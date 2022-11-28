Read full article on original website
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
NECN
Over 50 Apple Watches Stolen From Best Buy in Manchester, NH
Police say they believe a "highly organized" group is involved in the recent theft of more than 50 Apple Watches from a Best Buy store in Manchester, New Hampshire. They said they are looking to identify three people who they believe are involved in the theft of the watches, which are valued at over $17,000.
businessnhmagazine.com
Margaritas Mexican Restaurants Reinvigorates its Brand
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Portsmouth. (Judi Currie) As restaurants struggle through staffing shortages, increasing food prices and the possibility of an economic downturn, one New England chain is redoubling its efforts to be a top competitor. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants, a 35-year-old restaurant and bar with 25 locations through the Northeast,...
manchesterinklink.com
Final Stages of Bridge Work on I-93 in Manchester
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) is in the final stages of construction for the bridge preservation project on the bridges over Wellington Road and Stevens Pond. Paving, striping, and guardrail work is taking place and will require several daytime lane closures and traffic shifts over the next two weeks.
NECN
Man Stabbed in Hand During Thanksgiving Eve Bar Dispute in Manchester, NH
A man was allegedly stabbed in the hand during a dispute at a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, over Thanksgiving weekend. Manchester police said they responded to Catholic Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, police said they found a man...
WCVB
Here's what the Prince and Princess of Wales said when they arrived in Boston
BOSTON — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday afternoon in Boston. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker greeted the couple at Boston Logan International Airport, where they arrived aboard a commercial British Airways flight. Upon landing, William...
WMUR.com
Manchester woman missing for 41 years last seen with killer Terry Rasmussen, also known as 'Bob Evans'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been 41 years since a Manchester woman was reported missing and investigators still don't know what happened to her. Denise Beaudin was 23 years old when she vanished. She was last seen by family on Thanksgiving in 1981, with her boyfriend, then-37-year-old Terry Rasmussen. Officials...
WMUR.com
Fritz Wetherbee: Walter Long, Nashua
Ever hear of Walter Long? He was a movie star from Nashua NH, I’ll tell you the story on New Hampshire Chronicle.
NECN
NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill
After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
WMUR.com
Deaths of 2 adults investigated in New London
NEW LONDON, N.H. — Police and the New Hampshire attorney general's office are investigating the untimely deaths of two people at a home in New London. Little information has been released, including the names of the two adults. Officials with the attorney general's office said Tuesday there is no...
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston
BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
macaronikid.com
WHERE TO SEE HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022
Bundle up, grab your coco to go and hop in the car! These local holiday light displays are worth the drive! Don't see your favorite display listed? Let us know! Email me at: karynm@macaronikid.com. WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022. Amherst. 10 Waterview Dr. 18 Captain Danforth...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Modern Mountainside Cabin in New Hampshire
You won't want to miss out on the beautiful views this home offers, best enjoyed from the hot tub that comes with the property. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,295,000. Size: 2,496 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms:...
NECN
Two Found Dead in New London, New Hampshire
Two people were found dead in New London, New Hampshire Tuesday and an investigation is underway. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office described the deaths as "untimely" and said only that the victims are adults. The investigation is ongoing and there is no known risk to the public. Autopsies will...
WCVB
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river
Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
whdh.com
Mass. man wins $2M lottery prize on ticket sold in Sterling
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Sterling man has won a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. Fredi Rubio chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased...
Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
NECN
Alleged Shoe Thief Injured Falling Down Escalator While Fleeing Store
A man who allegedly tried to steal items from a shoe store in New Hampshire on Tuesday was apprehended by police after he injured himself falling down an escalator while attempting to flee the store. Manchester police said they were called to Off Broadway Shoes on March Avenue on Tuesday...
newscentermaine.com
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
