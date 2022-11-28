Read full article on original website
Related
Disturbing video shows Iran’s police brutally beating anti-regime protestor
Iran’s police mowed down a helpless protestor with a motorcycle, live ammunition and beatings while the death toll of Iranians demonstrators killed by the regime reached at least 277 protestors as of Wednesday.
Jiang Zemin, Chinese President Who Came to Power After Tiananmen Square Protests, Dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
An internet hoax has dragged a popular China stationery company into the protests against the country's harsh COVID-19 restrictions
A fake document was shared online after demonstrators used blank sheets of paper to protest the Chinese government's restrictive 'zero-COVID' policy.
Rishi Sunak denounces Chinese arrest of BBC journalist as ‘shocking and unacceptable’
Rishi Sunak has denounced the arrest of a BBC journalist covering protests in China as “shocking and unacceptable”.Ed Lawrence was detained at a demonstration in Shanghai over Covid restrictions on Sunday and held for several hours before being released.Footage shared on social media showed several police officers grabbing Mr Lawrence and pinning him to the ground. The BBC said he was beaten and kicked by police officers, and then taken away in handcuffs.The incident comes ahead of a major foreign policy speech by the prime minister on Monday, in which he is expected to argue for “robust pragmatism” in...
French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show
French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
Two prominent actresses arrested in Iran for not wearing hijabs as protests continue
Iran reportedly arrested two prominent actresses, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, for not wearing hijabs in public as the country's government continues to crack down on ongoing protests.
UK summons China envoy after arrest of BBC journalist
Britain on Tuesday summoned the Chinese ambassador in London for a rebuke after the arrest and alleged assault of a BBC journalist covering Covid protests. The BBC said he was assaulted by police before being released several hours later.
French police stop around 50 migrants on way to Britain
Sangatte, FRANCE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - French police stopped close to 50 migrants on Tuesday from attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain after mild weather and calm waters led a growing number of people to undertake the dangerous journey in recent days.
China protests – live: Beijing says BBC is ‘playing the victim’ after journalist’s arrest
Reacting to complaints of excessive use of force in the arrest of a BBC journalist covering the protests, the Chinese foreign ministry has now said the British broadcaster is “playing the victim”.In a briefing to the press in Beijing today, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made these remarks, according to Reuters news agency.He also asked journalists not to engage in activities “unrelated to their role”, implying the BBC journalist was taking part in the protests rather than covering them.The comment comes after some social media videos showed BBC cameraperson Edward Lawrence being dragged away by the police. The...
Major city in near-lockdown after record Covid cases and iPhone worker protests
HONG KONG — The Chinese city of Zhengzhou, home to the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory, largely went into lockdown on Thursday amid a growing Covid outbreak, as China reported more new cases nationwide than at any point in the pandemic. In the previous 24 hours, the number...
White House criticized for 'pathetic' reaction to China protests: 'Pure cowardice'
The Biden White House was slammed on Monday for its reaction to protesters in China speaking out against strict COVID policies and President Xi Jinping.
China signals zero-Covid relaxation after protests
China's top Covid official has signalled a possible relaxing of the country's strict zero-tolerance approach to the virus, after nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedom. Sun's remarks -- as well as relaxations of rules by local authorities -- "could signal that China is beginning to consider the end of its stringent zero-Covid policy," analysts said.
Protests of strict lockdown hit Shanghai, other China cities
A protest against China's strict “zero-COVID” policies resurfaced in Shanghai on Sunday afternoon even after police cleared away hundreds of demonstrators in the early morning with force and pepper spray. Crowds stood and filmed as police started shoving at people who had gathered in the street and shouted, “We don't want PCR tests, we want freedom!” according to an witness who did not want to be named for fear of retribution.Since Friday people have held protests across China, where street demonstrations are extremely rare. But anger and frustration have flared over the deaths from a fire in an apartment...
Police in China cracking down on ‘zero-Covid’ protests
Chinese authorities are cracking down on protests over its stifling ‘zero-Covid’ policy. Some streets in major cities are walled up and police are even searching through phones to see if people may be connected to the demonstrations. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer has more from Beijing.Nov. 30, 2022.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: BBC journalist beaten and arrested by Chinese police during protests
A journalist with the BBC was beaten and arrested by Chinese police in Shanghai while covering the anti-lockdown protests that have swept China in response to the government’s harsh “Zero COVID” policies. A viral video Sunday showed reporter Ed Lawrence pulled to the ground and arrested by...
Rishi Sunak is urged to 'expel Chinese diplomats' over brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in China as ambassador to the UK is hauled into the Foreign Office over an alleged attack on a BBC journalist
Rishi Sunak is being urged to expel Chinese diplomats and take a tougher stance on China following the Communist Party's brutal crackdown of protestors, which included the beating of a BBC journalist covering the events. Former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg argued diplomats should be expelled, and even suggested the Dalai...
BBC Says Chinese Police Attacked Reporter Covering Unrest
Chinese authorities told the BBC that the journalist was detained to protect him from getting COVID.
UK condemns China for BBC journalist's arrest at Covid demo
Britain's government on Monday condemned Chinese police after the BBC said one of its journalists was arrested and beaten while covering Covid protests in Shanghai, the latest incident to test relations between the countries. The BBC said it was "extremely concerned", after Lawrence was filmed being hauled away at one of the protests in Shanghai.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS/VIDEOS: US colleges join China freedom protests; also spread to Hong Kong, Taiwan, more
The wave of protests currently rocking China have inspired sympathetic hearts and minds around the world to stage demonstrations of their own against the Chinese Communist Party. Since the new protests broke out last week, likeminded demonstrations have been staged in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the U.K., U.S. and Canada,...
Biden treads lightly in response to COVID protests in China
Correction: An earlier version of this report mischaracterized Biden administration officials’ criticism of China’s “zero-COVID” policy. President Biden is closely watching rare protests across China, but the White House has been cautious about expressing support for those speaking out against the Chinese government, which has moved quickly to stifle dissent. White House press secretary Karine…
Comments / 0