ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Giroux scores on OT breakaway, Senators beat Kings 3-2

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2QdI_0jPZDGgB00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Claude Giroux scored on a breakaway 20 seconds into overtime, Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Sunday night.

Alex DeBrincat had a power-play goal, Cam Talbot made 25 saves and the Senators won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak in late October.

“When you play well, and you look after the game and you’re happy with your game but you didn’t get the result, it’s easy to go off page and start doing your own thing,” Giroux said. “But it’s good to know that we played the way we wanted to tonight and we have the result, so we know it works.”

Arthur Kaliyev scored two power-play goals for the Kings, winners of just one of their past five games. Kaliyev became the fifth Los Angeles player in the past decade to score twice on the man advantage in one period.

“He’s a great shot, and he knows where to be, and we just try to find him,” Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson said. “Today, he buried two, and it was good.”

Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 39 shots, and Phillip Danault had two assists, but Los Angeles did pick up at least one point for the seventh time in its past nine home games.

Giroux waited out Quick for his ninth goal on the breakaway set up by Tim Stutzle’s stretch pass. Stutzle had two assists, while Giroux had an assist for his fifth multipoint game of the season.

“I’m pretty sure it was a back-end saucer pass all the way down there. The whole goal was special,” Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot said. “G, what a move. And, obviously, it was big for us. It’s a lot of confidence for our group, and to see that we can do it that way, it’s big for us.”

Tkachuk’s 99th career goal was the only scoring of the first period. He jammed the puck in at the near post after Chabot’s shot deflected wide and caromed off the boards to put Ottawa up 1-0 at 4:55.

The power play became a factor in the second period, with Kaliyev striking twice with the man advantage to tie it. His first came midway through the period, but DeBrincat had his own power-play goal less than two minutes later to give the Senators a 2-1 lead.

Kaliyev then unleashed a blistering wrist shot from the right circle to tie it with 2:25 left in the middle period. It was his first career game with multiple power-play goals, and his six tallies on special teams leads Los Angeles.

“We needed something because we sure didn’t start the game very well,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “Power play, obviously, gave us some life. It gave us a chance to crawl back into the game. For as poorly as we were playing, it didn’t get away on us, so that was a good thing.”

UNUSUAL STOPPAGE

There was a lengthy delay midway through the first after a deflected shot by Kings D Sean Durzi cracked the kick plate along the bottom of the boards on the Zamboni tunnel before arena personnel were able to replace it.

WORTH NOTING

Kings F Gabe Vilardi, the team’s leading scorer with 11 goals, did not play because of an upper-body injury. He is day to day.

Senators: Host the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Kings: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Pierre Engvall lifts Leafs over Sharks

Pierre Engvall scored the go-ahead goal at 17:33 of the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs went on to defeat the visiting San Jose Sharks 3-1 Wednesday night. Engvall scored his third goal of the season from the right circle with assists from Alexander Kerfoot and David Kampf. Mitchell...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX Sports

Vesey, Goodrow lead Rangers to 3-1 win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jimmy Vesey and Barclay Goodrow gave New York a two-goal lead midway through the second period, and the Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Wednesday night. Chris Kreider also scored and Ryan Lindgren had three assists to help the Rangers snap a three-game skid...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects

With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Flyers

New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-3-4 record against the Metropolitan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Devin Booker scores 51 points in 3 quarters, Suns rout Bulls

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker made the Chicago Bulls pay for some mediocre defense with a couple early mid-range jumpers. Then he made a few more. And a few more. Suddenly, it was one of those nights for the Suns All-Star guard. “It felt like a double-sized rim out there,” Booker said. “If I rise up, it’s going in.” Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters, Deandre Ayton had 30 points and 14 rebounds and Phoenix stretched its winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory Wednesday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Islanders vs. Flyers prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022

The New York Islanders will take their turn as the visiting team in this matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The Isles beat Philadelphia at home just this past weekend to add to the growing woes of the Flyers. New York is moving in the opposite direction as well, as you’d learn more about below. Will the Islanders go 2-0 this season in their matchup versus Philadelphia? Or will the Flyers give John Tortorella something to smile about? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Islanders-Flyers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:30 PM ET.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Clarkson scores 33, Jazz beat Clippers to snap 5-game skid

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 points and nine rebounds. Jarred Vanderbilt added 14 points and 12 rebounds. John Wall finished with a season-high 26 points off the bench to lead Los Angeles. Reggie Jackson added 15 points for the Clippers, who lost despite outscoring Utah 65-22 in bench points. The Clippers erased a double-digit deficit with a 12-0 run midway through the second quarter and took a 45-43 lead on a tip-in basket from Ivica Zubac that punctuated the run.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Takeaways: Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Homecoming Results in Panthers Loss

The long-awaited Matthew Tkachuk Calgary homecoming went far from planned for him and his Florida Panthers. Panthers Get Embarrassed in Tkachuk’s Calgary Homecoming. The Panthers looked to right the ship against Calgary after their collapse against the Edmonton Oilers. But they ended up leaving with their tail between their legs after getting absolutely embarrassed 6-2 in front of the raucous Calgary crowd.
Yardbarker

'Ashamed' Igor Shesterkin, Rangers take on Senators

The New York Rangers will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night before the teams meet again on Friday in New York. The Rangers are coming off a 5-3 setback to visiting New Jersey on Monday after losing 4-3 to Edmonton and 3-2 to Anaheim. Ottawa is coming off a 3-2 overtime win against host Los Angeles on Sunday after knocking off the Ducks on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists and led by as many as 31 points midway through the third quarter before Toronto rallied, cutting the deficit to 113-102 with 5:30 left. But Williamson, who also had 10 rebounds, iced the game by igniting an 8-0 run over the next 1:27. He blocked a Pascal Siakam layup attempt at one end and finished with a dunk at the other. He then had steals on Toronto’s next two possessions, leading to another fast-break dunk and then a put-back layup by Dyson Daniels. Williamson capped the blitz by rebounding a missed layup and getting a quick put-back as the Pelicans extended their lead to 121-102 with 3:24 left.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Flyers snap ten-game skid; defeat Islanders 3-1

Last night, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders, 3-1. Snapping their ten-game losing streak, the Flyers have won their first game since November 8th, 2022. After an eventful final few minutes during Saturday’s game, which included some fights, that energy carried into the Wells Fargo Center. It took :07 for Zack MacEwen and Matt Martin to square off. A second after that fight, Nicolas Deslauriers and Ross Johnston dropped the gloves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Prospect Report: Holtz, Bahl, Filmon & More

The New Jersey Devils faced their first form of adversity since the first two games of the season when they lost 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs to end their 13-game winning streak. Fortunately, New Jersey responded by posting two wins against the Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals in what hopes to be the beginning of a new streak. In between, Alexander Holtz and Kevin Bahl were sent to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Wednesday (Nov. 23) where they made their presences felt immediately, before eventually being recalled back to New Jersey on Monday (Nov. 28).
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-3 Win vs. the Rangers – 11/28/22

On Nov. 28 the New Jersey Devils secured a comeback victory against the New York Rangers and earned their spot at the top of the league standings accumulating 38 points in 23 games. Additionally, they became the first team in NHL history to win 13 games in the month of November.
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Collins has school-record 20 assists in Saint Louis' win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yuri Collins broke his own school record with 20 assists and Saint Louis beat Tennessee State 80-63 on Wednesday night. Collins broke his own mark of 19 set against Boston College last season. He had only one turnover against the Tigers and has 93 assists versus 23 TOs this season. Javon Pickett scored 15 points with seven rebounds and three steals for the Billikens (6-2). Javonte Perkins scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Gibson Jimerson was 5 of 8 shooting to finish with 11 points. The Tigers (4-3) were led in scoring by Jr. Clay, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Zion Griffin added 10 points for Tennessee State. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. also recorded 10 points.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
583K+
Post
622M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy