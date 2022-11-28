ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kremlin Denies Russians Are About to Withdraw From Nuclear Plant; ‘Ugly' Clash Erupts Between Kyiv Officials

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC
NBC Miami
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Video Shows Ukraine Destroy Three Russian Tanks as Putin's Soldiers Flee

New combat footage continues to emerge from the battlefield in Ukraine, with a recent video showing a successful strike on Russian tanks. The clip was posted to Twitter by the official account of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Saturday. Roughly 2 minutes in length, the video is shot from a birds-eye view and shows a convoy of three Russian tanks making their way through the Ukrainian countryside.
Newsweek

Western Soldiers Using Ukraine War as 'Safari' To Hunt Russians, Envoy Says

Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. has claimed that foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine's forces were "hunting" Russians fighting in the war. Anatoly Antonov, a former deputy defense minister who has been the Russian envoy to Washington since 2017, told the Izvestia newspaper that "criminals" and "mercenaries" had joined the fight against Moscow's forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 secondsVolume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two...
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers May Leave Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, But Are 'Stealing Everything They See'

The Russian army appears to be preparing to abandon its position at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, but not without "stealing everything" in the area, according to an Energoatom official. Speaking on the national joint 24/7 newscast, Peter Kotin, president of the national nuclear energy company Energoatom, said there were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy