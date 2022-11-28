ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Baldwin High victim of statewide ‘school shooting hoax’

MILLEDGEVILE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin High School is the latest campus to be the victim of a statewide school shooting hoax, according to the Baldwin County School District. A news release from the school district states that the Milledgeville Police Department received a call about an active shooter at...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Washington County to hold anti-violence event

Saturday afternoon the Gazebo in Washington County is going to be the location of a very important event. It will be the latest in the series of Stop the Violence events to be held in Washington County. The event was started by Pastor Carl Williams as a partnership between several churches and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Complaint leads to drug, gun arrests at Macon home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A complaint about a Macon home leads to a couple arrested on gun and drug charges. On November 28th, investigators were checking out a complaint at a home on Brigham Street in Macon. When investigators arrived, they found 38-year-old Christian Kuntz walking away from the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Three arrested for breaking into cars in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thursday, November 25, 2022, arrests were made of 3 individuals by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, regarding a recent string of Entering Automobile cases that occurred at four subdivisions in South Monroe County. The individuals were committing these crimes during the early mornings by checking for unlocked vehicles. A total of 12 vehicles were entered in all.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Man killed in single vehicle accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic collision that occurred in the 5800 block of Thomaston Road. According to a press release it happened around 2:00a.m., Sunday morning. It was reported that a driver of a vehicle was headed...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Motorcyclists dies in crash along I-16 in Twiggs County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monday morning crash in Twiggs County leaves a motorcyclists dead. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30am at Exit 27 (Highway 358) and Interstate 16 in Twiggs County. The preliminary investigation shows a tractor trailer was turning right after exiting the interstate. The tractor trailer failed to yield and the motorcycle collided with the rear end of the tractor trailer.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Full camera enforcement of Macon-Bibb school speed limits resumes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students are back from Thanksgiving Break, and Macon-Bibb County is reminding drivers they’ll pay the price for speeding in school zones using automated cameras. The cameras are in six school zones and will be active during school zone hours. So far, cameras have been...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Houston County School District adding more school resource officers

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —If your child attends a school in Houston County, you might see an increase in police presence. That’s because the Houston County School District is expanding its School Resource Officer Program to all schools. Walter Stephens, the Executive Director of School Operations, says the...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County School District addresses ‘trending social media threats’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is alerting the community there have been no active shooters at Bibb County schools Wednesday. The school district says it is aware of trending phone calls and social media threats of active shooters at schools throughout the state and the Southeastern U.S.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

One dead after accident on I-16

TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fatal accident led to all lanes of I-16 being blocked for several hours Monday. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident happened around 6:30 in the morning when a motorcycle and a semi truck collided near mile marker 27. The accident is under investigation.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon Volunteer Clinic receives improvements to women’s health room

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Volunteer Clinic (MVC) unveiled its newly refurbished women’s health exam room Tuesday thanks to funding from a three-year, $75,000 grant from MetroPower. Macon Volunteer Clinic will now be able to help even more patients. The first year of the grant funding helped...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb Schools approve construction of new Springdale Elementary School

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is moving forward with the construction of a new Springdale Elementary School. Media Specialist Meagin Jiles says a lot of memories lie within the walls of Springdale, from attending the school as a 6-year-old to now teaching there. She says hearing...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

GCSU prepares for annual ‘Hanging of the Greens’ Christmas event

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Christmas season is here, and communities around Middle Georgia are preparing to showcase their holiday lights. Georgia College and State University is preparing to celebrate the Christmas season with lights and holiday cheer with its annual “Hanging of the Greens.”. Daniel McDonald, the...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree project in full swing

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Christmas season is here, and it’s time to give back to children who may not get any gifts this year. The Salvation Army’s Project Angel Tree is in full swing in several locations in Middle Georgia. The organization says more than 1,200 angels...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

The Las Vegas Invitational debacle continues to show the divide in the treatment of men’s and women’s athletics

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Ten Division I women’s basketball programs from around the nation, including 5th ranked Indiana University and the Mercer Bears, gathered at the Mirage Hotel and Casino for the Las Vegas Invitational, looking to get a few quality games in during the Thanksgiving Break. They got the gameplay, but the rest was far from quality.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy