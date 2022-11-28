ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dallasexpress.com

December Solstice to Mark Beginning of Winter

This year’s winter solstice and the first day of winter will both fall on December 21. The following day will be recognized as the first full day of winter. Of course, this is no guarantee that coats and scarves will not be needed much sooner than that. While the...
DALLAS, TX
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
The Weather Channel

Here's When The First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Typically Arrives

The first measurable snow of the season is defined as 0.1 inches or greater accumulation. Portions of the Rockies and the nation's northern tier see the first snow in September or October. Many locations in the Midwest and Northeast wait until November or December. The first accumulating snow of the...
COLORADO STATE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning

WHAT'S NEW: Snow transitions into rain after early Wednesday morning. WHAT'S NEXT: Scattered rain showers continue into Wednesday morning. Still watch out for some slippery spots. Lows around 38, colder toward I-84. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures...
Time Out Global

Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week

It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week

The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
INDIANA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
