It’s amazing how far a 17-4 start can get you. As most people know...
Jayson Tatum, Celtics scorch Hornets with an NBA record-breaking performance
The Boston Celtics did it all during their blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. They racked up 140 points, had players set career highs, and tied an impressive league record. After a 45-point first quarter from the Celtics, the game was over before it started. The Green Team shot an...
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the
How Stromile Swift Felt About Celtics’ Luke Kornet’s Celebration
Luke Kornet has been a solid bench contributor for the Boston Celtics this season, but it’s the center’s on-court quirks that have caught the attention of the NBA world. The sixth-year big man first captured people’s gaze when he started to contest 3-pointers from the paint. His teammate Marcus Smart approved of what some fans call “The Eclipse,” which has its effectiveness depending on who is shooting the ball.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Hornets takeaways: C's offense explodes in Tatum's return
For the second consecutive night, the Boston Celtics offense proved capable of putting up historic numbers without one of their stars. This time, Jayson Tatum was in and Jaylen Brown was out. Al Horford also was sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back. Despite their absences, the Celtics didn't miss a beat.
Special homecoming for Chicago Bull during game against Phoenix Suns
Phoenix native Dalen Terry and his Chicago Bulls took on the Phoenix Suns Wednesday. Terry's sister also got the chance to perform under the lights.
Marner ties team-record point streak, Leafs beat Sharks 3-1
Pierre Engvall scored with 2:27 left in regulation, Mitch Marner had a goal to stretch his point streak to a franchise record-tying 18 games, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1
