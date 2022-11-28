Read full article on original website
Related
Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through
Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Revealed: Photos
Another golf shoe from Jumpman is on the horizon. Michael Jordan was a huge golfer, which is exactly why shoes like the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf exist. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered a plethora of golf models, and this is an example of that. Numerous great silhouettes have earned their own golf variation, and avid golfers have been rejoicing.
hotnewhiphop.com
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Officially Revealed
A Ma Maniére is back with a new Jumpman collab. A Ma Maniére is one of the most beloved sneaker stores in the United States, and it is a staple of Atlanta. The brand has been having a huge surge in popularity as of late, and much of it is due to its collaborations with Jumpman.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low
With another year of exciting releases coming to a close for and its Nike SB team, eyes are already on what’s in store for 2023. Rumored in September, a collaboration between the skateboarding division and popular Mexican drink company Jarritos has been revealed via early pairs. The release follows 2020’s legendary Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky” as a crossover between sweets and sneakers.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined:” Best Look Yet
This classic Air Jordan 3 is on its way back. Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3 is one of the most beloved Jumpman sneakers of all time. This is a shoe that has stood the test of time, and in 2023, it will be celebrating its 35th anniversary. Consequently, fans can expect some awesome new colorways to hit the market.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low Release Date Confirmed
The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low is finally almost here. Drake has been working hard on his NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low. Of course, Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, so it can be said that his sneakers are going to get people excited. Moreover, the NOCTA association demonstrates that these will be of high quality.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” Release Date Confirmed
The Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is back. If you are a big fan of timeless sneakers, then the Nike Dunk High is probably a shoe that you are going to enjoy. Over the years, this model has been immortalized in sneaker history. After a lull in interest, this shoe is making a huge comeback, and fans are loving it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Stadium Green” Revealed: Photos
The Air Force 1 Low is always getting new colorways. One of the best shoes ever created is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. At this point, everyone knows how great this sneaker actually is. It turned 40 years old in 2022, and it has a place in not just sneaker culture, but pop culture as well. Additionally, it is just very easy to wear.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Receives “Valentine’s Day” Look
Nike is delivering yet another Valentine’s Day sneaker. If there is one shoe that Nike will always support, it’s going to be the Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that has survived five decades of sneaker culture, and it remains a fan favorite. At this point, the shoe will forever be a huge part of the Nike brand, and there’s no reason to change that.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “Marstone” Rumored For 2023
A new Air Jordan 3 for kids is dropping next Spring. Tinker Hatfield snapped when he made the Air Jordan 3. If you are a sneakerhead, you know that this is the shoe that made Michael Jordan want to stay with Nike. Hatfield saved Nike, and for years afterward, he was given the pleasure of designing shoes for MJ.
hypebeast.com
Luke Tadashi and the Air Jordan 13 for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
Luke Tadashi is a basketball zealot. The game has permeated his life, from scoring baskets on his Little Tikes hoop to playing on the AAU circuit as a young adult to the present day. Growing up in Los Angeles, CA, Tadashi didn’t just view basketball as a sport, but a vehicle for expression, which is why he gravitated towards the fashion sensibilities that his favorite players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were exhibiting during their careers. This lifelong fandom manifested into a fervor for sneakers and ultimately led to him co-founding Bristol Studio, an imprint that intersects hoops and design.
China protests over lockdown measures could mean inflation gets stuck at 4% amid supply chain disruptions, Mohamed El-Erian says
Protests in China could fuel supply-chain issues and keep inflation stuck at 4%, Mohamed El-Erian warned. The economist noted that supply-chain issues have been a major driver of US inflation. "Inflation will not get back to 2% quickly. That's what it means for us," he said. Protests in China over...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Twist 2.0"
With just over a month remaining in the year, there’s still plenty to look forward to in 2022. As Jordan Brand prepares for a busy week following its Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lost & Found” launch, sneakerheads have an expansive list of releases to consider before the year ends. Adding to this, another Air Jordan 1 High OG hits shelves this December with an updated “Twist” colorway that notably features pony hair on its overlays. Drawing inspiration from its 2019 predecessor that celebrated the year’s Kentucky Derby, the new look has been given the “Twist 2.0” name.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Toro” Drops Next Year: Best Look Yet
The Air Jordan 6 “Toro” is dropping in the summer. One of the best Jordan Brand sneakers ever made is the Air Jordan 6. This is a model that Jordan won his very first NBA championship with. Consequently, Jumpman has given it a whole slew of colorways over the years. Fans haven’t minded, as this is a truly amazing offering.
AdWeek
Ugg's Feel House Evolves From PR Stunt to 'Crucial' Marketing Strategy
If there’s such thing as an emotional support brand, Ugg would fit the bill. The California-based brand—known for its shearling boots and cozy apparel—stepped up its comfort game with Ugg Feel House, a hybrid experiential and retail concept designed to cater to both a community of creatives and young, fashion-forward consumers unfamiliar with the brand’s full assortment.
hypebeast.com
COVL Explores Her Latinx Heritage in "Nuevo Norte" Mixed Reality Installation for Meta
A groundbreaking experience launching at Art Basel Miami Beach 2022. Meta teamed up with next-gen multimedia artist COVL to create “Nuevo Norte” — a groundbreaking mixed reality installation that can be experienced in VR in Meta Horizon Worlds, a 2D mural and an AR extension on the ground at this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach. ”Nuevo Norte” is a cultural pillar entitled Tercera Cultura (Third Culture) that is part of Meta’s culture series that explores Latinx culture, identity and equity in the metaverse.
hypebeast.com
Apple Celebrates Its New Jersey American Dream Store Opening With 1997 "Rainbow" Logo Revival
Apple has just revived the classic 1997 Apple “Rainbow” logo for the opening of its American Dream store in New Jersey. Located in the second-largest mall in the United States (3 million sq-ft) the announcement was met with a modern version of the classic logo which sees the flat illustration given a 3D helix effect.
Comments / 0