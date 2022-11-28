Even with one fewer show on the Broadway boards, and overall attendance at the 33 productions down a smidge from the previous week, Broadway box office was up 22% during Thanksgiving week, scoring a plump $37,475,773 due to plumper holiday ticket prices. Not coincidentally, average ticket price was up 22% from the previous week, hitting $144.53 (compared to $118.45 for the week prior to Thanksgiving). Broadway attendance doesn’t typically skyrocket over the Thanksgiving holiday – that comes later, with Christmas and New Year’s – and 2022 was no different. Attendance for the 33 shows held steady from the week before, with...

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO