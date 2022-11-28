ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Thanksgiving Fattens Broadway Box Office As Holiday Week Ticket Prices Surge; Parades Showcase ‘Funny Girl’, ‘Lion King’, ‘Six’

Even with one fewer show on the Broadway boards, and overall attendance at the 33 productions down a smidge from the previous week, Broadway box office was up 22% during Thanksgiving week, scoring a plump $37,475,773 due to plumper holiday ticket prices. Not coincidentally, average ticket price was up 22% from the previous week, hitting $144.53 (compared to $118.45 for the week prior to Thanksgiving). Broadway attendance doesn’t typically skyrocket over the Thanksgiving holiday – that comes later, with Christmas and New Year’s – and 2022 was no different. Attendance for the 33 shows held steady from the week before, with...
You can see Prince William and Princess Kate in Boston; here’s where

If you’re a fan of the United Kingdom’s Royal family and are in Boston this week, there’s a chance you could see the Prince and Princess of Wales up close and in-person. Prince William and Princess Kate are making a trip to Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Dec. 2. The two founded the environmental prize in 2020, and the prize “aims to spotlight, support and scale groundbreaking solutions to our world’s most pressing environmental challenges,” according to PBS.
Distractify

Veteran Actress Marlo Thomas Returns to Film for 'A Magical Christmas Village'

Actress Margaret Julia "Marlo" Thomas's storied career in Hollywood is only second to her activism, especially for causes related to children. Marlo is best known for starring in the 1966 sitcom That Girl and her children's entertainment project Free to Be ... You and Me. She currently serves as the national outreach director for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, which her father, actor Danny Thomas, founded in 1962.
tvinsider.com

Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die

Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
Distractify

‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ Filming Locations: A Guide

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas will debut on the Hallmark Channel. The Blake Shelton executive produced project stars Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, and marks Tenille Townes’ film debut! Fans want to know more about Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, including where the movie was filmed, so here’s what we know.
UPI News

Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64. The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday. The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.
Deadline

‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ Gets Two-Month Broadway Reprieve, Sets New Closing Date

Broadway’s long-running The Phantom of the Opera, which has enjoyed a big box office upswing since announcing in September that it would close on February 18, won’t be making its exit quite so soon. Producer Cameron Mackintosh has given the show an eight-week extension, with a new closing date of April 16. Phantom‘s box office revitalization began quickly after the original closing announcement, with weekly grosses consistently rising from less than $900,000 pre-announcement to sell-out business of nearly $1.8 million for the week ending Nov. 20. Mackintosh said in a statement today, “The response to the news that The Phantom of the...
Looper

A 3rd Rock From The Sun Revival Might Be Next After That '90s Show

Bonnie and Terry Turner know full well how much goes into reviving a beloved old sitcom. According to an exclusive interview in Variety, the creators of "That '70s Show" were very much against the idea of bringing back their famed nostalgic creation. Only after persistent pestering and a substantial amount of lockdown pondering did they finally agree to a story for "That '90s Show," the long-awaited return to Point Place.
Distractify

Get to Know the Voices Behind 1964's 'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer'

You know Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus, and Mariah Carey as classic Christmas staples. But do you recall the most famous Christmas mascot of all?. Those who celebrate Christmas will certainly recall the tale of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The time-honored Christmas song first came about in 1939 from songwriter Johnny Marks, who based it on a children's book by Robert L. May. Since its debut, the song has been adapted into several Christmas tales, few more memorable than the 1964 claymation special.
