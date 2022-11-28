Maryland Christmas Show ends 39th season, bringing Christmas spirit to Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — With just 28 days until Christmas, the 39th annual Maryland Christmas Show is bringing artists, craftsmen and mom and pop-like businesses together under one roof for the Christmas season.

This year, there were about 110 vendors.

“My mom and dad started years ago — and then I’ve helped mom for the last couple years, so we like to do the Christmas stuff and find vintage things and add our own spin to them,” said vendor Michele Key.

Some visitors have been coming to the Christmas show for years and say it gets them in the Christmas spirit.

“I’ve been coming here for like five years now. We come to see Santa Claus and get some pictures,” said visitor Lourdes Sanchez.

“I traditionally buy an ornament every single year for family and for me to build our tree,” said visitor Katie Carmack.

The Maryland Christmas Show is one of the only Christmas shows that stayed open during the pandemic, and some vendors who say they have participated in the show, multiple years, said the crowd gets better each year.

“It’s wonderful to see repeat customers and it’s wonderful to meet new customers and friends,” said vendor Catherine Beatty.

Sunday was the last day of the 39th season.

