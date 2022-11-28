Helena-area students compete in Elks 'Hoop Shoot' Free Throw Contest at Carroll

There are numerous traditional events that proudly take place in Butte and the surrounding area, and to the delight of many, two of them are about to happen early next month! First up, it's Butte Central's Christmas Party on December 3rd. This event gets underway at the Maroon Activity Center at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) and has notoriously brought family, alums, benefactors, and friends together during a season of giving and when joining as a community is of the utmost importance. The night will be filled with fun, plenty of appetizers, beverages, a raffle, and LIVE entertainment by High Ore Road. The guitarist/vocalist for High Ore Road is the multi-faceted Tom O'Neill, who is not only Butte Central Alum but also known to be in two places at the same time diligently, either broadcasting, sports announcing, or playing a gig...such as Butte's Central's shindig this Saturday. Please get in touch with the school to learn more about Butte Central's Christmas Party at the MAC (550 East Mercury).

BUTTE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO