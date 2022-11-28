ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

Josh Kelly aims to claim British title this Friday night on UK TV

The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
BBC

Doddie Weir: Townsend, McGeechan, Telfer & Wright remember Scotland great

Doddie Weir was a legend on and off the pitch, as renowned for his top-class rugby career as his pioneering dedication in tackling motor neurone disease. He was also the life and soul of a party, a fighter, a prankster... and a prawn cocktail aficionado. Oh, and he was too wily to ever incur the infamous wrath of Jim Telfer.
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Ballygrifincottage can make a successful start to his career over regulation fences in the Jewson St Helens Novices' Chase at Haydock. As a multiple point-to-point winner in Ireland, chasing was always likely to be the seven-year-old's game, so it is credit to his latent ability that he managed to do so well over hurdles last term. The Stowaway gelding was thrown in at the deep end on his Rules debut at Cheltenham last December, but ran a fine race in Grade Two company to finish third behind Irish raider Blazing Khal. Ballygrifincottage went on to open his account on the Winter Million card at Lingfield in January and rounded off his campaign with a fair fourth in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.
SkySports

Thursday Tips

Lime Avenue looked a mare of some potential when winning on her racecourse debut and she can follow up in the Merry Wincanton Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Wincanton. Lime Avenue looked a mare of some potential when winning on her racecourse debut and she can follow up in the Merry Wincanton Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Wincanton. Owned by Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, the daughter of Walk In The Park is a half-sister to 2016 Irish National winner Rogue Angel, so she should come into her own over fences and when given the chance to go further. Her only run in public to date came at Chepstow in October in a mares' bumper and she looked in a different league to her 13 opponents.
The Independent

‘So come on!’: Nine-year-old gives impassioned message to Wales team ahead of England clash

A nine-year-old boy had a heartfelt message for the Wales national team ahead of their World Cup 2022 clash with England on 29 November.Preston, a pupil at Llangyfelach Primary in Swansea, told BBC Breakfast that the result didn’t matter as Wales had “made history” with their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.“It doesn’t matter if we win or lose, we’ve made history. We’ve overcome 64 years,” he said.“So come on!”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Southgate says both England and Wales are 'under pressure'England performance is ‘key’, Gareth Southgate says ahead of crucial Wales matchMarcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USA
The Independent

What time does England vs Wales kick off?

England can knock Wales out of the World Cup when they meet in the deciding fixture of Group B.Wales can also knock England out - but it would take a four-goal win against Gareth Southgate’s side and for one of Iran or the USA to win in the other fixture for the Three Lions to fail to reach the last 16.Wales will be out unless they beat England - but they would also need Iran and USA to draw.England will be hoping for an improved performance after being held to a 0-0 draw by USA last time out.Here’s everything...
SkySports

Pakistan vs England: Mark Wood ruled out of opening Test due to hip injury

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the opening Test against Pakistan due to a hip injury sustained at the T20 World Cup. Wood missed the semi-final and final of England's T20 World Cup triumph in Australia and was rested from last week's training camp in Abu Dhabi.
BBC

County Championship 2023: Champions Surrey to start next season at Lancashire

County champions Surrey will start the 2023 season with a repeat of last season's final game, a trip to Emirates Old Trafford to face Lancashire. Surrey, who won their 20th outright title in 2022, were beaten inside three days as Lancashire sealed the runners-up spot. Promoted Middlesex will start at...
SkySports

Barry Bannan interview: Sheffield Wednesday captain on creativity, ditching alcohol and ending his career at Hillsborough

No player in the top four divisions of English football has created more chances since the start of the 2019/20 season than Barry Bannan. Yes, you read that correctly. Over the course of the current season and the previous three, the Scot has carved out 372 opportunities, which is 22 more than Kevin De Bruyne (350) and 92 more than Trent Alexander-Arnold (280).

