The SF90 Stradale is Ferrari’s depiction of a hybrid hypercar that is both incredibly fast and efficient. While it has a lot of hybrid components, it is still lightweight and is the fastest Ferrari ever in the 0-60 sprint, clocking in at under two seconds. However, superbikes are quicker than their four-wheel counterparts in straight-line acceleration given that they are lighter and have better power-to-weight ratios. To prove which is better, the folks from Carwow brought a Ferrari SF90 Stradale and a BMW M1000 RR to go head-to-head in a quarter-mile run.

1 DAY AGO