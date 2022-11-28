ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
wegotthiscovered.com

Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all

With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
GoldDerby

‘Glass Onion’ can succeed where ‘Knives Out’ failed at the SAG Awards

No one is going to be eating sh– this time. In 2019, Rian Johnson’s comedic murder mystery “Knives Out” featured one of the most impressive ensembles in recent memory. The Agatha Christie-inspired whodunnit starred Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer (in one of his final performances), Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans (and his infamous sweater), Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell. And yet, the wildly popular and critically acclaimed film — it grossed more than $311 million worldwide — failed to snag a nom for film ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. That’s...
AdWeek

Netflix Could Bring Glass Onion Back to Theaters

While the limited theatrical release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has ended, it’s possible the film could return to theaters. Variety reports Netflix is considering a re-release of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel following the film’s debut on the streamer. Initially, Netflix was steadfast in...
New Jersey 101.5

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Finally Announces Streaming Premiere

The pandemic changed just about everything about the theatrical movie business. Films that used to spend months in theaters now spend weeks — or days, or no time at all — before debuting on streaming. Even after the world adjusted to life with covid, even after theaters reopened, even after restrictions lifted, many studios began hustling their films onto home video in as little as 45 days after their big-screen premieres.
EW.com

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
hypebeast.com

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Hefty Budget Revealed

As the world awaits for James Cameron‘s upcoming Avatar sequel, many have speculated how much this film actually cost to produce. Earlier this month, Hypebeast reported that in order for Avatar: The Way of Water to break even, it would have to become the “fourth or fifth highest-grossing film in history.”
NME

Bambi set to become a “vicious killing machine” in upcoming horror remake

The classic Disney film Bambi is set to be turned into a slasher movie titled Bambi: The Reckoning. The project is being handled by the team who created Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey, which is set for release in the US early next year. The making of that film became possible after the character of Winnie the Pooh entered public domain at the start of the year, allowing anyone to use the character in creative media free of copyright laws.

Comments / 0

Community Policy