Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Compensation awarded after wind farm worker froze to death
The family of a security guard who froze to death at a Scottish wind farm has been given a six-figure sum of compensation. Ronnie Alexander, 74, died in hospital after being found lying in snow at the site near New Cumnock, East Ayrshire. A construction company and his employer were...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
British expat died in jet ski tragedy on Ghana lake: Father-of-three, 49, 'fell and hit head as he raced over water while family watched form riverbank'
A British expat drowned in a river in Ghana after falling from a jet-ski, an inquest heard today. Iwan Gwyn, 49, a married quantity surveyor of Pontllyfni, died on December 30 while relaxing with friends and family in Africa where he had lived, coroner Sarah Riley said. Gwyn was jet-skiing...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Family claim Rotherham Hospital delays led to death of boy
A five-year-old boy who died after being sent home from a hospital could have been saved if he was treated earlier, his family has claimed. Yusuf Mahmud Nazir's uncle said he had "begged" staff at Rotherham Hospital to treat his nephew's severe throat infection with intravenous antibiotics. He said he...
Yeovilton: Royal Navy raising cash to rescue stray puppy
Royal Navy aviators are raising funds to bring a stray puppy they befriended while deployed in Montenegro home to the UK. Aircrew and engineers from 845 Naval Air Squadron found the dog during a storm and named her KT. The Navy fliers plan to bring the puppy to their home...
Staffordshire Police collect 120 knives in Operation Sceptre
Police in Staffordshire have collected 120 knives in a two-week campaign. Operation Sceptre saw surrender bins placed in Burton upon Trent, Cannock, Hanley and Longton police stations as well as Hanley Fire Station. Officers also carried out a series of weapon sweeps and stop and searches, with four arrests made.
Birmingham QE trainee doctor belittled at work, inquest told
A trainee doctor who took her own life told paramedics shortly before she died not to transport her to the hospital where she worked, an inquest heard. It emerged in proceedings that Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), had told her parents she had been belittled by consultants there.
Brighton Marathon: Council issues licence to London event organisers
Organisers of the London Marathon are set to take over the Brighton race after the company that runs it hit serious financial difficulties. A "plan" agreed by the local council is for a three-year deal initially, with an option of an extra two. Councillor Martin Osbourne said he was sure...
Azeem Akhtar: Essex appoint board member as club chairman
Essex have appointed board member Azeem Akhtar as their new chairman. Akhtar, a former Sport England board member, is lead customer chief technology officer for BT Global and succeeds interim chair John Stephenson. Essex were warned by the England and Wales Cricket Board in May for failing to meet board...
Frome crash: Student has 'potentially life-changing' injuries
A student remains in hospital with "potentially life-changing" injuries after a coach overturned, police said. Emergency services were called to the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, at about 15:35GMT on Monday. A small number of students from Frome College were injured and taken to hospital. All but one...
Stoke-on-Trent families given food vouchers for Christmas break
Some families in Stoke-on-Trent will get supermarket vouchers this Christmas to help with the cost of living. Parents of children on free school meals or with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) will receive £50. They are part of £2m of funding from Stoke-on-Trent City Council and can...
Cranes fledge young on Suffolk coast for the first time
Two cranes have become the first ever recorded pair to fledge young on the Suffolk coast, a wildlife charity said. The RSPB said the birds successfully raised two chicks at its relatively new Snape Wetlands Nature Reserve. It said it was a great achievement and it hoped it "kick starts"...
Eastbourne tops list of best 15 places to visit in the UK
Eastbourne has been named the best place to visit in the UK in 2023. The list, compiled by Time Out, covered the top 15 UK destinations for visiting next year, with Birmingham and Cardigan in West Wales winning second and third places respectively. Local experts nationwide were consulted to decide on the British cities, towns and regions worth making the trip to. “These are places with thriving food, drink and arts scenes,” says Time Out. “ They’re cities with big cultural openings and spectacular new hotels. And they all have at least one huge event (and in many cases, several)...
Dorset illegal puppy farmers ordered to pay £150,000
Two illegal puppy farmers have been ordered to pay back profits amounting to nearly £150,000. William Perriton, 44, and Rebecca Heath, 42, previously pleaded guilty to running an unlicensed farm, causing an animal unnecessary suffering and failing to meet the needs of animals. The pair, from Three Legged Cross,...
Forty-hour ambulance waits as NHS delays worsen
More than 10,000 ambulances a week are caught in queues of at least an hour outside accident-and-emergency units in England, a BBC News analysis shows. The total - the highest since records began, in 2010 - means one in eight crews faced delays on this scale by mid-November. Paramedics warned...
Queen Elizabeth University Hospital records worst A&E waiting times
Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital has recorded the worst A&E waiting time figures on record, with almost two-thirds of patients waiting more than four hours to be seen. Across Scotland emergency department waiting times for the week ending 20 November were the second worst since the recording system began in...
