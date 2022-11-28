Read full article on original website
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Meet 8 new cars from the LA Auto Show, where the electric future is rolling out to the public
The show featured not only a slew of EVs but the presence of companies that will keep all these new cars juiced up.
Carscoops
VW’s Upcoming Scout EVs Could Be Built By Foxconn Or Magna Steyr
Volkswagen is gearing up for the introduction-slash-revival of the Scout brand and predictably it is looking for partners. According to the latest reports from Germany, VW is in talks with Foxconn about manufacturing Scout EVs in the US. Citing sources from within VW, the German publication Automobilwoche reports that the...
dcnewsnow.com
Report: VW in talks with Foxconn to make Scout electric SUVs
Volkswagen is in talks with Foxconn to build electric pickup trucks and SUVs for its Scout brand, according to a recent Reuters report. VW said in May that it would reintroduce the Scout name, which originated with the classic International Harvester Scout, one of the earliest SUVs. While that first Scout was just one model, VW envisions an entire brand aimed specifically at the U.S. market. It plans to show prototypes in 2023 and start production in 2026.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Loses CR’s Recommendation Over Quality
Ford Motor Company can’t be too happy about how its vehicles fared in the 2022 automotive reliability survey conducted by Consumer Reports. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford vehicles experienced more problems than last year, resulting in the brand dropping four spots when compared to 2021. That said, Lincoln rose 14 spots, all thanks to improved ratings for the Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Nautilus. The same cannot be said for the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Bronco Sport, as both vehicles are two of seven vehicles that the publication no longer recommends, based on problems its members are having with the duo.
Autoweek.com
2023 Toyota Prius Aims to Dominate Hybrid Market—More than Ever
The Toyota Prius is all-new for 2023, with a new chassis, drivetrain, and features across the hybrid family. Based on the TNGA-C platform, both the Prius and Prius Prime share a futuristic, aerodynamic design, backed up by a significant increase in electrified 2.0-liter four-cylinder power, up to 196 hp and 220 hp, respectively.
The Verge
Italian car company Lancia is being reborn as an EV-only brand
Lancia, the Italian car company owned by Stellantis alongside Fiat, Chrysler, Citroën, Vauxhall, and Peugeot, is being revived as an electric car brand. The company announced plans to produce three electric vehicles between 2024 and 2028: a new Ypsilon, new Delta, and an unnamed “new flagship.” The brand is also getting a new logo, the eighth in its 116-year long history, which harks back to its 1957 design.
fordauthority.com
Majority Of Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Are New To Brand, EVs
As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the Ford Mustang Mach-E recently achieved a milestone after 150,000 units of the EV crossover have rolled off the assembly line at the Cuautitlán Assembly plant in Mexico. This notable achievement is even more important in the grand scheme of things, as Ford aims to build 600,000 EVs annually across the globe by the end of 2023, a number that will swell to two million by 2026 following a two billion dollar investment. However, there are some more interesting tidbits of information related to the Mach-E that clearly show its importance to the Ford brand in general.
Vietnam's VinFast SUVs Are Officially On Their Way To The US
At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast told CarBuzz it would officially start selling cars in the United States. VinFast will follow through on that promise, as the first batch of vehicles is currently on a ship heading toward a port in California. The first 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded onto the Silver Queen charter ship and will arrive in the US 20 days after leaving the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
torquenews.com
JD Power Says Jeep Wagoneer Will Hold its Value the Best Among Large SUVS
JD Power is out with its Best Residual Value Awards and the Jeep Wagoneer tops the field of big luxury SUVs. The new rating is a big deal in the highly competitive big SUV market. J.D. Power says the recently re-introduced Jeep Wagoneer is the best Large SUV when it...
Best Used Toyota Prius Model Years According to CarComplaints
Per GoodCarBadCar, there are five used Toyota hybrid car model years that stood out and four years to avoid. The post Best Used Toyota Prius Model Years According to CarComplaints appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Biden hosts Macron amid friction over US climate law
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the longstanding U.S.-French relationship — but these are friends with differences. The French president is using his visit to Washington to sharply criticize aspects of the U.S. president’s signature climate law as a bad deal for Europe.
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
