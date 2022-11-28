ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

Hunters Harvest Over 200,000 Deer During Gun Deer Hunt

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) — This year’s gun deer season in Wisconsin was a good one for hunters as the harvest came in just above average. Hunters registered over 203,295 deer during the 2022 gun deer season, including 98,397 antlered and 104,898 antlerless deer. That’s up 14.4% over last year.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
MADISON, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Police Win Trifecta With Weed, Speeding, And Gun Arrest

This suspect in Wisconsin hit a triple for crime when police busted him with a loaded gun, cannabis, and driving over the speed limit. Unfortunately, many criminals don't have much of an education. If they did, then maybe the bad people would think before breaking the law. I don't have any experience with sketchy behavior but I do know common sense. Even if the suspects didn't go far in school, you would hope they at least had some street smarts.
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
B100

This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin

Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

The Lake Superior Lake Trout Season opens on Dec. 1.

Bayfield, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers that the opening of Lake Superior’s lake trout season is Dec. 1. The season runs until Sept. 30, 2023 or until the harvest cap is met. Anyone looking to harvest lake trout must purchase a Great...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close

HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season.  While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Southeast Wisconsin missing big winter storm to the north

Southeast Wisconsin is missing out on a big winter storm that will stay in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory and winter storm warning have been issued for these areas where they could see snow most of the day and parts of northern Wisconsin could get 4-8" of snow if not more!
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Statement on Former WFBF President Don Haldeman

MADISON – Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Krentz released this statement regarding the announcement of former WFBF President Don Haldeman’s death:. “Don’s legacy runs deep, especially in Farm Bureau. Don was elected as president of Wisconsin Farm Bureau in 1971 and served in that role for 20 years. During his time as president, Don took part in numerous trade delegations to European countries and China, representing Wisconsin agriculture on an international level.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Paul’s Pantry Sees Decline in Deer Donations

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The gun deer season is officially over in Wisconsin. Many food pantry’s across the state have deer donation programs that allow hunters to donate their game, and the community to enjoy the venison. However, the deer donation program at Paul’s Pantry in Green...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy