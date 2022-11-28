Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
hypebeast.com
99%IS- Delivers Drop 1 of Its VOL.17 "I am 99%. From 1%." Collection
Originally revealed back in August, 99%IS- has now release Drop 1 of its VOL.17 “I am 99%. From 1%.” collection. Helping kick off the 10th anniversary of the label designed by Bajowoo, the expansive range serves to cover both the Fall/Winter 2022 and Spring/Summer 2023 seasons. Comprised of...
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey"
2023 looks to be yet another promising year for Nike and Jordan Brand as rumors and first looks at their upcoming lineups continue to excite the sneaker world. One of the latest to emerge, the Air Jordan 11 is set to remix its iconic “Cool Grey” by utilizing its low-top style in a new “Cement Grey” colorway.
intheknow.com
8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
The 20 Best Shoulder Bags From Luxury Designer Brands That Elevate Any Look
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Just like luxury tote bags, designer shoulder bags should play an essential role in your designer handbag rotation. Firstly, the best shoulder bags of the season are a must-have for their versatility. These luxury shoulder bags allow you to carry them hands-free, and whether you’re after a long or short strap, a bucket style, or a baguette version, there are endless options. Shoulder bags are a surefire way to elevate your look with minimal effort. “I am a big fan of the long strap shoulder bags this season, especially the bucket silhouette! The versatility of a long strap makes this bag easy to pair for any occasion. I recommend utilizing the longer strap to create a crossbody when you’re on the go or wear it on your shoulder for a more structured and sophisticated look,” says Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director of Shopbop.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
hypebeast.com
Our Legacy Recasts Its Fall 2022 Campaign As Box Tees
This past August, Stockholm-based brand Our Legacy launched its Fall 2022 collection with a campaign shot by Thomas Hauser. Now, the brand is recasting the campaign as limited edition box tees. Appearing in crisp white, the shirts feature three images from the Fall 2022 campaign on the front. On the...
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Following the inaugural release of its Ultimo 2022 range, Palace is now readying the drop of the Week 2 drop of its Holiday 2022 collection. The Week 2 release for the season features outerwear, sweatshirts, pants, caps, and beanies. The Holiday 2022 Week 2 release is led by the warm...
Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne
LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
hypebeast.com
WE11DONE's SS23 "Rough Strokes" Collection Balances Revolt and Seduction
For Spring/Summer 2023, Seoul-based design label WE11DONE sought to explore the campy collision between punk sensibilities and the French modernist paintings of Édouard Manet. Titled “Rough Strokes,” the collection specifically pays respect to the Impressionist artist’s famed work, Le Déjeuner sur l’herbe, with a contemporary, postmodernist agenda.
Hypebae
Patta x Tommy Hilfiger Pay Homage to '90s New York Culture
Tommy Hilfiger and Patta have reunited once again, this time to celebrate the hip hop titans of New York in the ’90s. Home to the genre’s most powerful voices, the campaign mixes the new generation with the old as its music video stars Wiki, MIKE and The Alchemist. Shot by unstoppable Gen Z photographer Quil Lemons, the video is fittingly set in the concrete jungle, delivering a new song written by Wiki and MIKE. Fans of the artists will be excited to find a 12” vinyl alongside the apparel. Donning pieces from the collection, the collaborative launch includes nostalgic garments reimagined through a modern lens.
hypebeast.com
King Kennedy Releases Tactical Boots Made From Persian Rug Scraps
Mikael Kennedy has built a name for himself in the fashion industry by being the go-to contact for sourcing and crafting one-of-a-kind Persian rugs. And this season, he’s taking his craft back into the realm of footwear to generate a collection of limited-edition tactical boots that are all made from antique rugs woven in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Get The Look On A Budget: Rihanna's Over-The-Knee Boots
What is the best way to tell if a trend is in style? If Rihanna is wearing it, obviously. Known for her looks, which are always on trend and excruciatingly cool, The CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner and Fenty Beauty founder turned heads when she took to the streets of New York wearing over-the-knee boots.
hypebeast.com
On Keeps Things Moving With Its New Cloudaway "Smoky Quartz" Sneaker
Hot on the heels of its recently-dropped “Lumos” collection — which was packed with technical running garments — Swiss sportswear brand On has just presented a new limited-edition running shoe in the form of the Cloudaway “Smoky Quartz.”. Traditionally, On is best known for supplying...
hypebeast.com
Rising Manchester Brand SKITZO Reveals Its "Urban Tetris" Collection for FW22
Emerging Manchester-based label SKITZO has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it explores the versatility of denim. Throughout Manchester, there’s an abundance of labels that are representing the rainy city to the fullest. For example, Drama Call and Clints are driving fans into frenzies with their off-the-cuff release tactics for their oversized, skate-influenced designs. Elsewhere, Gramm is continuing to break the mold of technical fashion with luminous color palettes, and now SKITZO is experimenting with denim like never before.
