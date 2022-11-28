Read full article on original website
Lamborghini's New Off-Roader is a Lifted Supercar
Now both Lamborghini and Porsche have all-terrain super coupes
Legendary Ferrari Enzo Sells for $2.8M USD
The Ferrari Enzo is one of the Italian marque’s most formidable and desirable cars it has ever made, and now one has appeared — and sold — at auction for precisely £2,510,500 GBP (approximately $2.87M USD). When it first launched in 2002, the Enzo arrived as...
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Is A Stunning Single-Seater With A Hybrid Twin-Turbo V6
Ferrari is one of the few supercar makers that hadn’t unveiled a concept for the Gran Turismo video game, but this changed today. During the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Sony’s gaming series in the GT World Finals at Monaco, Ferrari revealed is own Vision Gran Turismo concept in both full-scale prototype and digital forms, boasting a stunning low-slung body, a single-seater layout, and a V6-based hybrid setup bringing monstrous power and torque figures.
Dior Gives a Closer Look at the Creation of Its Racing Suit for 'Gran Turismo 7'
Has just released an in-depth look at the creation of its full racing suit for the Gran Turismo World Series 2022 World Finals. Teased earlier with the De Tomaso Mangusta, the original digital design was created for Gran Turismo 7 by Kim Jones as the house’s first venture into the world of gaming.
Lancia Returns to Carmaking With Something That's 100 Percent Not a Car
Lancia’s only car on sale today, the third-generation Ypsilon subcompact hatch, has been kicking around since 2011. It sells surprisingly well in its native Italy, the only country in which the brand operates, but Lancia has more ambitious plans for its future. Typically automakers get the hype train rolling with one or more concepts, and Lancia has adopted that strategy this week, unveiling a new design alongside an updated logo. Only, you can’t really call it a car.
Lewis Hamilton Reprimanded for Tokyo Joyride in Nissan GT-R
Earlier last week, Mercedes F1 star Lewis Hamilton posted a video of his experience taking a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R for a midnight run through the streets of Tokyo, zooming through the city’s infamous Expressways and ripping donuts in the parking lot with fumes seeping out of the gearbox. “I only like to drive on track, but I make exceptions,” Hamilton writes in the caption for the video.
2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 vs. 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
From the December 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Once it was established that high-performance SUVs were not an oxymoron, there was only one direction to go: up. More speed, quicker acceleration, greater grip, more tenacious braking, and—most of all—higher prices. At Porsche, the progression of high-test versions with more horsepower and compound badge extensions has led to the 2022 Cayenne Turbo GT, a veritable sport-utility weapon capable of amazing things on the track, up to and including the vaunted Nürburgring.
Ferrari Stops Taking Orders on 2023 Purosangue SUV Because of Two-Year Wait
In a series of events that should be surprising to absolutely no one, the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue is a runaway hit for the Italian supercar maker. In fact, the company’s first SUV is so popular that Ferrari has reportedly stopped taking orders for it. Wait time for some customers has reached the two-year mark.
Ferrari 296 GTB wins 'Supercar of the Year' at the TopGear.com Awards 2022
London, 30 November 2022 – Ferrari's first V6-mid-engined hybrid, the 296 GTB, has won the coveted title of 'Supercar of the Year' in the TopGear.com Awards 2022, which took place at White City House, next to the iconic BBC Television Centre, last night. This brings Ferrari's tally of Top Gear Awards to 19 awards in 19 years, 7 of which have been for the Supercar of the Year.
This Ferrari SF90 Belittles A BMW M1000 RR Superbike In A Drag Race
The SF90 Stradale is Ferrari’s depiction of a hybrid hypercar that is both incredibly fast and efficient. While it has a lot of hybrid components, it is still lightweight and is the fastest Ferrari ever in the 0-60 sprint, clocking in at under two seconds. However, superbikes are quicker than their four-wheel counterparts in straight-line acceleration given that they are lighter and have better power-to-weight ratios. To prove which is better, the folks from Carwow brought a Ferrari SF90 Stradale and a BMW M1000 RR to go head-to-head in a quarter-mile run.
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Street-Spotted: Peugeot 406 Coupe
The Peugeot 406 sedan may have simply been just another French sedan, one we enjoyed seeing in Ronin, among other films, but the 406 coupe was a different beast altogether—and one that warrants a closer look, especially since they're not very plentiful in North America at the moment. The...
The new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato: the super sports car that goes beyond
The first all-terrain super sports car with V10 engine and all-wheel drive makes its debut at Miami Art Basel. Automobili Lamborghini presents the new Huracán Sterrato1 at Art Basel, Miami Beach: the first super sports car designed for maximum driving pleasure even away from the asphalt on loose or dirt surfaces, reinterpreting the very concept of sportiness and emphasizing the brand principles of brave, authentic and unexpected.
Rolls-Royce Unveils World’s First Aero Engine Running on Hydrogen
Rolls-Royce has teamed up with easyJet for a cutting-edge development in aviation transportation. The two companies announced that they’ve successfully pulled off the first run on a modern aero engine on hydrogen, making them first in the world to accomplish the feat. According to Rolls-Royce, the two companies aimed...
Stellantis relaunches Lancia as all-electric marque, teases radical EV design
Italian automotive brand Lancia is experiencing a new renaissance in its 116 year history, and it involves going all electric. During a “Design Day” event today, the Stellantis subsidiary kicked off a ten year strategy that will introduce three bespoke Lancia EVs between 2024-2028. While it didn’t share any glimpse of its future EVs, Lancia did share an interesting looking automotive sculpture that encompasses the radical design we will see in all three of the future models. See more below.
2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint: An Affordably Attractive Alternative Luxury SUV
Is the Sprint model of the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio the right choice for you? Find out what this luxury SUV brings to the table. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint: An Affordably Attractive Alternative Luxury SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Italian car company Lancia is being reborn as an EV-only brand
Lancia, the Italian car company owned by Stellantis alongside Fiat, Chrysler, Citroën, Vauxhall, and Peugeot, is being revived as an electric car brand. The company announced plans to produce three electric vehicles between 2024 and 2028: a new Ypsilon, new Delta, and an unnamed “new flagship.” The brand is also getting a new logo, the eighth in its 116-year long history, which harks back to its 1957 design.
Lewis Hamilton hoons an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R in Japan
Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton is known for his love of collecting cars, but is a 1990s-era Nissan about to join his fleet?. It could be the case if the car we’re talking about is an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, which has experienced soaring values in recent years. The...
Nike Cortez Surfaces in "Running Rabbit" lllustrations
Following the release of the highly-anticipated sacai collaboration, Sportswear now readies its classic Cortez silhouette in a “Running Rabbit” colorway. Arriving as part of a larger collection, the upcoming pairs are dressed in an old-school mix of “Wheat Gold,” “White,” “Coconut Milk,” “Pale Vanilla,” “Monarch,” and “Ale Brown.”
Cristiano Ronaldo's Car Collection: Supercars Fit for a Superstar
In the world of professional soccer (football, for the rest of the world), superstars don't get much bigger than Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has played for some of the sport's biggest names, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. His career earnings have surpassed $1 billion, and he has not been afraid to spend lavishly on things that he loves.
