ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Maryland Christmas Show ends 39th season, bringing Christmas spirit to Frederick

By Mikayla Newton
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4lHg_0jPZI20x00

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — With just 28 days until Christmas, the 39th annual Maryland Christmas Show is bringing artists, craftsmen and mom and pop-like businesses together under one roof for the Christmas season.

This year, there were about 110 vendors.

“My mom and dad started years ago — and then I’ve helped mom for the last couple years, so we like to do the Christmas stuff and find vintage things and add our own spin to them,” said vendor Michele Key.

Some visitors have been coming to the Christmas show for years and say it gets them in the Christmas spirit.

“I’ve been coming here for like five years now. We come to see Santa Claus and get some pictures,” said visitor Lourdes Sanchez.

“I traditionally buy an ornament every single year for family and for me to build our tree,” said visitor Katie Carmack.

The Maryland Christmas Show is one of the only Christmas shows that stayed open during the pandemic, and some vendors who say they have participated in the show, multiple years, said the crowd gets better each year.

“It’s wonderful to see repeat customers and it’s wonderful to meet new customers and friends,” said vendor Catherine Beatty.

Sunday was the last day of the 39th season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Teen collects teddy bears for hospitalized children

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Taylor Putterman’s favorite stuffed animal, Ruffy, is a big part of what inspired her to collect and donate teddy bears to children in hospitals. “I wanted to do something because I’m very grateful to be able to be with my family for Christmas and I know some of these […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Business Monthly

Life Time open at Annapolis Town Center

Life Time has opened its fourth Maryland athletic club at Annapolis Town Center. The new facility features a full spectrum of health and wellness activities, starting with programming for kids through specialized ARORA programming for active agers. Highlights of the new Life Time Annapolis destination include:. ● Unlimited access to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

7 Family-Friendly Holiday Excursions and Winter Trips

Approximate drive time from Arlington: 2 hours, 15 minutes (145 miles) It’s always 84 degrees inside the water park at Great Wolf Lodge, regardless of the temperature outside, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip the white stuff during your visit. In mid-November, the resort launched Snowland, a seasonal celebration with lights, trees, snowflakes and themed activities, from songs to crafts. Visits to the resort include unlimited time in the water park, which features a large wave pool and fast slides for older kids, and a cub pool for swimmers who are just starting out. Youngsters can also enjoy free activities such as daily kids’ yoga, shows and art projects, and a nightly story time and dance party to get the last few wiggles out—plus on-site bowling, an arcade and other family fun for additional fees. Soon, the DMV will soon have yet another Great Wolf option; a new lodge is set to open in Perryville, Maryland, in August 2023. Insider tip: Cyber Monday often offers deep discounts on rooms. // 549 E. Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg, Virginia.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation

Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Kitchen Fire in Gaithersburg; Teachers Way and East Diamond Avenue Closed

Update: East Diamond Avenue has been opened at this time. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a kitchen fire in Gaithersburg on Wednesday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, firefighters responded to the 100blk of Teachers Way near N. Summit Ave around 9am. The fire was located in the kitchen on the third floor of the building. The fire originated on the stove top and there was minor extension to cabinets. The fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries reported.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo ranked among best Christmas light displays in US

WASHINGTON - ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo is ranked among the best Christmas light displays in the nation, according to a new report by U.S. News. The online report ranked the 23 best Christmas light displays in the country. In the Northeast region, ZooLights ranked in the top five along with the Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Dyker Heights and the Bronx Zoo holiday light displays in New York, and Koziar's Christmas Village in Pennsylvania.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Women-Owned Vet Group To Open Clinic in Frederick, Md.

Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, a women-owned veterinary practice, is expanding to Frederick, Md. The company, which has a clinic in Richmond, Va., has inked a 20,000-square-foot lease at 7330 Guilford Drive, which will serve as both a clinic and offices for the company. The property is part of...
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)

Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

Playful Pack is Coming to Germantown

Playful Pack, a daycare and boarding facility for dogs, is coming to The Shops at Seneca Meadows in Germantown, taking over the location that was previously home to ‘For Eyes’ two stores down from Panera (near Wegmans). The doggy daycare has locations in Northern Virginia and Annapolis, as well as an upcoming location in Rockville. Playful Pack offers the following services and features, including:
GERMANTOWN, MD
chainstoreage.com

Dulles Town Center adds eight tenants for the holidays

Retail real estate experts say that A-class malls with great addresses and demographics will continue to draw tenants, and that’s the case with Dulles Town Center in Dulles, Va. The 1.4 million-sq.-ft. super-regional mall is a fixture in Loudoun County, one of the fastest growing and most prosperous regions...
DULLES, VA
ggwash.org

Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?

Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Deck Fire Monday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in the 3900blk of Denfield Ave, near Brandywine Street, in Kensington on Monday, November 28 around 8am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire appeared to have started on the exterior (deck) and extended to the house. The fire has been extinguished and all occupants are out of the home. EMS is transporting one adult (civilian) with non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
KENSINGTON, MD
abc27.com

New pediatric therapy facility coming to Franklin County

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Leg Up Farm is currently holding a campaign fundraiser, in hopes of raising $5.8 million to construct a new therapeutic facility in Fayetteville, Franklin County. Leg Up Farm is a pediatric therapy center that cares for approximately 500 patients every year – with their patients...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

DC News Now

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy