dallasexpress.com
A Bear of a Problem for Texans
As Texans prepare for fall to turn into winter, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is urging residents in certain regions of the state to practice bear safety and to report any bear sightings. Bears, specifically black bears, can be spotted in northeastern, southwestern, and western regions of the state, according to a press release from the TPWD.
dallasexpress.com
Respiratory Illnesses on the Rise in North Texas
From the flu to COVID-19 to RSV, hospitals across North Texas are witnessing an uptick in respiratory illnesses. It is challenging to gauge the extent of the spread of sickness in the region. While viruses can be detected via testing, there is no comprehensive picture of infection rates. For one, many people will contract a sickness and recover without ever consulting a doctor or having their illness identified.
dallasexpress.com
Holiday Side Hustles Become Small Businesses
It all began with a holiday side hustle, but for these North Texans, the side hustles have grown into small businesses. Daniel Usrey, the founder of Deck the Halls Lighting Services, started the company five years ago as a firefighter looking to make a little extra money around the holidays.
