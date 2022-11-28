Read full article on original website
Schools in Warner Robins, Houston County safe after state-wide shooting threat hoax
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several state and area schools received threats Wednesday, but schools in Warner Robins and Houston County were spared. The Warner Robins Police Department issued a statement saying there had been no threats to schools. However, police said they were working with the Houston County...
Baldwin High victim of statewide ‘school shooting hoax’
MILLEDGEVILE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin High School is the latest campus to be the victim of a statewide school shooting hoax, according to the Baldwin County School District. A news release from the school district states that the Milledgeville Police Department received a call about an active shooter at...
Washington County to hold anti-violence event
Saturday afternoon the Gazebo in Washington County is going to be the location of a very important event. It will be the latest in the series of Stop the Violence events to be held in Washington County. The event was started by Pastor Carl Williams as a partnership between several churches and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Complaint leads to drug, gun arrests at Macon home
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A complaint about a Macon home leads to a couple arrested on gun and drug charges. On November 28th, investigators were checking out a complaint at a home on Brigham Street in Macon. When investigators arrived, they found 38-year-old Christian Kuntz walking away from the...
Three arrested for breaking into cars in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thursday, November 25, 2022, arrests were made of 3 individuals by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, regarding a recent string of Entering Automobile cases that occurred at four subdivisions in South Monroe County. The individuals were committing these crimes during the early mornings by checking for unlocked vehicles. A total of 12 vehicles were entered in all.
GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
Man killed in single vehicle accident
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic collision that occurred in the 5800 block of Thomaston Road. According to a press release it happened around 2:00a.m., Sunday morning. It was reported that a driver of a vehicle was headed...
Motorcyclists dies in crash along I-16 in Twiggs County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monday morning crash in Twiggs County leaves a motorcyclists dead. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30am at Exit 27 (Highway 358) and Interstate 16 in Twiggs County. The preliminary investigation shows a tractor trailer was turning right after exiting the interstate. The tractor trailer failed to yield and the motorcycle collided with the rear end of the tractor trailer.
Full camera enforcement of Macon-Bibb school speed limits resumes
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students are back from Thanksgiving Break, and Macon-Bibb County is reminding drivers they’ll pay the price for speeding in school zones using automated cameras. The cameras are in six school zones and will be active during school zone hours. So far, cameras have been...
Houston County School District adding more school resource officers
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —If your child attends a school in Houston County, you might see an increase in police presence. That’s because the Houston County School District is expanding its School Resource Officer Program to all schools. Walter Stephens, the Executive Director of School Operations, says the...
Bibb County School District addresses ‘trending social media threats’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is alerting the community there have been no active shooters at Bibb County schools Wednesday. The school district says it is aware of trending phone calls and social media threats of active shooters at schools throughout the state and the Southeastern U.S.
One dead after accident on I-16
TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fatal accident led to all lanes of I-16 being blocked for several hours Monday. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident happened around 6:30 in the morning when a motorcycle and a semi truck collided near mile marker 27. The accident is under investigation.
Macon Volunteer Clinic receives improvements to women’s health room
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Volunteer Clinic (MVC) unveiled its newly refurbished women’s health exam room Tuesday thanks to funding from a three-year, $75,000 grant from MetroPower. Macon Volunteer Clinic will now be able to help even more patients. The first year of the grant funding helped...
Bibb Schools approve construction of new Springdale Elementary School
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is moving forward with the construction of a new Springdale Elementary School. Media Specialist Meagin Jiles says a lot of memories lie within the walls of Springdale, from attending the school as a 6-year-old to now teaching there. She says hearing...
Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections seeing steady turnout during early voting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting for the runoff election is underway in Georgia. The Board of Elections Office in Macon-Bibb County is seeing about a 30-minute waiting period. The office began its early voting Saturday. Elections officials say more than 1,500 people had voted early as of Monday.
GCSU prepares for annual ‘Hanging of the Greens’ Christmas event
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Christmas season is here, and communities around Middle Georgia are preparing to showcase their holiday lights. Georgia College and State University is preparing to celebrate the Christmas season with lights and holiday cheer with its annual “Hanging of the Greens.”. Daniel McDonald, the...
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree project in full swing
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Christmas season is here, and it’s time to give back to children who may not get any gifts this year. The Salvation Army’s Project Angel Tree is in full swing in several locations in Middle Georgia. The organization says more than 1,200 angels...
The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Warner Robins vs. Cartersville
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After defeating Creekside 31-28 in overtime, the Warner Robins Demons are in the GHSA 5A State Playoffs Final Four, which sets up the End Zone Game of the Week between the Demons and Cartersville. The Demons will be playing for a chance to make...
The Las Vegas Invitational debacle continues to show the divide in the treatment of men’s and women’s athletics
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Ten Division I women’s basketball programs from around the nation, including 5th ranked Indiana University and the Mercer Bears, gathered at the Mirage Hotel and Casino for the Las Vegas Invitational, looking to get a few quality games in during the Thanksgiving Break. They got the gameplay, but the rest was far from quality.
