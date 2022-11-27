Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
wrestletalk.com
The Undertaker Says Current WWE Star Has ‘Never Been A Bigger Star’
The Undertaker had some kind words to share about WWE star and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, who the Deadman says has “never been a bigger star”. Zayn is on the run of his career, involved in a complex and emotional story with Roman Reigns and his stable the Bloodline.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Fires Shot At Kenny Omega
WWE NXT star Edris Enofe has thrown shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Kenny Omega has won championships all over the world utilizing his signature ‘V-Trigger’ knee strike. Edris Enofe has now argued that Omega cannot perform the...
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt Tease On WWE Raw
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, there was another surprise appearance by Bray Wyatt, well sort of. Find out all the details!. In a backstage interview segment with Cathy Kelly, Asuka, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss commented on their status after the WarGames match. While Bianca Belair began talking,...
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens & The Bloodline Came Face To Face On WWE Raw
Find out what happened when Kevin Owens came face to face with the Bloodline including perhaps official Uce, Sami Zayn. When the Bloodline was in the ring, addressing the crowd regarding their WarGames victory over the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre, they were interrupted.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage News On Becky Lynch WWE Return
After weeks of speculation that Becky Lynch would be returning to WWE, The Man finally appeared. Lynch was revealed as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team during SmackDown on November 25. She made her in-ring return at the Survivor Series WarGames event on November 26,...
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Believes Triple H Would Have Had ‘Five-Star Matches’ With This Current WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has said that WWE Head of Creative Triple H could have “five-star matches” with a current WWE star. Triple H officially retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38, opening the second night of the show my symbolically laying his boot in the ring.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Believes Main Roster Locker Room Feels Like NXT
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has opened up about the WWE locker room, comparing it to that of NXT. Belair joined NXT in 2016, before moving to the company’s main roster in 2020. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, Belair Belair spoke about the backstage...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Details Who Helped Them Grow As A Performer
AEW star Marina Shafir has revealed who helped her to grow as a performer during the more tumultuous days of her wrestling career. A former MMA fighter, Shafir joined WWE in 2018 before being released from the company in June of 2021. She later joined AEW in December of that...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Working Through Injury
A top WWE star is reportedly working through an injury. Kevin Owens made his return on the November 18 episode of SmackDown as the final member of the Brawling Brutes’ WarGames team. Owens had recently suffered a knee injury that had kept him off WWE television for a number...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Criticizes AEW Star’s Booking
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his honest thoughts on Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run so far, arguing that the company hasn’t used him properly. The former WWE NXT Champion made his AEW debut on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite. While El Idolo has...
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Signs New Contract
After several weeks of build and speculation, a released WWE star has finally been made it officially back on the roster!. After a long feud between the two stars that has including investigative journalism by Johnny Gargano and some very bizarre scenes, the two finally had an official match. With...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Ruled Out Of Big Match Due To Recent Injury
A WWE star has been ruled out of an upcoming, first of its kind match due to continued injury despite being considered for the role. With a panel of WWE Hall of Famers meeting on tonight’s edition of NXT (November 29) to discuss which NXT stars would be included in the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
wrestletalk.com
First Ever NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Revealed
The Iron Survivor Challenge match participants were announced on tonight’s (November 29) edition of WWE NXT. On tonight’s November 29 edition of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels made the big announcement regarding who would be competing in a new, first of it’s kind match. Zoey Stark, Cora Jade,...
wrestletalk.com
Name Change For WWE Star
Tonight’s WWE NXT revealed the latest name change as an established star is set to debut with a new name soon. An NXT UK star is set to make her stateside debut and has undergone a name change for the hop across the pond!. Revealed on tonight’s edition (November...
wrestletalk.com
Injured AEW Star Returns With New Look On Dynamite
Another injured AEW star returned to the company on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show kicked off with former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page making his return, fighting with Jon Moxley. He wouldn’t be the only person to return on the show however. On tonight’s show,...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Stars Considering Leaving When Their Contracts Expire
AEW tag team FTR have considered leaving the company once the times comes for their contracts to expire, a new report claims. FTR have been vocal in recent months about not being entirely happy with their booking in AEW, being denied a shot at the company’s top Tag Team Championship despite being the number one ranked tag team in the company.
