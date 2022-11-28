ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares fall as China protests, lockdowns cloud outlook

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQ5CG_0jPZMUXe00

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares skidded in Asia on Monday, with Hong Kong briefly dipping more than 4% following weekend protests in various cities over China's strict zero-COVID lockdowns.

U.S. futures were lower after a mixed, shortened session Friday on Wall Street. Oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel.

The unrest in China is the boldest show of public dissent against the ruling Communist Party in years. It followed complaints that policies aimed at eradicating the coronavirus by isolating every case might have worsened the death toll in an apartment fire in Urumqi in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

China's infection rate has been lower than in the United States and other countries, but the authorities are facing rising resentment over the economic and human costs of the approach known as "zero-COVID" as businesses close and families are isolated for weeks with limited access to food and medicine.

“For investors, when it comes to China, trying to predict with any degree the reopening certainty that has no certainty, basis, or track record to go by is looking like a dangerous game in the context of the disquietening protests and the colossal challenge China’s leaders now have on their hands," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.1% to 17,211.76 and the Shanghai Composite index lost 1.3% to 3,061.69.

On Friday, China's central bank sought to boost the economy by easing its reserve requirement ratio, the proportion of assets banks must hold in reserve, by a quarter percentage point to 7.8%.

“The cuts are a bid to support weakening economic growth dragged down not only by COVID restrictions but also a deeper property market rout," Mizuho Bank noted in a report. However, it said, that news was overshadowed by rising numbers of virus cases and the protests.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index shed 0.4% to 28,162.83 and the Kospi in Seoul lost 1.3% to 2,408.76. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.4% to 7,229.10 following the release of weaker than expected retail sales data.

Bangkok's SET was 0.2% lower while the Sensex in Mumbai added 0.4%.

On Friday, when markets closed at 1 p.m. Eastern following the Thanksgiving day holiday on Thursday, the S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% to close at 4,026.12.

Nearly 70% of stocks in the benchmark index gained ground, but the broader market was dragged lower by technology companies, whose high valuations give them more heft in pushing the market higher or lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 34,347.03. The Nasdaq fell 0.5% to 11,226.36.

Long-term bond yields were relatively stable but still hovered around multi-decade highs. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.70% from 3.69% late Wednesday.

Investors remain concerned about whether the Federal Reserve can tame the hottest inflation in decades by raising interest rates without going too far and causing a recession.

The central bank’s benchmark rate currently stands at 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March. It has warned it may have to ultimately raise rates to previously unanticipated levels to rein in high prices on everything from food to clothing.

Wall Street gets several big economic updates this week. The Conference Board business group will release its November report on consumer confidence and the U.S. government will release its closely watched monthly employment report.

In other trading Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost $2.23 to $74.05 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up $1.66 on Friday to $76.28 per barrel.

Brent crude, which is used to price oil for international trading, sank $2.40 to $81.31 per barrel.

The dollar fell to 138.33 Japanese yen from 139.28 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0360 from $1.0379.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests

HONG KONG — (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hong Kong publisher's national security trial postponed

HONG KONG — (AP) — The trial of a Hong Kong newspaper publisher who was arrested in a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement was postponed Thursday after the territory's leader asked China to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer. Jimmy Lai, 74, faces a possible...
CNN

As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home

A new expanded law on "foreign agents" in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation

NEW YORK — (AP) — Days after flocking to stores on Black Friday, consumers are turning online for Cyber Monday to score more discounts on gifts and other items that have ballooned in price because of high inflation. Cyber Monday is expected to remain the year’s biggest online...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mexico beats Saudi Arabia 2-1 but falls short at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — For a long time after the final whistle, Luis Chavez crouched on the field in anguish. He had just scored in Mexico's furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup, but the 2-1 victory Wednesday over Saudi Arabia wasn't enough. Because of Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978.
The Independent

Japanese business pushes Hotel Chocolat to a loss

Hotel Chocolat’s return from the lows of the pandemic was hampered by the close collapse of its Japanese business over the last financial year – but closer to home sales remained strong.The chocolate retailer said it was asking what could have been done differently as it wrote off around £22 million from the Japanese joint venture set up in 2018.It came as the business swung to a pre-tax loss of £9.4 million in the year to late June, down from a £3.7 million profit a year earlier.The business said without the Japanese impairments, and other one-off charges, its pre-tax profit...
KIRO 7 Seattle

World Cup chaos sees Argentina, Poland advance out of Group C as Mexico crashes out

DOHA, Qatar — Mexico crashed out of the 2022 World Cup on goal difference, and nearly on yellow cards, despite a win over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Argentina’s simultaneous 2-0 victory over Poland sent the Argentines to the knockout rounds, and left Mexico needing to score three goals. For much of the second half, it was stuck on two, and staring down an exit on “fair play points,” the last World Cup tiebreaker before the drawing of lots.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russian energy giant says no further gas cuts to Moldova

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — Russian energy giant Gazprom announced Monday that it will not further reduce natural gas to Moldova as it had threatened to do after claiming that bills went unpaid and that flows crossing through Ukraine were not making it to Moldova. Gazprom tweeted that...
KIRO 7 Seattle

In new role as G-20 chair, India set to focus on climate

BENGALURU, India — (AP) — India officially takes up its role as chair of the Group of 20 leading economies for the coming year Thursday and it's putting climate at the top of the group's priorities. Programs to encourage sustainable living and money for countries to transition to...
KIRO 7 Seattle

World Cup scores, updates: Belgium vs. Croatia, Canada vs. Morocco, Germany vs. Costa Rica, Spain vs. Japan

Can Germany avoid getting eliminated in the group stage at the second straight World Cup?. The Germans currently sit in last in Group E but play Costa Rica on Thursday. Costa Rica was torn apart by Spain in its opening game before surprisingly beating Japan. If Germany beats Costa Rica by multiple goals and Spain ties or beats Japan, then the Germans are through to Round of 16.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ex-FTX CEO says he didn't 'knowingly' misuse clients' funds

NEW YORK — (AP) — The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Wednesday that he did not "knowingly" misuse customers' funds, and said he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole. The comments from Sam Bankman-Fried came during an interview with...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
112K+
Followers
145K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy