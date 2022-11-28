Helena-area students compete in Elks 'Hoop Shoot' Free Throw Contest at Carroll

Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Butte Central product commits to play women's basketball at Montana Tech
BUTTE – There is nothing like the feeling of playing at home. Butte Central forward Brooke Badovinac understands as much as any student-athlete the meaning of playing at home. “I had offers from Carroll College, Montana Western, Montana Northern, and MSU-Billings,” Badovinac said. “It came down to Tech because...
406mtsports.com
Sidelines with Synness: Ty, Erickson, Tim Sparing, and Chase Brooks to WNFR
HELENA — When the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo kicks off in Las Vegas’ Thomas and Mack Arena on Thursday, there will be three former Helena Rodeo Club cowboys showcasing their wares at the Big Show. Two are competing in the same event, and that pair also happen to...
discoveringmontana.com
The 23 Best Things to Do in Butte, Montana
People visit Butte for a variety of reasons, whether it is to take in the rich history of the town or the picturesque landscape that surrounds it. As the fifth-largest city in Montana, visitors can be ensured there will be no shortage of things to do in Butte, MT. Whether...
Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire
CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
discoveringmontana.com
The 10 Best Hotels in Butte, Montana
Butte is ripe with activities and lined with boutique shops and quaint Irish pubs. Known as “The richest hill on earth,” Butte is a tourist hotspot, that offers plenty of museums, recreation, and food. Whether you’re flying in for the epic St. Patrick’s Day festival or road-tripping your...
NBCMontana
Body of Butte man found in culvert, no signs of foul play
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement says the body of a 36-year-old Butte man was found in a culvert on Saturday morning. In a press release Monday, Sheriff Ed Lester said the man, who was homeless, had been living in the culvert near the intersection of Farrell Street and Texas Avenue, prior to his death.
Fairfield Sun Times
Lewis and Clark County sheriff searching for missing 14-year-old boy
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, Mont. - A 14-year-old boy was reported missing after he ran away from his home, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said on social media Tuesday. LCSO said Kyle Leonard-Province was last seen wearing blue sweater, black and grey baseball hat, cowboy boots and an...
Two Butte Traditions Underway in Early December
There are numerous traditional events that proudly take place in Butte and the surrounding area, and to the delight of many, two of them are about to happen early next month! First up, it's Butte Central's Christmas Party on December 3rd. This event gets underway at the Maroon Activity Center at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) and has notoriously brought family, alums, benefactors, and friends together during a season of giving and when joining as a community is of the utmost importance. The night will be filled with fun, plenty of appetizers, beverages, a raffle, and LIVE entertainment by High Ore Road. The guitarist/vocalist for High Ore Road is the multi-faceted Tom O'Neill, who is not only Butte Central Alum but also known to be in two places at the same time diligently, either broadcasting, sports announcing, or playing a gig...such as Butte's Central's shindig this Saturday. Please get in touch with the school to learn more about Butte Central's Christmas Party at the MAC (550 East Mercury).
mtpr.org
Visitation suspended at Montana State Prison due to staffing shortages
In-person visitation remains on pause at the Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge. Prison officials implemented the suspension late last month, with limited exceptions over the holidays. In making their announcement last month, Montana Corrections officials chalked up the suspension of in-person visitation at the state prison to higher-than-normal staffing...
NBCMontana
Suspect in Deer Lodge fatal hit-and-run to appear in court
BUTTE, Mont. — The suspect in last week’s fatal hit-and-run in Deer Lodge is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Lane Austin Fortner, 26, of Deer Lodge has an initial appearance and arraignment Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Powell County District Court before Judge Ray J. Dayton.
Butte's homeless at risk in extreme cold weather
Butte police awaiting the results of an autopsy on the 36-year-old homeless man who was found dead in a culvert on Nov. 26.
NBCMontana
Butte arson suspect appears in court
BUTTE, Mont. — A suspect in the Oct. 18 fire that heavily damaged a Butte business made her initial appearance in court. Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, of Butte, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony charge of negligent arson. Jessen is accused of starting a fire outside of...
NBCMontana
Butte woman fails to appear in court on animal cruelty charges
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte woman accused of mistreating or neglecting four dogs and five cats failed to appear at her arraignment. Veronica Marie Lasell, 44, faces one misdemeanor and eight felony counts of cruelty to animals. She did not show up to her Nov. 23 arraignment in District Court before Judge Robert Whelan.
