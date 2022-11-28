Read full article on original website
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts A Quick Start To Winter & Colder Than Normal Temps This Week
Torque your winter tires, folks. Ontario's weather forecast predicts an early start to winter this week, and it's going to lock the holidays into recording colder-than-normal temperatures. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the first week of December will be a bitter reminder to residents of the province that autumn's...
dallasexpress.com
December Solstice to Mark Beginning of Winter
This year’s winter solstice and the first day of winter will both fall on December 21. The following day will be recognized as the first full day of winter. Of course, this is no guarantee that coats and scarves will not be needed much sooner than that. While the...
AOL Corp
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the 2022-23 winter season is forecast to paste portions of the north-central U.S. with more than a foot of heavy snow, howling winds and whiteout conditions by Thursday, forecasters warned Wednesday. Parts of North and South Dakota as well as portions of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska...
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Drastically Different Winter Extremes for 2022-2023
Depending on where you live in the United States, there’s a good chance you can expect to see one of two winter weather extremes this year. The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts some areas of the U.S. will see a bitterly cold, snowy winter while other regions won’t see much of a winter at all.
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
The Weather Channel
Here's When The First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Typically Arrives
The first measurable snow of the season is defined as 0.1 inches or greater accumulation. Portions of the Rockies and the nation's northern tier see the first snow in September or October. Many locations in the Midwest and Northeast wait until November or December. The first accumulating snow of the...
News 12
STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning
WHAT'S NEW: Snow transitions into rain after early Wednesday morning. WHAT'S NEXT: Scattered rain showers continue into Wednesday morning. Still watch out for some slippery spots. Lows around 38, colder toward I-84. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures...
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm In West To Become First Blizzard Of Season In Northern Plains
Snow, heavy in spots, will blanket parts of the West into Wednesday night. A strong snowstorm is then expected to develop in the Northern Plains. Blizzard conditions are expected in parts of the Dakotas and northern Minnesota. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
Time Out Global
Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week
It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
The Weather Channel
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week
The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Snow this winter? Chances look better in the latest NOAA outlook
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
1st winter storm of the season hits four states
The first winter storm of the season arrived in four states on Thursday, bringing with it 50 mile-per-hour winds and as much as two-feet of snow.
Coast-to-coast cold as US plunges into winter this week
Despite the calendar saying it's mid-November, winter has arrived across the Lower 48 and could stick around through Thanksgiving next week.
